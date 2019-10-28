Cereals Prices

as on : 28-10-2019 05:37:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Manvi(Kar)44.00101096.0013001110-10.22
Bangalore(Kar)42.002000135.0042504250142.86
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00NC200.0024252075-
Bangalore(Kar)24.00166.67157.003150315043.18
Mangal Wedha(Mah)11.00-22.003244-80.22
Fatehabad(UP)5.204346.00162017206.58
Samsabad(UP)5.00-28.57163.001875187513.64
Paranda(Mah)4.00-8.003300--
Shevgaon(Mah)2.00-4.002800-64.71
Akkalkot(Mah)2.001006.0025003001-
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC9.0025002550-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC45.0020002100-4.76
Pune(Mah)1.00-2.004300--
Maize
Ganaur(Har)5800.00-11600.002931--
Jagraon(Pun)4427.0078.813806.0018351835-
Sirhind(Pun)3575.0021.1913050.0018351835-
Hathur(Pun)3298.00-23.0731596.0018351835-
Sambhal(UP)3000.00-6.2542098.0019601910-
Sidhwan Bet(Pun)2246.006505.884560.001835183560.96
Jalandhar Cantt.(Pun)1705.00-1.5622300.0018351835-
Dasuya(Pun)1181.00-2362.001835--
Gangoh(UP)908.0013.646514.0023552385-
Noor Mehal(Pun)502.30-1004.601835--
Noor Mehal(Kot Badal Khan)(Pun)453.90-907.801835--
Risia(UP)424.00239.22764.4017101720-
Jalandhar Cantt (Jamshedpur Dana Mandi)(Pun)281.00-86.2319614.0018351835-
Achalda(UP)200.0033.331100.0023002250-
Sidhwan Bet (Lodhiwala)(Pun)196.00-392.001835--
Haliyala(Kar)132.00-37.741590.002000200048.15
Somvarpet(Kar)123.00623.53340.001300130030.00
Bhadravathi(Kar)107.00-214.002390--
Bangalore(Kar)84.006001057.002800280060.00
Ajnala (Sudhar)(Pun)55.00-110.002641--
Kalipur(WB)42.00-301692.0017501750-
Santhesargur(Kar)33.00321091.001450140061.11
Nadia(WB)30.0050254.0015401510-
Majitha(Pun)26.00-52.002775--
Chikkamagalore(Kar)25.00-3.85186.0017502573-
Nanjangud(Kar)20.00-4.762041.0018001800-
Hunsur(Kar)16.0060249.001500150066.67
Honnali(Kar)15.00-16.6713445.002140206064.62
Madhugiri(Kar)15.00NC132.0018001800-
Bardoli(Madhi)(Guj)10.34-20.681750--
K.R.Nagar(Kar)9.00-59.09238.0016001600-
Utraula(UP)8.50-2.32765.4017101725-
K.R.Nagar(Kar)7.00-46.151040.0017001784-
Khatra(WB)4.507.14558.4017501750-
Bangalore(Kar)3.00NC9.0031503150-
Charama(Cht)2.00-33.335395.001500150050.00
Lakhanpuri(Cht)2.0033.331594.6015001500-
Narharpur(Cht)2.00100997.9015001500-
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC38.0017501750-
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC28.0017001700-
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC52.0018001800-
Kovvur(AP)1.00NC24.0018251825-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC85.00160016006.67
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50193.0019501950-
Mangal Wedha(Mah)1.00-2.002500-85.19
Akkalkot(Mah)1.00-2.001750--
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Chintamani(Kar)105.00128.261020.0021502450-14.00
Bangalore(Kar)29.001350689.003250310016.07
Chikkamagalore(Kar)17.00-34.002000-8.34
Bhadravathi(Kar)15.00-30.001950--
