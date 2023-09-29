The Indian government has assured the Maharashtra government that the National Cooperative Agricultural Marketing Federation (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) will procure two lakh tonnes of onion from the Nashik region to stabilise the staple’s prices, said Abdul Sattar, Marketing Minister of Maharashtra, on Friday.

This initiative will prevent any adverse impact on farmers due to the ongoing strike by onion traders. Additionally, Sattar said the Centre has committed to reviewing traders’ request on the 40 per cent export duty on onions.

Sattar addressed the media in New Delhi following his meeting with Union Food, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal. The discussion centred on the ongoing standoff in the Nashik onion market following an indefinite strike by the traders entering the tenth day. Onion trades, however, say they have only refrained from participating in onion auctions.

Traders have put forth two key demands — withdrawal of the 40 per cent export duty and preventing Nafed and NCCF from selling onions procured from Nashik farmers in Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) at reduced prices, which they argue is adversely affecting trade.

“We are appreciative of Minister Goyal, as he has granted permission for the procurement of two lakh tonnes of onions, with NCCF and NAFED each acquiring one lakh tonnes,” said Sattar.

