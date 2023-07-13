To improve fuel efficiency and overall sustainability in the trawl fishing sector, the Centre will promote V-form double-slotted otter board (VSOB) developed by the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology across the country.

The development of VSOB is a significant advancement in the trawling sector as the technology aims to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions in trawler operations. Extensive trials revealed that around 2 to 3 litres of diesel can be saved per hour of trawling. This translates to savings of about 15-20 litres per day, depending on various parameters.

The adoption of the VSOB has the potential to make a significant impact on diesel savings. Even with a 50 per cent adoption rate among trawlers, the annual savings could amount to several million litres of diesel. This would not only lead to cost savings in trawling industry but also have environmental benefits by reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

Generally, trawling is the most energy-intensive fishing methods, and it contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions in the fishing industry. The combustion of fossil fuels, particularly diesel, in trawling vessels is a major source of CO2 emissions, a key contributor to climate change. Major share of operational costs of large trawlers is contributed by the diesel alone.

To popularise the VSOB on the Indian coast, the project called “Development and popularization fuel-efficient long-lasting otter boards for greening the trawl fishing sector in India” was initiated.

The ₹1.09 crore project is funded by the National Fisheries Development Board under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, George Ninan, CIFT director said.

Initially selected trawl owners/stakeholders from all maritime states will be identified. VSOB operation will be demonstrated on-board commercial vessels in all these places to convince performance and fuel savings.

Important factor contributing to the high fuel consumption in trawlers is the drag or resistance trawl system. Drag occurs as trawlers tow fishing nets through the water, and it requires significant engine power to overcome this resistance and maintain the desired towing speed. Slotted otter boards are known for lower drag and fuel consumption.