Cereals Prices

as on : 01-10-2019 12:46:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Haveri(Kar)54.00-108.002600-147.62
Aligarh(UP)30.00201038.001890188512.50
Agra(UP)22.00-29.03987.001885185014.24
Barhaj(UP)20.0011.11552.0018001800-
Rura(UP)19.50NC537.101700170021.00
Bangalore(Kar)9.00-81.6391.003500280059.09
Kasganj(UP)6.0020154.001930187014.88
Achnera(UP)3.5020.69107.001840184021.05
Karvi(UP)3.502566.001670168515.17
Bijay Nagar(Raj)3.0087.5156.0011501800-27.22
Sandila(UP)2.5066.679.0017001730-
Bangalore(Kar)2.00NC27.0042504250142.86
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)1.80-60.8730.2017401800-
Charra(UP)1.50-2531.501800186014.65
Beawar(Raj)1.30-27.7867.5019001950-21.65
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC7.0023502200-
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC3.0025002500-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC35.002100220010.53
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)1.00-78.2630.2011501800-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC58.201925191010.32
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-5046.50192318006.83
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)0.70NC6.801650165014.98
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.60-1.201650--
Maize
Gadarpur(Utr)3120.001030042711.0020801428-
Pilibhit(UP)1800.003172.739392.5017101765-
Kasganj(UP)200.00-19.191187.5019501980-
Nanjangud(Kar)194.00781.821261.0017501550-
Santhesargur(Kar)150.00-7.98771.001300140044.44
Hanagal(Kar)111.0026.142983.0016001930-
Bilsi(UP)95.0080.951049.001850188544.53
Haveri(Kar)57.001325154.002250239066.67
Bangalore(Kar)49.00276.92609.002650265051.43
Charra(UP)46.00-32.351572.501985197557.54
Somvarpet(Kar)40.00-80.001200--
Ujhani(UP)40.0060791.001850190046.83
Honnali(Kar)38.00-46.4812503.002160215062.65
Lakhimpur(UP)38.00-15.56656.301770175025.53
Bachranwa(UP)35.0016.671820.0016401630-
Siliguri(WB)35.00NC552.0021002000-
Gauripur(ASM)25.004.17288.50970970-
Champaknagar(Cht)24.801481518.8615001450-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)23.40706.9197.502200225042.86
Basti(UP)22.00-26.67988.0017601750-
Agra(UP)21.0010.53434.501970201058.87
Sahiyapur(UP)20.50156.253482.2017701765-
Haliyala(Kar)20.00-83.191468.0017001750-
Aligarh(UP)20.00-20650.802000198062.60
Rura(UP)18.505.71376.0018001800-
Charama(Cht)18.00-285252.001400157540.00
Rura(UP)17.50-27.081689.0017701800-
Utraula(UP)16.50-8.332538.0017201720-
Holenarsipura(Kar)16.00-58.97203.001550160029.17
Muzzafarnagar(UP)16.00-36422.501930192534.97
Sitapur(UP)16.00-5.882560.4015101530-
Lakshar(Utr)10.50-17.97214.5018501810-
Puranpur(UP)10.00-501715.5017501750-
Sandila(UP)10.0033.3333.0019051940-
Nawanshahar(Pun)8.81-7.751274.7415001910-
Naugarh(UP)8.50-10.532082.0017751760-
Haathras(UP)8.00-73.33992.902000204050.38
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)7.601166.6722.7022002250-
Nawan Shahar(Mandi Jadla)(Pun)7.00-14.001400--
Narharpur(Cht)6.00100965.1014001575-
Beawar(Raj)5.5034.1594.402100200025.37
Pongalur(TN)5.50NC29.002140215048.61
Sandila(UP)5.50-42.1130.5017401750-
Kallakurichi(TN)5.0066.67493.702039234439.75
Atrauli(UP)5.00-28.57214.001820182046.77
Madathukulam(TN)4.50-77.546.021700200021.43
Kasdol(Cht)4.00NC10536.0013001300-
Shikohabad(UP)4.00-20369.501885192550.80
Anandnagar(UP)3.60-821672.8017351700-
Panchpedwa(UP)3.50-56.25895.2015251560-
Pulpally(Ker)3.0050149.0019501950-
Pudupalayam(TN)3.00NC9.0021002100-
Maduranthagam(TN)2.1313.926.8118001580-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)2.00NC1572.6014001575-
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC253.0016001600-
Wazirganj(UP)2.00-6099.0018101825-
Richha(UP)1.70-5.561439.6017501750-
Modasa(Guj)1.50-65.1276.902200220062.96
Gangoh(UP)1.209.095.7019701950-
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC14.0019501900-
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC34.0018001850-
Penugonda(AP)1.00NC4.0017901790-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC63.00160016006.67
Thanjavur(TN)1.00-86.11814.0722502250-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC52.0014281428-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC65.0014281428-
Budalur(TN)1.00NC1425.6619001900-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.8014.29542.1013701370-
Divai(UP)0.60NC57.501600160024.03
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Bangalore(Kar)43.0065.38477.003250325016.07
Chintamani(Kar)42.0020162.0023502400-6.00
Tindivanam(TN)0.80-73.3334.302569175934.22
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)30.00365080.601703163621.64
Tindivanam(TN)1.00-54.5510.2018602143-
Published on October 01, 2019
TOPICS
cereals