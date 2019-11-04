Cereals Prices

as on : 04-11-2019 10:01:44 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Budalur(TN)27600.00275990057167.3419001900-
Ganaur(Har)9000.0055.1729600.0026712931-
Rura(UP)14.50-3.332146.0017701770-
Rura(UP)11.00-61.4845.0017701770-
Khatra(WB)4.0033.33572.4017501750-
Nakud(UP)2.60NC25.6021502300-
Anandnagar(UP)1.40-6.671703.0017801750-
Published on November 04, 2019
