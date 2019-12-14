Cereals Prices

as on : 14-12-2019 01:03:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Fatehabad(UP)12.50150556.001810172048.36
Jangipura(UP)4.50-25210.10181018759.70
Pune(Mah)3.002008.0049004300-
Sironj(MP)2.30-4.603402--
Gandai(Cht)1.00-2.001710--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC53.0020002100NC
Maize
Dabra(MP)2977.00-41.4216118.0025002600-
Dabra(MP)1794.00-0.337188.0017251675-
Pratappur(Cht)266.50-533.001815--
Jangipura(UP)180.00501660.0018151815-
Nagari(Cht)138.601676.923252.1015001400-
Surajpur(Cht)134.90107.541909.6018401840-
Ajnala (Sudhar)(Pun)123.007201818.0027512652-
Payagpur(UP)99.30-59.7611702.5815901590-
Karnailganj(UP)85.0077.081090.7016101610-
Pratappur(Cht)50.00-26.47663.001760176023.08
Gopiganj(UP)49.00226.671162.7018151815-
Tanda Urmur(UP)40.00NC1577.0018151815-
Nadia(WB)40.0033.33994.0018351540-
Rura(UP)27.50-14.062996.0018151815-
Boraee(Cht)24.00-401295.1014001400-
Sindhanur(Kar)22.00-31.25210.0017001824-
Jayas(UP)22.00-91.115998.7016301620-
Surajpur(Cht)18.10201.67384.4017651765-
Sikandraraau(UP)18.00-28688.9027102615-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)16.80-2.33856.9012301230-
Gandchiroli(Mah)16.0033.3382.0018451880-
Sikandraraau(UP)15.00200293.001515144542.25
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)13.9028.7483.8012301230-
Manendragarh(Cht)10.00-20.001840--
Atrauli(UP)5.0066.67274.001840184050.82
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00NC173.7018151815-
Billsadda(UP)5.00-46.24195.1017851780-
Gattasilli(Cht)3.40-43.33495.8014001400-
Belargaon(Cht)3.00-70275.6014001400-
Singroli(MP)3.00-90585.141750170034.62
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC121.001700160013.33
Divai(UP)0.60NC76.701600160015.11
Published on December 14, 2019
cereals