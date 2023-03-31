Concerned over rising prices, Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh on Friday directed retailers to ensure that retail margins of pulses, especially tur dal, are not kept at “unreasonable levels”. In a meeting with Retailers Association of India (RAI) and major organised retailers, he told them to calibrate the retail margins in such a way that the composition of pulses consumption basket of households is not disturbed by price rise.

“He directed them to ensure that retail margins for pulses, especially tur dal, are not kept at unreasonable level,” an official statement added. The retail industry players expressed their commitment to extend full co-operation with the government. They have also assured that all efforts shall be made to keep prices of pulses under control, the statement added.

“Today’s meeting with retail association and major organised retail chains is a part of the series of meetings that the Department had with stakeholders across pulses value chain to ensure availability and affordability of pulses for consumers,” the statement added. Meanwhile, the Department of Consumer Affairs is also closely monitoring the stock disclosure of traders and importers in order to check hoarding.

