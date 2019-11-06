Cereals Prices

as on : 06-11-2019 11:01:57 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Nawanshahar(Pun)4314.0079.2352846.0018351835-
Lakhimpur(UP)3800.0018.7570595.0014501450-
Nawan Shahar(MandiRaho)(Pun)647.00-1.8222819.001835183551.65
Amloh(Gobind Garh Mandi)(Pun)552.008.243334.0018351835-
Begusarai (Raj)320.00966.671590.00175018102.64
Mihipurwa(UP)108.00-26.531632.2015001550-
Gorakhpur(MP)42.00-53.331143.301575148840.00
Nawanshahar(Pun)39.553855432.7024002400-
Lakhimpur(UP)20.00-33.331228.301870183028.97
Pongalur(TN)2.00NC688.002100210045.83
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC44.0017501750-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC89.001600165010.34
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC80.0014281428-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC93.0014281428-
Published on November 06, 2019
