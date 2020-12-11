Centre to showcase its ‘farmer-first’ stance

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
Giving out data sprinkled with real examples, the Narendra Modi government on Friday asserted that it has taken a number of decisive steps in the last six years to improve the lot of tillers, even as farmers thronged the borders of Delhi vowing to intensify their agitation demanding the repeal of three controversial farm laws.
Listing various measures initiated by the government since 2014, a booklet “Putting Farmers First”, published by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said the Modi government took decisive actions for making agriculture profitable for farmers while other governments were holding consultations and discussions for decades on the issue. “While farmers have made India extremely productive with their sweat and toil, the issue of profitability was always being sidelined because reforms in agriculture and agricultural markets never got priority,” it said adding that agriculture was one sector that was left out despite economic liberalisation in the beginning of the nineties.
The 106-page publication listing out pro-farmer initiatives of the government would be the major weapon of the BJP which is planning a countrywide campaign against protesting farmers over the next few days.
Portraying most concerns expressed by the protesting farmers as myths, the booklet sought to explain how they would not impact farmers adversely.
Meanwhile, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha spearheading the protest, said the farmers would intensify their agitation by picketing toll plazas to prevent toll collection, block Jaipur-Delhi Highway and hold dharnas in State capitals and district headquarters on Saturday. It also claimed that more farmers have joined from other States at the protest sites at Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Palwal, where the farmers are currently camping out.
AIKSCC working group took affront to Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s claim that the farmer unions did not respond to the government offer of solving specific issues and that they walked away.
In a statement, AIKSCC refuted the Minister’s claim. “Farmers’ organisations are always ready for talks and have responded each time the government has called. It is the government which is adamant on not repealing the three Acts and EB (Electricity Amendment Bill) 2020 which is the main demand of the farmers,” it said. The statement further explained that on December 5 the government had explained all the specific solutions in great detail. Thereafter when the farmers’ organisations asked for a clear answer in Yes or No, the Ministers present, including the Agriculture Minister deliberated amongst themselves and clearly stated that they will discuss in the government and get back to them.
