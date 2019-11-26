Cereals Prices

as on : 26-11-2019 12:09:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Karvi(UP)8.006.67183.401700172015.65
Kasganj(UP)4.00100274.00178018005.33
Lalitpur(UP)4.0033.33535.9016901710-9.63
Shikohabad(UP)2.0010079.50197020002.07
HybridCumbu
Bijay Nagar(Raj)24.00-24.76543.302050215020.59
Beawar(Raj)3.40385.7183.7020502150-16.33
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC33.0025002500-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC44.0020002000NC
Manalurpet(TN)0.80-80168.702098207515.66
Maize
Uthiramerur(TN)15278.0075.4594366.9816131640-
Ganaur(Har)9400.0011.965200.0027812781-
Dhandhuka(Har)5895.00-11790.003700--
Gadarpur(Utr)1780.00-73.82256777.0018871832-
Tarapur(Guj)1231.549.6216649.0222432412-
Haathras(UP)1200.00-14.2942070.0025002550-
Bhikhiwind(Pun)966.00-1932.002750--
Dadri(UP)900.00-1010190.0027002720-
Khategaon(MP)531.26228.839341.1417001650-
Fatehpur(UP)405.0010.962707.5018151815-
Nawanshahar(Pun)374.0074.7761880.0018351835-
Sandila(UP)370.0023.334908.5016501630-
Suratgarh(Raj)345.0056.821530.0024702490-
Begusarai (Raj)310.00-3.126250.00172018500.88
Nautnava(UP)298.501.1913961.1017501750-
Bariwala(Pun)287.00-36.221474.0029002750-
Basti(UP)280.00402780.0018151815-
Gadaura(UP)257.006.28693.1018001800-
Dankaur(UP)249.00-5.6811972.5024402410-
Gondal(UP)245.0055.067796.4016501600-
Nawanshahar(Pun)233.00269.841237.8429502900-
Kishunpur(UP)212.0031.684666.0018151815-
Naugarh(UP)187.50-5.544994.0018151815-
Payagpur(UP)185.80-25.778292.1815901580-
Sirsaganj(UP)176.5079.551917.0022002160-
Bilsi(UP)173.0089.071108.0018801850-
Kasganj(UP)170.00-29.178707.5019801980-
Surajpur(Cht)155.90404.53838.6018401840-
Bachranwa(UP)153.0096.153946.0018151815-
Shikohabad(UP)120.0050760.0017551855-
Godhra(Kakanpur)(Guj)103.50-207.001330--
Jasvantnagar(UP)100.00-37.51020.0015001500-
Godhra(Timbaroad)(Guj)96.00-192.001380--
Mihipurwa(UP)96.00-17.952514.2015751600-
Lakshar(Utr)87.5023.071334.3019001900-
Jasvantnagar(UP)80.00-11.112620.0019501950-
Farukhabad(UP)72.00-7.69300.0025502450-
Panchpedwa(UP)72.005.881607.2014601430-
Risia(UP)70.0016.674921.2015201710-
Kamlaganj(UP)65.70130.531147.3018001600-
Farukhabad(UP)64.00-23.81421.0015001460-
Utraula(UP)63.0051.813593.4017501760-
Roorkee(Utr)53.00-106.004300--
Champaknagar(Cht)51.8014.61977.6614501435-
Tanda Urmur(UP)50.0078.571087.0018151815-
Dataganj(UP)50.005.26626.5017801780-
Gondal(UP)48.0065.524271.201850186029.37
Takhatpur(Cht)47.10-42.285834.1015001500-
Tilhar(UP)42.20-49.762441.4016581490-
Kasganj(UP)40.0041.84605.4020402060-
Bewar(UP)40.00900454.0018401780-
Bankura Sadar(WB)38.008.57514.0018151815-
Thanjavur(TN)33.9032901425.2322502250-
Gangapur City(Raj)31.70111.33168.7013901365-
Sikandraraau(UP)30.00100328.9025752615-
Rura(UP)28.50-28.752614.0018151815-
Karvi(UP)25.56128.21175.2218151750-
Safdarganj(UP)25.00-70.931209.6017001740-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)25.00-10.711913.0018151815-
Bewar(UP)24.001100166.0018201820-
Bilsi(UP)23.5030.561423.001960195050.77
Morva Hafad(Guj)22.70266.13300.7013621362-
Aliganj(UP)21.60-66.253899.401880191031.47
Bijay Nagar(Raj)21.001101128.702250225050.00
Shikohabad(UP)20.00-50270.0014001450-
Sehjanwa(UP)20.001001716.0018151815-
Farukhabad(UP)19.002804260.002700188095.65
Tamkuhi Road(UP)18.0020693.7015501550-
Karnailganj(UP)18.00NC484.7016201735-
Gauripur(ASM)15.00NC418.50970970-
Sikandraraau(UP)15.0050179.001575138047.89
Devgadhbaria(Guj)14.6080.25609.3012301230-
Sirsaganj(UP)13.60353.333692.401850192033.09
Pratappur(Cht)13.00-741073.8018351835-
Rampura Phul(Pun)13.00-95.1713078.0018351835-
Kamlaganj(UP)12.60-50.395068.401900190040.74
Beawar(Raj)11.80237.14645.802150215030.30
Sandila(UP)10.00-33.33613.0018501860-
Ujhani(UP)10.00-66.671401.001950195029.14
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)9.104.6318.4012301230-
Rampuraphul(Mehraj)(Pun)7.00-98.677176.0018351835-
Richha(UP)7.00NC1570.2017601750-
Anthiyur(TN)6.4321.0935.2817381738-
Lalitpur(UP)6.0033.33295.101820184038.93
Sikandraraau(UP)6.00-14.2993.7018151800-
Pratappur(Cht)5.00-90227.001760176023.08
Melaghar(Tri)5.0066.6739.0014251500-
Shikohabad(UP)5.00100500.501860184530.99
Morva Hafad(Guj)4.0073.9170.501875187533.93
Thiruppananthal(TN)3.00NC85.0018501850-
Sindholi(UP)3.00NC149.0013501350-
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC341.0016001600NC
Kallakurichi(TN)1.20-90.77754.3014391504-4.70
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC76.0018002050-
Kovvur(AP)1.00NC32.0018251825-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC107.001750165016.67
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50231.0019502050-
Khujner(MP)1.00-23.0878.901806171038.39
Budalur(TN)1.00NC57441.3019001900-
Nakud(UP)1.00-58.3340.8023502300-
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)2.20-12460.60213321205.54
Published on November 26, 2019
