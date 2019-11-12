Cereals Prices

as on : 12-11-2019 02:51:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Fatehabad(UP)12.50127.27437.001820173027.27
Charkhari(UP)7.70156.67126.601775172520.75
Samsabad(UP)5.00-66.67203.001900190014.46
Kasganj(UP)4.0033.33242.00176017505.39
HybridCumbu
Manvi(Kar)53.00-15.87901.0010501050NC
Sindhanur(Kar)37.00851430.0018201200-
Pratappur(Cht)10.00NC110.0010001000-
Bangalore(Kar)7.00-12.5349.003150315031.25
Rajkot(Guj)4.80-42.17245.9032502875-7.14
Pune(Mah)4.0010019.004650460014.81
Manalurpet(TN)2.60-68.29120.50198219544.26
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC23.0025502500-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC34.00210022005.00
Maize
Jalalabad(Pun)5450.0013.5460280.0027002650-
Lakhimpur(UP)5000.0031.5880595.0014301450-
Sambhal(UP)3580.00-10.582598.0019502000-
Jalandhar Cantt (Jamshedpur Dana Mandi)(Pun)2324.00210.731308.0018351835-
Nawanshahar(Pun)1915.0011.1460122.0018351835-
Hathur(Pun)1577.00-52.267228.0018351835-
Sahnewal(Pun)1362.00-76.216782.0018351835-
Dirba(Pun)1280.00-2560.001835--
Sidhwan Bet(Pun)970.00-72.6222850.001835183560.96
Nawan Shahar(MandiRaho)(Pun)477.00-58.1626053.001835183551.65
Dankaur(UP)389.00-12.098039.7027502326-
Tarapur(Guj)384.93-19.16162.4420392044-
Rayya(Pun)318.00-82.2110572.0018351835-
Begusarai (Raj)310.00-3.123170.00172017400.88
Kasganj(UP)300.003.456687.5019601960-
Rayya(Pun)298.00-596.002450--
Hanagal(Kar)292.00-52.218634.001700170025.93
Sidhwan Bet (Lodhiwala)(Pun)288.00-32.243026.0018351835-
Baxirhat(WB)240.00NC720.0013751750-
Suratgarh(Raj)220.00-45840.0024902771-
Cheyyar(TN)110.78-7.36954.6415871547-
Kamlaganj(UP)67.00NC4580.401900190053.23
Risia(UP)66.60-4.174014.6017401750-
Kamlaganj(UP)66.50NC508.3015501600-
Panchpedwa(UP)63.0012.51327.2014301460-
Holenarsipura(Kar)61.00-57.041529.001850185054.17
Kasganj(UP)60.00100331.0019601950-
Somvarpet(Kar)52.00-57.72444.001200130020.00
Ammoor(TN)51.17-63.14800.9917841708-
Utraula(UP)51.0027.53108.4017501750-
Manendragarh(Cht)50.00NC460.0018401840-
Rayya(Sathiala)(Pun)45.00-90.002400--
Gingee(TN)45.0015.38348.0016931667-
Nanjangud(Kar)33.00-672429.0021001700-
Morva Hafad(Guj)31.9044.34117.7013621362-
Uthiramerur(TN)30.325845.1134.4817601613-
Hanagal(Kar)30.00-14.294613.0013001660-
Aliganj(UP)27.60-77.283633.201910188042.54
Choubepur(UP)27.501386.49119.201880187552.85
K.R.Nagar(Kar)25.0025416.0015001500-
Budalur(TN)21.60206057216.5419001900-
Pendraroad(Cht)21.10-42.201470--
Nawanshahar(Pun)20.0059.11497.8423002350-
Thanjavur(TN)18.00-18.921319.0722502250-
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00-251258.301870187028.97
Choubepur(UP)12.60-68.52140.2017351780-
Kallakurichi(TN)12.50-37.5635.901650168612.24
Avalurpet'(TN)11.20273.33334.7016752039-
Madathukulam(TN)8.16385.7165.701725165023.21
Anthiyur(TN)5.3193.0922.4217382079-
Vagodiya(Guj)5.20-10.401500--
Ulundurpettai(TN)4.00-60143.601896173027.59
Atrauli(UP)3.00-40250.001820182041.09
Gorakhpur(MP)2.70-731202.3013001300-
Thiryagadurgam(TN)2.30-79.65136.5018481852-
Ulundurpettai(TN)2.25-40608.1017821803-
Morva Hafad(Guj)2.1023.5335.901875192533.93
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-33.33211.0020501950-
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC317.0016001600-8.57
Manalurpet(TN)2.00185.71276.4016651712-
Rajkot(Guj)1.70-5.5641.702000200033.33
Thammampati(TN)1.308.337.251807180736.38
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC50.0017501750-
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC64.0018501850-
Palakole(AP)1.00NC3.0018351770-
Tanuku(AP)1.00NC19.0018151815-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC95.001650160013.79
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC86.0014281428-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC99.0014281428-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.70-56.2588.401530153024.90
Divai(UP)0.60NC71.901600160015.11
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Bangalore(Kar)21.00-56.25881.003250325016.07
T.V.Cumbu
Ulundurpettai(TN)15.00-14.29798.401961186030.04
Gingee(TN)4.00185.71152.4019501850-
Villupuram(TN)3.50169.2313.001890262731.71
Thiryagadurgam(TN)3.00-75394.801950192279.06
Kallakurichi(TN)2.50-50417.2017771791-3.21
Published on November 12, 2019
