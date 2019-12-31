Cereals Prices

as on : 31-12-2019 12:09:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Gazipur(UP)2.4033.33401.901860186012.73
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC59.002200210010.00
Maize
Nautnava(UP)223.5018.2518818.1017501750-
Sehjanwa(UP)200.0033.332992.00181518153.71
Payagpur(UP)197.6079.4714820.38160016008.11
Begusarai (Raj)190.00-34.4812170.00172018900.88
Naugarh(UP)115.50-14.768302.40181518153.71
Payagpur(UP)55.00120605.00174017408.75
Rudauli(UP)31.801.2712009.1017951790-
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00NC280.0018601860-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)25.80NC1284.9012501250-27.95
Thanjavur(TN)24.0623061745.5122502250NC
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)13.80-6.76727.6012501250-
Annur(TN)2.50-50193.441700170013.33
Thiruppananthal(TN)2.00-33.33137.0017501800-6.91
Nakud(UP)1.20NC51.6023002300-
Kovvur(AP)1.00NC42.0018251825-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC137.00160016506.67
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC32.0015911591-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC33.0015911591-
Budalur(TN)1.00NC57910.1019001900-5.00
Published on December 31, 2019
