Cereals Prices

as on : 25-11-2019 02:25:56 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Mumbai(Mah)200.0062.61005.003800400035.71
Barhaj(UP)23.0027.781350.0018001820-
Rajkot(Guj)11.8057.33209.30327527750.77
Gazipur(UP)8.00-5.88352.901860186016.25
Karvi(UP)7.50-6.25167.401720172517.01
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)6.00-12.001817-3.83
Achnera(UP)2.60-16.13152.201860187020.00
Beawar(Raj)2.00122.22103.90200018008.11
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC15.0025502500-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC49.0020002200NC
Maize
Uthiramerur(TN)8708.001.1463810.9816401624-
Jahangirabad(UP)2000.002.5642101.0024802500-
Sambhal(UP)1870.00-49.05110178.0019302000-
Lingasugur(Kar)1475.004238.2410030.0025302440-
Haathras(UP)1400.0016.6739670.0025502500-
Tarapur(Guj)1123.4716.1814185.9424122200-
Dadri(UP)1000.00NC8390.0027202750-
Manmad(Mah)700.00-22.223760.001600150023.08
Ujhani(UP)400.00-35.482740.0019001870-
Kudchi(Kar)377.001994.441470.001800170028.57
Fatehpur(UP)365.00139.341897.5018151815-
Begusarai (Raj)320.006.675630.00185017208.50
Sandila(UP)300.00-254168.5016301500-
Nautnava(UP)295.001813364.1017501750-
Bareli(MP)285.50-571.002176--
Dankaur(UP)264.00-11.6211474.5024102430-
Nawan Shahar(MandiRaho)(Pun)261.00506.9827055.001835184051.65
Piriya Pattana(Kar)255.00-10.538576.001500150025.00
Payagpur(UP)250.30-11.247920.5815801420-
Mothkur(UP)246.005.131139.0026452475-
Gadaura(UP)242.0020.18179.1018001550-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)230.0043.751074.0024001980-
Nawanshahar(Pun)214.00-26.4661132.0018351835-
Nargunda(Kar)206.00139.53837.001755200223.24
Naugarh(UP)198.507.34619.0018151815-
Jayas(UP)186.701.253844.9016301585-
Khategaon(MP)161.56-32.028278.6216501725-
Kishunpur(UP)161.00-1.234242.0018151815-
Jasvantnagar(UP)160.0045.45820.0015001500-
Shiggauv(Kar)147.90-295.801480--
Mohamadabad(UP)118.00206.491087.2022302250-
Mihipurwa(UP)117.0011.432322.2016001500-
Atarra(UP)95.0011.761270.0018151815-
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)94.0027.03442.0012001100-4.00
Bhehjoi(UP)90.009.764144.0020302030-
Jasvantnagar(UP)90.00-402460.0019501950-
Honnali(Kar)89.001.1414261.001660165022.51
Bachranwa(UP)78.00-62.323640.0018151815-
Gingee(TN)75.0061.29873.0016272639-
Lakshar(Utr)71.105.491159.3019001900-
Achnera(UP)66.0010978.0023502350-
Kalipur(WB)66.004.762394.0017801780-
Nawanshahar(Pun)63.00173.91771.8429002450-
Mohamadabad(UP)63.0019.54415.4016401630-
Risia(UP)60.00-16.784781.2017101730-
Charama(Cht)59.60-14.865942.601475150047.50
Siyana(UP)49.50-14.662062.4020002000-
Champaknagar(Cht)45.2080.81874.0614351400-
Holenarsipura(Kar)42.0027.271763.001700160041.67
Utraula(UP)41.5029.693467.4017601750-
Rura(UP)40.0056.862557.0018151815-
Narharpur(Cht)35.00483.331175.9014751500-
Bankura Sadar(WB)35.00NC438.0018151815-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)33.00-63.335758.001860188038.81
Risia(UP)31.10-65.132284.3016901710-
Surajpur(Cht)30.90-9.12526.8018401840-
Ujhani(UP)30.00201381.001950198029.14
Kamlaganj(UP)28.50-39.621015.9016001850-
Tanda Urmur(UP)28.00366.67987.0018151815-
Rudauli(UP)28.001.4511152.3017801785-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)28.007.691863.0018151815-
Gangoh(UP)26.50-65.369537.0022802280-
Kamlaganj(UP)25.407.175043.201900190040.74
Jalalabad(UP)25.00-7.41334.401750170036.72
Jafarganj(UP)23.0091.67655.5015601600-
Mumbai(Mah)22.00-73.81622.0027002800-
Lingasugur(Kar)20.00-23.08102.003800360035.71
Mohamadabad(UP)20.00-50.121931.801875190033.93
Rura(UP)15.50-20.511105.0017701770-
Piriya Pattana(Kar)15.00-30.001200--
Gangapur City(Raj)15.0012.78105.3013651325-
Sikandraraau(UP)15.00-57.14268.9026152555-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)15.00-40657.7015501435-
Sandila(UP)15.00NC593.0018601850-
Kallakurichi(TN)13.00-23.53751.9015041612-0.40
Morva Hafad(Guj)12.10-24.201362--
Lakhanpuri(Cht)12.0066.671690.8014751500-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)10.00NC1042.502100210034.62
Sikandraraau(UP)10.00-33.33149.001380147529.58
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)8.7085.11300.2012301230-
Sikandraraau(UP)7.004081.7018001815-
Kuttulam(TN)5.36-10.721760--
Armori(Mah)4.00-2085.0021202310-
Beawar(Raj)3.50-81.68622.202150205034.38
Kasdol(Cht)3.00-7010712.0013001300-
Thiruppananthal(TN)3.00NC79.0018501850-
Sindholi(UP)3.00-40143.0013501350-
Sembanarkoil(TN)2.45-4.901760--
Sirkali(TN)2.45-4.901760--
Thirupoondi(TN)2.40-4.801760--
Anandnagar(UP)2.40NC1736.2018151785-
Mailaduthurai(TN)2.36-4.721760--
Nagapattinam(TN)2.36-4.721760--
Kilvelur(TN)2.36-4.721760--
Vedaranyam(TN)2.35-4.701760--
Morva Hafad(Guj)2.3091.6762.501875187533.93
Rajkot(Guj)2.005.2649.502000202533.33
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100229.0020502050-
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC337.0016001600-3.03
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC56.0017501750-
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC74.0020501850-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC105.001650165010.00
Thanjavur(TN)1.00-93.411357.4322502250-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC96.0014281428-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC109.0014281428-
Budalur(TN)1.00-98.2757439.3019001900-
Divai(UP)0.60NC73.101600160015.11
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Chintamani(Kar)46.00-9.81518.0021002000-4.55
Piriya Pattana(Kar)23.0053.33713.0020002200-9.09
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)2.5025456.20212018174.90
Published on November 25, 2019
