Cereals Prices

as on : 16-09-2019 03:52:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Ballia(UP)90.002471.43150.50186017756.29
Lucknow(UP)37.0027.59379.001800143022.03
Agra(UP)35.009.381314.001880188513.25
Barhaj(UP)26.0018.18500.0017801790-
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC1253.001880190013.94
Fatehabad(UP)12.50-16.67392.401720185013.16
Samsabad(UP)9.0050149.001850187515.63
Jhansi(UP)7.50-6.25381.001685167827.17
Jangipura(UP)5.00-24.24178.701780176010.56
Sumerpur(Raj)4.50-4.501900-22.50
Mahoba(UP)4.2031.25113.7018001820-
Allahabad(UP)4.0033.3381.60183018009.91
Lalitpur(UP)4.00NC779.401850176524.16
Gazipur(UP)4.0060268.50179017809.82
Karvi(UP)3.5016.6763.101660170013.70
Achnera(UP)3.00NC125.101850186020.92
Etawah(UP)3.00-14.2962.301890189029.45
Satna(MP)2.90-2.901720--
Kopaganj(UP)2.608.3362.701835182511.21
Bagru(Raj)2.00NC270.601750175016.28
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.80-45.45178.501750180016.67
Azamgarh(UP)1.20-6075.901825182510.94
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.0025101.20191019107.00
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-5063.501900197017.28
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)0.75-20.2198.8418501850-
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)0.70NC8.401650165034.69
BeatenRice
Dhing(ASM)30.00-14.29317.0029502600-
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-83.3316.0042503200150.00
HybridCumbu
Bangalore(Kar)37.00-13.95190.003500280045.83
Manvi(Kar)12.00-40720.002200105040.85
Ulhasnagar(Mah)9.00-10162.0026502750-5.36
Rajkot(Guj)8.50-17.48246.0030002925-6.25
Vikkiravandi(TN)6.00-98.98623.602173202951.32
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC7.0026002550-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC35.0020002200-
Tindivanam(TN)1.00-4.202153-57.73
Maize
Dahod(Guj)363.60553.96884.2015301530-
Kannauj(UP)350.00-2.787658.002050200068.03
Hanagal(Kar)267.0013.622523.0019501600-
Hardoi(UP)200.00NC8720.0017501760-
Lingasugur(Kar)180.00-34.073812.0024602400-
Hanagal(Kar)152.00230.4312444.002400250065.52
Etah(UP)150.00-55.223609.502000195060.00
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)150.00NC1632.002020203062.90
Nanjangud(Kar)143.00142.37781.0018001750-
Burdwan(WB)136.00-0.731113.0017501750-
Katwa(WB)129.00-4.441100.5017501750-
Rudrapur(Utr)126.0013.117443.4022501998-
Nawanshahar(Pun)125.7746.591070.2214001600-
Piriya Pattana(Kar)124.0067514207.001600155028.00
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)118.001.721631.0017501750-
Haliyala(Kar)116.0018.371309.0017501700-
Jasvantnagar(UP)100.005.26855.001900190071.17
Dhing(ASM)95.00-51035.0017501750-
Hardoi(UP)90.0012.52635.001960200055.56
Dhing(ASM)80.00-33.33690.001700170047.83
Kayamganj(UP)80.0033.331649.001980199072.17
Kamlaganj(UP)78.00-29.092802.001900183053.23
Risia(UP)76.10262.381125.2017701730-
Jahangirabad(UP)70.0040406.0025502650-
Mainpuri(UP)65.00-6.471645.0019802020-
Farukhabad(UP)62.00287.52195.002020202061.60
Kandi(WB)62.00-11.431049.0018001800-
Pilibhit(UP)60.00-255687.5017551750-
Ujhani(UP)60.00201041.001900185046.15
Kalipur(WB)60.00-9.091223.0017501750-
Madhoganj(UP)54.003.859668.0017551750-
Lucknow(UP)53.0010.421062.001750180029.63
Bilsi(UP)53.00-2.751310.701880188050.40
Wansi(UP)52.00-5.451594.0017451745-
Udaipura(Raj)48.80116.89158.902080205043.45
Uttaripura(UP)46.00-41.77553.201800180050.00
Gondal(UP)45.50-10.783335.001715171037.20
Kudchi(Kar)44.003401565.002200180057.14
Madhoganj(UP)42.50-31.452336.001980196552.31
Bangalore(Kar)42.00-32.26664.002650265051.43
Jayas(UP)41.0051.852135.3018001800-
Budalur(TN)39.78145.561468.1619001900-
Dahod(Guj)39.10-71.331617.602100205027.27
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.006.06370.501930193035.44
Kalna(WB)34.0011.48233.5017701770-
Arjuni(Mah)33.00135.7153.0024002160-
Sangli(Miraj)(Mah)32.0060155.002575252563.49
Gingee(TN)31.50-402904.0020412001-
Chaurai(MP)31.10677.535.1012501442-
Sarona(Cht)31.003.33803.6814001425-
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)30.3021.280.102200215035.38
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC4770.0035403540-
Jahangirabad(UP)30.0025528.002000205058.73
Siyana(UP)30.00-40224.001900189053.23
Nadia(WB)30.00NC965.0015801550-
Risia(UP)29.40-2.33961.3017901750-
Rura(UP)27.5048.65299.5018001900-
Partaval(UP)26.5076.67256.5017101675-
Rura(UP)25.5041.671601.5017701800-
Honnali(Kar)25.00-44.4416687.002150210059.85
Aliganj(UP)25.0056.253406.901830185059.13
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)25.00-16.671555.0017501750-
Ganjdudwara(UP)24.0026.32806.501850190060.87
Agra(UP)23.0035.29628.002000201065.29
Praswada(MP)20.80333.332136.4018001800-
Gauripur(ASM)20.00NC178.00970960-
Gidam(Cht)20.0040024.0013501350-
Shivrinarayanpur(Cht)20.00-20.001500--
Aligarh(UP)20.00NC723.502000200063.93
Khalilabad(UP)20.00100640.0017651765-
Haathras(UP)20.00-601183.302281210071.50
Ammoor(TN)18.32-72.1357.9218701730-
Bangarmau(UP)18.00-64.712084.401900190068.89
Chaurai(MP)16.80-44.3755.0021002350-
Amoda(Cht)16.0052.3861.5014001425-
Sahiyapur(UP)16.00-3.033393.7017551740-
Chorichora(UP)16.0033.33204.5017501720-
Sitapur(UP)15.0042.862511.4015101500-
Mohamadabad(UP)14.00-36.36990.001810181075.73
Sirsaganj(UP)13.60-83.592186.702020202561.60
Naila(Cht)13.40-13.401550--
Utraula(UP)13.00-27.782469.5017201720-
Takhatpur(Cht)12.90-32.81116.1015001450-
Bewar(UP)12.00NC200.0017801800-
Anandnagar(UP)11.00NC1645.6017501750-
Faizabad(UP)11.00-26.67497.5017101685-
Gondal(UP)10.5016.676707.8016701670-
Naugarh(UP)10.5031.252276.0017601755-
Howly(ASM)10.00-10.001600--
Kanker(Cht)10.00-68.7592.0014001425-
Champaknagar(Cht)10.001501459.2614501400-
Sambhal(UP)10.00-33.33246.0018501900-
Buland Shahr(UP)10.00NC220.602015207053.82
Dhekiajuli(ASM)9.5018.7594.0018001800-
Chandausi(UP)9.50-52.5186.5018601875-
Dudhawa(Cht)9.00-68.97668.5614001425-
Ballia(UP)9.00NC117.001725172020.63
Khatra(WB)9.00-10496.0017501750-
Naanpara(UP)8.6014.67677.5017001600-
Sikandraraau(UP)8.0010088.0016251450-
Balrampur(UP)8.00-42.86902.0017101720-
Vellore(TN)7.47-66.6846.6917001600-
Gangoh(UP)7.1039.2218.9023802165-
Naanpara(UP)6.60230366.701850190032.14
Allahabad(UP)6.00-29.4174.801820188024.23
Thiryagadurgam(TN)5.301.9270.5018231798-
Himatnagar(Guj)5.00-501107.702150200038.71
Bangarmau(UP)5.00-5.001660--
Lalitpur(UP)5.00NC524.301750176052.17
Shikohabad(UP)5.00-50571.501950197556.63
Sathur(TN)4.1070.8369.1025752500-
Atrauli(UP)4.00NC219.001820182049.18
Khurja(UP)4.00-11.1189.502035203558.98
Safdarganj(UP)4.00-45.95629.1017201690-
Faizabad(UP)3.50NC78.001925192534.62
Jiaganj(WB)3.50-7.897.3017901790-
Misrikh(UP)3.40-3.401520--
Kasdol(Cht)3.00-2510522.0013001300-
Kallakurichi(TN)3.00-25575.202344248459.13
Etawah(UP)3.00NC159.202025200082.43
Himatnagar(Guj)2.8055.565.3016251600-
Bardewri(Cht)2.50-84.38804.0214001425-
Gadaura(UP)2.50-16.674311.1016001590-
Ajuha(UP)2.50NC36.301850186042.31
Dankaur(UP)2.50-16.6740.8030003000-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.0033.33415.802300225039.39
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC7788.0016001600-
Balrampur(UP)2.0066.6770.3017001700-
Gulavati(UP)1.805033.101870186031.23
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)1.70-3215.0022502250-
Jagraon(Pun)1.50-57.149.001800180060.00
Kota(Raj)1.50-505822.002200230072.55
Doharighat(UP)1.50NC56.0017501750-
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC17.0017001700-
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC7.0016501650-
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC31.0018501850-
Penugonda(AP)1.00-1.001790--
Tanuku(AP)1.00NC7.0018151815-
Dehgam(Guj)1.00-33.3339.8016871662-
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)1.00-87.54829.0019101840-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC84.001650150010.00
Pongalur(TN)1.00-506.002150215049.31
Pallipattu(TN)1.00NC58.0014281428-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC60.0014281428-
Rajkot(Guj)0.70-3037.102050207532.26
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.70-22.22562.4013701380-
Richha(UP)0.70NC1432.5017501750-
Bishenpur(Man)0.70NC5.1030003000-
Divai(UP)0.60NC99.901600160024.03
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Bangalore(Kar)32.00128.57440.003250315016.07
Piriya Pattana(Kar)10.00NC888.002400210023.08
Tindivanam(TN)1.40-6543.502550263928.46
Same/Savi
Pandariya(Cht)25.1039.44125.302403248551.61
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)1.1083.3331.002111205951.87
Thiryagadurgam(TN)1.0066.6710.301880214972.64
Published on September 16, 2019
