Cereals Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Barley(Jau)
|Barhaj(UP)
|24.00
|NC
|373.00
|1790
|1790
|-
|Rura(UP)
|14.50
|-17.14
|406.20
|1750
|1800
|24.56
|Sri Madhopur(Raj)
|6.70
|52.27
|1110.70
|1750
|1725
|20.19
|Achnera(UP)
|3.50
|16.67
|110.10
|1800
|1830
|17.65
|Rajula(Guj)
|2.20
|69.23
|42.30
|3013
|3000
|12.64
|Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)
|1.00
|NC
|52.00
|2100
|1800
|10.53
|Maize
|Jasvantnagar(UP)
|100.00
|11.11
|460.00
|1900
|1800
|69.64
|Rampurhat(WB)
|62.00
|-22.5
|605.00
|1420
|1350
|-
|Wansi(UP)
|55.00
|5.77
|1542.00
|1745
|1745
|-
|Budalur(TN)
|51.60
|-30.48
|1223.12
|1900
|1900
|-
|Jayas(UP)
|41.00
|-43.06
|1911.10
|1800
|1730
|-
|Sambhal(UP)
|40.00
|33.33
|151.00
|1900
|1800
|-
|Rura(UP)
|27.00
|54.29
|1438.50
|1770
|1770
|-
|Rura(UP)
|25.50
|NC
|130.50
|1800
|1800
|-
|Gorakhpur(MP)
|24.00
|-63.86
|559.30
|1825
|1850
|58.70
|Sahiyapur(UP)
|16.00
|-8.57
|3292.50
|1660
|1660
|-
|Arani(TN)
|14.11
|-
|14.11
|1772
|-
|-
|Utraula(UP)
|7.70
|-34.19
|2340.50
|1720
|1710
|-
|Gharghoda(Cht)
|2.00
|-87.5
|18.00
|1350
|1350
|-
|Gopalpatti(TN)
|2.00
|NC
|7780.00
|1600
|1600
|-
|Vallam(TN)
|2.00
|NC
|116.92
|1850
|1850
|-
|Dankaur(UP)
|2.00
|100
|27.80
|2700
|3000
|-
|Gulavati(UP)
|1.80
|-
|22.80
|1870
|-
|31.23
|Chintalapudi(AP)
|1.00
|NC
|14.00
|1700
|1700
|-
|Chintalapudi(AP)
|1.00
|NC
|4.00
|1650
|1650
|-
|Kovvur(AP)
|1.00
|NC
|11.00
|1825
|1760
|-
|Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)
|1.00
|NC
|78.00
|1500
|1600
|NC
|Thanjavur(TN)
|1.00
|NC
|707.73
|2250
|2250
|-
|Pallipattu(TN)
|1.00
|NC
|51.00
|1428
|1428
|-
|Chengalpattu(TN)
|1.00
|NC
|53.00
|1428
|1428
|-
|Richha(UP)
|0.90
|28.57
|1429.10
|1780
|1790
|-
Published on
August 13, 2019