Cereals Prices

as on : 13-09-2019 12:06:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Barhaj(UP)22.0022.22474.0017901790-
Rura(UP)15.50-11.43519.201700170021.00
Jhansi(UP)8.0014.29373.501678168526.64
Shikohabad(UP)2.0033.3362.501970192021.60
HybridCumbu
Mangrol(Guj)3.4054.5555.6026502650-14.52
Maize
Nawanshahar(Pun)85.80-1.44944.4516001450-
Gorakhpur(MP)61.00154.17620.301930182571.56
Sandi(UP)60.00201203.0017501750-
Sandi(UP)59.00181203.0016501750-
Ujhani(UP)50.0066.67981.001850185042.31
Gauripur(ASM)20.00-23.08158.00960950-
Ganaur(Har)20.00-20.002815--
Rura(UP)18.50-27.45272.0019001800-
Rura(UP)18.00-7.691576.0018001770-
Utraula(UP)18.00-51.352456.5017201720-
Budalur(TN)16.20-101428.3819001900-
Balrampur(UP)14.0016.67894.0017201700-
Shikohabad(UP)10.00-33.33566.501975202558.63
Bhehjoi(UP)10.00-50652.0018001800-
Naugarh(UP)8.00-15.792265.5017551750-
Panchpedwa(UP)8.0033.33966.2015601570-
Bhurkoni(Cht)7.5087.551.5013001400-
Gorakhpur(MP)5.10-74.751140.5015501425-
Orathanadu(TN)5.00NC266.0018001780-
Soharatgarh(UP)4.00NC785.0017601740-
Gadaura(UP)3.0042.864308.6015901600-
Pongalur(TN)2.00-33.335.002150210049.31
Gogamba(Guj)1.5087.520.1021502200-
Manalurpet(TN)1.50-75263.9016181554-
Arani(TN)1.45-76.6121.7616911731-
Gulavati(UP)1.20-33.3331.301860187030.53
Balrampur(UP)1.20-2068.3017001725-
Divai(UP)0.60NC99.301600160024.03
Published on September 13, 2019
