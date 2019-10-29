Cereals Prices

as on : 29-10-2019 08:20:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Etawah(UP)150.005900378.301860185010.71
Rura(UP)18.505.71777.101670170018.86
Karvi(UP)8.00233.3396.801700171515.65
BeatenRice
Dhing(ASM)30.0015.38549.0026302700-
HybridCumbu
Ambikapur(Cht)14.80-29.601900--
Manalurpet(TN)7.60-2483.901956195133.88
Vikkiravandi(TN)3.00-50714.102019196539.15
Dudhani(Mah)2.00NC13.0024002660-
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC11.002300220027.78
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC17.0025502500-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC30.0020002200-4.76
Maize
Sirsa(Har)9300.00-18600.002300--
Bhikhi(Pun)8314.00-16628.001835--
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)7703.00-48.7872277.001835183535.42
Mallanwala(Pun)6750.00-13500.001835--
Sirsa(Har)6265.00-12530.002300--
Safidon(Har)6010.00-12020.002780--
Amloh(Pun)5970.0090.4318210.0018351835-
Kahnuwan(Pun)5912.002384.0312300.0018351835-
Sahnewal(Pun)5722.00337.814058.0018351835-
Chanarthal(Pun)5138.00-10276.001835--
Badhni Kalan(Pun)4922.00-9844.001835--
Dirba(Pun)4837.00-9674.002200--
Sidhwan Bet(Pun)4632.00106.2313824.001835183560.96
Safidon(Har)4150.00-8300.002450--
Gehri(Jandiala mandi)(Pun)3330.00-6660.001835--
Bariwala(Pun)3275.00-12.1522756.0018351835-
Kot ise Khan(Pun)2967.00-0.1320594.0018401840-
Ajnala(Pun)2916.001805.886138.0026012531-
Sambhal(UP)2800.00-6.6747698.0019701960-
Jalandhar Cantt (Jamshedpur Dana Mandi)(Pun)2775.00887.5425164.0018351835-
Dasuya(Pun)2415.00104.497192.0018351835-
Cheeka(Har)2287.00-4574.002365--
Cheeka(Har)2230.00-4460.002680--
Noor Mehal(Pun)2083.90314.875172.4018351835-
Patran(Pun)1800.00-3600.002740--
Rayya(Pun)1788.00-43.779936.0018351835-
Bareta(Pun)1327.00-2654.001835--
Jalandhar Cantt.(Pun)1267.00-25.6924834.0018351835-
Pillukhera(Har)1029.00-2058.002650--
New Grain Market , Jind(Har)765.00-1530.002650--
Noor Mehal(Kot Badal Khan)(Pun)683.1050.52274.0018351835-
Sidhwan Bet (Lodhiwala)(Pun)604.00208.161600.0018351835-
Etawah(UP)600.00-605440.0022002260-
Amloh(Gobind Garh Mandi)(Pun)510.00-15.72230.0018351835-
Jalandhar City(Kartar Pur Dana mandi)(Pun)478.80-50.245740.301835183563.84
Badhni Kallan (Bilaspur)(Pun)375.00-750.001835--
Dhanula (Kaleke)(Pun)365.00-730.001835--
Achalda(UP)300.00501700.0023002300-
Narnaund(Har)180.50-361.002850--
Uchana(Har)180.00-360.002725--
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)179.10-98.8172277.001835183535.42
Narnaund(Har)154.50-309.001835--
Mallanwala (KhosaDalSinghwala)(Pun)150.00-300.001835--
Burdwan(WB)126.00-7.351365.0017501750-
Dhing(ASM)120.00NC725.0014501400-
Ajnala (Sudhar)(Pun)120.00118.18350.0026012641-
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)112.00-5.081855.0017501750-
Katwa(WB)105.00-25.271591.5017501750-
Risia(UP)74.40-82.452913.2017201710-
Pipli(Har)70.00-74.07410.0025612550-
Dhing(ASM)65.00-40.911605.001700170047.83
Jundla(Har)64.50248.65166.0029492900-
Roorkee(Utr)58.70-117.401750--
Ding(Har)29.50-59.002411--
Rura(UP)27.507.84736.0018001800-
Mundaragi(Kar)25.00150122.001872206043.23
Kalna(WB)24.50-10.91419.5017701770-
Pathalgaon(Cht)20.00-40.001700--
Gidam(Cht)20.00NC104.0013501350-
Nadia(WB)20.00-33.33294.0015401540-
Champaknagar(Cht)16.602321562.0614001400-
Naugarh(UP)16.50322300.0018151780-
Jaggampet(AP)14.00-28.001820--
Shakti(Cht)13.30-26.601500--
Ammoor(TN)12.39-24.781648--
Jundla(Har)12.00-24.003000--
Surajpur(Cht)10.00233.3357.0017751775-
Dhekiajuli(ASM)9.00-5.26103.00180018005.88
Utraula(UP)8.00-5.882781.4017101710-
Ghiraur(UP)8.0014.29142.0022502240-
Bhavarpur(Cht)5.002514.0014001370-
Sathur(TN)4.00-33.3390.3022002275-
Ulundurpettai(TN)3.30450111.601689192913.66
Thattanchavady(Pud)3.15-53.33275.7112481538-
Panruti(TN)3.14188.078.4616161588-
Kaveripakkam(TN)3.08-6.161767--
Charama(Cht)3.00505401.001550150055.00
Kasdol(Cht)3.00NC10610.0013001300-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)3.00501600.6015501500-
Narharpur(Cht)3.00501003.9015501500-
Avalurpet'(TN)3.00-53.12312.3020391860-
Melaghar(Tri)3.00-4029.0015001475-
Khatra(WB)3.00-33.33564.4017501750-
Ambikapur(Cht)2.80-5.601710--
Cheyyar(TN)2.44-63.85491.8816271722-
Gingee(TN)2.20-4.401680--
Kallakurichi(TN)2.20-8.33570.902064196137.51
Sarayapali(Cht)2.00-4.001425--
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100197.0019501950-
Dudhani(Mah)2.00-4.001965--
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00-33.33297.0016001600-3.03
Thiryagadurgam(TN)2.00-55.56105.5018251835-
Pongalur(TN)2.00-33.33675.002150215049.31
Richha(UP)1.90-90.51514.2016101815-
Rajapalayam(TN)1.805022.0017501750-
Sangarapuram(TN)1.20NC272.802099222142.69
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC20.0019002100-
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC40.0017501750-
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC30.0017001700-
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC54.0018501800-
Penugonda(AP)1.00NC4.0018101810-
Rajahmundry(AP)1.00-2.001815--
Tanuku(AP)1.00NC15.0018151815-
Kovvur(AP)1.00NC26.0018251825-
Pratappur(Cht)1.00NC51.001700170018.88
Gogamba(Guj)1.00-37.533.0021501975-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC87.001650160010.00
New Grain Market , Panchkula(Har)1.00NC9.0018351850-
Thanjavur(TN)1.00NC1018.6722502250-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC72.0014281428-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC85.0014281428-
Budalur(TN)1.00NC1963.3419001900-
Gogamba(Similiya)(Guj)0.80NC35.001950205025.00
Manalurpet(TN)0.70-53.33272.4017121564-
Bishalgarh(Tri)0.60NC2.4016001600-
Achalda(UP)0.60-14.2923.101900185033.33
Sajje
Mundaragi(Kar)11.00-42.1160.001642159432.96
Soji
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC24.0064006400-
T.V.Cumbu
Ulundurpettai(TN)10.00-83.33533.402080209637.93
Thiryagadurgam(TN)6.00-80346.802040205987.33
Kallakurichi(TN)5.00-66.67364.202019208938.95
Kurinchipadi(TN)2.50-5.001831--
Sangarapuram(TN)0.80-78.9554.101838185055.50
Panruti(TN)0.52-1.042259--
Published on October 29, 2019
TOPICS
cereals