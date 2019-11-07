Cereals Prices

as on : 07-11-2019 12:38:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Mumbai(Mah)123.00-9.56605.004000330042.86
Bijay Nagar(Raj)31.20-55.87485.80180019702.68
Agra(UP)25.00-7.411185.001875186511.94
Barhaj(UP)25.0056.251052.0018101820-
Udaipura(Raj)19.20-3679.401800180022.45
Rura(UP)17.5012.9913.101600170013.88
Manvi(Kar)15.002001136.0010502700-27.49
Kasganj(UP)3.00-57.14234.00175018104.79
Charkhari(UP)3.00-9.09111.201725176017.35
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.40-98.02485.80190019708.39
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC13.0025002500-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC47.002200200010.00
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-95.83159.003150315043.18
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-85.71151.0042504250142.86
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-16.6766.601930193010.29
Muskara(UP)1.00-9.0985.001750172019.05
Beawar(Raj)0.90-72.7399.9018001700-11.11
Maize
Jalalabad(Pun)6400.00113.3339780.0026502545-
Kot ise Khan(Pun)5362.00-18.8844538.0018401840-
Sambhal(UP)5000.002.6767438.0019701930-
Hathur(Pun)3299.00-19.3464074.0018351835-
Khair(UP)2500.00153.819955.0025212651-
Haathras(UP)2100.00NC22870.0024502450-
Jalandhar Cantt.(Pun)1865.004.3632138.0018351835-
Nawanshahar(Pun)1723.00-60.0656292.0018351835-
Rampura Phul(Pun)1650.0037.59044.0018351835-
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)1650.0037.58016.0018351835-
Nawan Shahar(MandiRaho)(Pun)1140.0076.225099.001835183551.65
Khurja(UP)1000.00NC7410.0023502450-
Dadri(UP)900.00-2512660.0023502600-
Dankaur(UP)628.00-3.76376.7025602290-
Madhoganj(UP)615.00408.2611891.0015401650-
Rampuraphul(Mehraj)(Pun)600.00503232.0018351835-
Rampuraphul(Dhapali)(Pun)520.0044562.0018351835-
Rampuraphul(Bhai Rupan)(Pun)488.00-66.347642.0018351835-
Bhagta Bhai Ka (Jalal)(Pun)400.00-800.001835--
Gangoh(UP)387.50-57.327289.0023102355-
Gadaura(UP)322.00140.36158.1015001500-
Khategaon(MP)307.63-12.115745.5613001230-
Hanagal(Kar)301.00113.486828.001800200033.33
Kasganj(UP)290.00866.676087.5019601970-
Payagpur(UP)281.20-1.024886.3816351635-
Tilhar(UP)273.50-13.311824.0016431648-
Piriya Pattana(Kar)250.00123.216376.001527170017.46
Vyra(Guj)241.85-483.701415--
Puwaha(UP)170.0013.331640.0016001550-
Begusarai (Raj)160.00-501910.00172017500.88
Bharwari(UP)154.50508.27478.5014251750-
Sandila(UP)150.00-16.671288.5016401620-
Basti(UP)140.00133.331820.0018151815-
Hanagal(Kar)120.00106.94483.0018001850-
Harihara(Kar)111.00105.561169.0019652000-
Thanjavur(TN)108.00107001238.6722502250-
Risia(UP)101.40-15.993742.4017901750-
Khedbrahma(Guj)100.00400988.001922203026.03
Naugarh(UP)95.002.72790.0018151815-
Shikaripura(Kar)90.00-40.41188.0025002200-
Gairatganj(MP)90.00-180.001741--
Holenarsipura(Kar)82.00192.861123.001900175058.33
Kishunpur(UP)78.0059.182242.0018001800-
Nautnava(UP)78.00609.0912274.1017501750-
Haathras(UP)73.8020.591322.902000218030.04
Madhoganj(UP)72.50-3.332726.001850188036.03
Bhehjoi(UP)70.0016.673140.0020302055-
Mohamadabad(UP)56.00164.15269.2020302200-
Kamlaganj(UP)54.00-66.974312.401900185053.23
Sahiyapur(UP)50.00257.143825.2018151780-
Wansi(UP)50.00-16.672107.0017451745-
Kalipur(WB)50.0019.051792.0017801750-
Shikaripura(Kar)39.00-25307.002200225057.14
Kamlaganj(UP)38.50185.19242.3019001520-
Udaipura(Raj)36.5030.82358.301950202534.48
Mumbai(Mah)35.00-35.19268.0028002700-
Nadia(WB)35.0040414.0015401540-
Utraula(UP)32.00113.332926.4017501700-
Agra(UP)31.00-3.12694.501980197042.45
Kasganj(UP)30.00-25211.0019501950-
Risia(UP)30.00-401816.1017101750-
Bachranwa(UP)30.00202186.0018151640-
Akbarpur(UP)26.00-25.711343.8017251725-
Bankura Sadar(WB)26.00-52.001815--
Rura(UP)24.5025.642234.0018151820-
Charama(Cht)23.00-23.335507.001500152550.00
Rudauli(UP)23.009.5210872.1017801700-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)21.80-46.7965.902100200040.00
K.R.Nagar(Kar)20.00-54.55366.0015001579-
Achalda(UP)20.00-902540.0020502100-
Lakshar(Utr)16.70-16.92797.5019001900-
Santhesargur(Kar)16.00-51.521123.001425145058.33
Rura(UP)15.50NC907.0018001800-
Shakot (Malsian)(Pun)15.10-98.441964.6018351835-
Nawanshahar(Pun)12.57-68.22457.8423502400-
Honnali(Kar)12.00-69.2313547.001850208041.22
Sandila(UP)12.00-57.14473.0018501860-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)12.00-45.451621.0018151750-
Gorakhpur(MP)10.00-76.191163.301300157515.56
Mohamadabad(UP)10.00-66.671383.601875187087.13
K.R.Nagar(Kar)9.00-82.691162.0016501737-
Nanjangud(Kar)9.00-82.692163.0021001750-
Achalda(UP)8.0086.05772.8014401744-
Beawar(Raj)7.60-32.74518.602000200023.08
Takhatpur(Cht)5.90-43.27148.7014501450-
Armori(Mah)5.00-37.567.0023102330-
Binaganj(MP)4.20-8.401566--
Lakhanpuri(Cht)4.00601613.6015001525-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)4.00-66.67886.501990202029.22
Narharpur(Cht)3.00-851049.9015001525-
Pulpally(Ker)3.0050207.0019501900-
Roha(Mah)3.00-4024.0019751775-
Nakud(UP)2.40-7.6930.4022002150-
Kasdol(Cht)2.00-8010634.0013001300-
Kudchi(Kar)2.00-97.18666.001800200028.57
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC309.0016001600-4.48
Anandnagar(UP)1.7021.431706.4018251780-
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC46.0017501750-
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC60.0018501800-
Pratappur(Cht)1.00-96.77115.001760170023.08
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC91.001600160010.34
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC28.0018151815-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC82.0014281428-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC95.0014281428-
Budalur(TN)1.00NC57171.3419001900-
Tanda Urmur(UP)1.00-97.5869.0018151760-
Khurja(UP)1.00-83.3363.502050203052.42
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.90-47.0683.801530152024.90
Maduranthagam(TN)0.65-69.4828.1117701800-
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Bangalore(Kar)48.0077.78839.003250325016.07
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)4.00-20402.201964200535.17
Published on November 07, 2019
TOPICS
cereals