Cereals Prices

as on : 25-09-2019 10:42:57 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Budalur(TN)48.0079.371576.5219001900-
Mohamadabad(UP)25.001501048.001785182071.63
Gorakhpur(MP)21.00-65.57641.301850193064.44
Gorakhpur(MP)15.005.631169.7015251500-
Naugarh(UP)9.50-20.832310.0017601765-
Praswada(MP)6.00-202171.1018001800-
Gopalpatti(TN)3.00507795.0016001600-
Annur(TN)2.35-76.7383.362500250066.67
Pongalur(TN)2.0033.339.502150215049.31
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC86.00160016006.67
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC49.0014281428-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC63.0014281428-
Published on September 25, 2019
