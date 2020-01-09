Cereals Prices

as on : 09-01-2020 03:10:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Lucknow(UP)30.0050556.001925190035.56
Agra(UP)27.0028.57455.00193019507.22
Aligarh(UP)25.0025585.00193019007.22
Jhansi(UP)17.00-91.801675-15.52
Jarar(UP)12.70-21.101820-5.81
Samsabad(UP)8.00-27.27164.001950195014.71
Mauranipur(UP)7.5027522.801765172511.36
Bangalore(Kar)7.00133.33146.0029002900-
Fatehabad(UP)7.00-44191.80182018104.60
Jangipura(UP)6.508.3349.501870187011.98
Kasganj(UP)6.00NC126.801930193014.20
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-11.11103.20178017802.30
Mathura(UP)4.00-20180.0019451940-
Shamli(UP)3.80NC128.3021102010-
Etawah(UP)3.50-30198.50200020008.11
Gazipur(UP)3.2033.33109.501860186011.38
Saharanpur(UP)2.5015050.002000196012.68
Muskara(UP)1.60-2021.70176018506.02
Kota(Raj)1.50NC21.002025210015.58
Allahabad(UP)1.50NC38.201885191516.36
Mahoba(UP)1.00NC112.90174017402.35
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC12.402010200015.52
HybridCumbu
Mumbai(Mah)79.0083.721036.004100400020.59
Manvi(Kar)27.00-267.001155-10.00
Rajkot(Guj)23.20-27.5231.90311031053.67
Bijay Nagar(Raj)13.00-4.41405.502400240033.33
Harappana Halli(Kar)10.00-63.001810--
Beawar(Raj)5.3070.9755.90235023002.17
Thirukovilur(TN)5.00-5.002120-10.65
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-90.62344.0035003500-
Manalurpet(TN)2.00-9.09111.202378237253.32
Palanpur(Guj)1.00-7532.004905510519.49
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC24.002200210010.00
Maize
Kota(Raj)5278.0029222.2282689.502200205027.91
Mainpuri(UP)1600.00-12.5739799.0020802100-
Itarsi(MP)1331.40-3102.102025--
Alampur(MP)1300.00-1300.002300--
Bindki(UP)1300.00418470.0018151815-
Takhatpur(Cht)1258.40-6.4514937.80181518152.54
Aligarh(UP)1250.00-26.4786310.0027002600-16.92
Bahraich(UP)1006.00-1.613140.70181518153.71
Lakhimpur(UP)1000.00-16.6762500.0015401530-0.65
Gondal(UP)846.00-90.0813309.80162016205.19
Mehmoodabad(UP)800.00-8.0520980.00155015404.73
Sultanpur(UP)750.00-9970.001430--10.63
Khair(UP)700.00-1.4115595.0025002500-18.03
Kolar(Kar)601.00-927.001827--
Mathura(UP)550.00-16.6717065.0023402350-18.75
Pratappur(Cht)516.20651.381676.3018151815-
Piriya Pattana(Kar)511.0027.118043.00150017007.14
Kicchha(Utr)451.40229.737721.60181018203.43
Hanagal(Kar)389.0065.534509.001800185012.50
Etah(UP)380.0046.155460.0025802550-14.57
Harappana Halli(Kar)351.00-1605.001880-15.91
Dadri(UP)350.00-3010950.0028002850-
Thirukovilur(TN)300.00-720.001473--3.54
Golagokarnath(UP)300.00-258380.0015501450-1.90
Uttaripura(UP)265.2069.351538.701815181521.00
Jayas(UP)250.80108.313123.4016301630-5.51
Atarra(UP)250.00-16.674190.0018151815-
Haathras(UP)250.00-3.8527569.5024252450-18.62
Itarsi(MP)233.90-3102.101774--
Sambhal(UP)230.001563715.0019001950-0.78
Faizabad(UP)216.90-6.512648.0017001700-
Basti(UP)200.0017.652298.00181518153.71
Jahangirabad(UP)200.00-23.0834755.0024502450-
Khurja(UP)200.00-33.3318150.0024502500-20.97
Begusarai (Raj)190.00NC6330.00172017201.18
Hanagal(Kar)161.00-41.672784.00162016004.52
Srirangapattana(Kar)161.00496.3844.0017001755-2.86
Thanjavur(TN)141.26370.87637.9822502250NC
Kayamganj(UP)140.00-15.153465.0016301630-6.86
Lingasugur(Kar)132.008.24090.0023501750-6.37
Sahiyapur(UP)130.00-23.533532.00181518153.71
Kannauj(UP)130.0042753.5016751675-4.29
Jaunpur(UP)129.70-13.59991.60182518204.29
Allahabad(UP)120.0050840.0018151815-
Sandila(UP)120.00206014.5017301720-
Shahganj(UP)120.0020905.0018151815-
Harihara(Kar)110.00-570.001835-14.69
Etawah(UP)110.00-63.337890.0015501550-11.68
Mohamadabad(UP)105.20157.211218.902100212022.81
Harihara(Kar)104.00-945.001850-5.47
Gadaura(UP)102.50-8.484448.20181018103.43
Pilibhit(UP)100.00-9.0974365.00179018182.29
Sandi(UP)99.0076.79578.0014501450NC
Choubepur(UP)98.501.03394.72190018808.57
Surajpur(Cht)94.70-52.292349.9018401840-
Nanjangud(Kar)93.00-76.573223.0018152000-
Jalaun(UP)92.00-43.07819.6025002500-
Purwa(UP)90.00-90.002500--
Kandi(WB)90.00NC1089.001820182025.52
Kannauj(UP)88.003.535121.001980198017.86
Kishunpur(UP)86.00-27.122732.00181518153.71
Ajuha(UP)85.00-5.56855.0018151815-
Risia(UP)84.00-1.18729.0017151715-
Raibareilly(UP)80.00-56.761498.50181518158.04
Paliakala(UP)80.00-201123.0014751490-3.28
Tikonia(UP)75.00-1712.601500-NC
Lalganj(UP)72.00-26.53989.20181518153.71
Bharwari(UP)70.00-13.58473.00182018204.00
Karnailganj(UP)68.00-151042.3516201610-
Somvarpet(Kar)65.00225273.0016501750-5.71
Khalilabad(UP)65.00NC980.00181518153.71
Bachranwa(UP)63.00-17.112589.00181518153.71
Kallakurichi(TN)60.00NC852.301890183111.24
Thiryagadurgam(TN)60.0033.33162.8014001355-
Kosikalan(UP)59.50-40.517465.5023202350-
Mihipurwa(UP)59.00-28.052043.101575157510.14
Gondal(UP)56.00-5.881348.501800180016.13
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)55.00-15.38121.0018151815-
Aliganj(UP)54.005.882162.101940193021.25
Siliguri(WB)52.00NC104.0021002100-
Kalna(WB)51.50-11.97169.5018351835-
Kasdol(Cht)50.0011502975.0013001300NC
Chikkamagalore(Kar)50.0072.41350.0023812262-
Tanda Urmur(UP)50.0025890.00181518153.13
Jangipura(UP)50.00-54.55848.00181518153.71
Naanpara(UP)48.3021.361044.3015501550-11.43
Chikkamagalore(Kar)45.0087.5837.0018951880-
Bahraich(UP)45.00-37.67415.7018201815-
Puwaha(UP)45.00-7.222212.5016201625-
Buland Shahr(UP)45.00-2511193.1028002781-15.69
Agra(UP)45.007.14687.002010201512.29
Panchpedwa(UP)45.00-18.18762.5014101410-19.43
Bankura Sadar(WB)45.0012.5889.0018151815-
Naanpara(UP)42.00-48.28295.7031003100-
Moodigere(Kar)40.00263.64113.0017351760-
Mumbai(Mah)40.0066.67465.0027002800-
Kasganj(UP)40.00-606785.0019801960-
Ammoor(TN)36.321.62338.3714821402-4.88
Lucknow(UP)36.00NC762.501940193034.72
Kamlaganj(UP)35.6011.252215.201900195026.67
Kayamganj(UP)35.0016.671745.001970198023.13
Badda(UP)35.00NC1379.0016201625-
Ganjdudwara(UP)33.0019.13628.901950196025.81
Bareilly(UP)32.0012.282287.0017001700-2.86
Charama(Cht)30.00-97.986246.00150018251.69
Santhesargur(Kar)30.00-45.45175.00170017506.25
Mainpuri(UP)30.003.45430.3019801995-
Rudauli(UP)29.00360.32697.601805238022.37
Rura(UP)28.50NC900.50181518153.42
Sakra(Cht)28.30-28.301425--5.00
Akbarpur(UP)28.00-811.501700--2.86
Kheragarh(Cht)27.40-27.401400--
Tulsipur(UP)27.008234.5016201625-7.43
Dindori(MP)26.59243.196.21181518153.71
Cheyyar(TN)26.59-32.772007.3713461425-14.86
Purwa(UP)26.00-7.14244.0018401840-
Choubepur(UP)26.008.33312.852000200021.58
Devgadhbaria(Guj)25.80-5.49474.5012501250-11.35
Mohamadabad(UP)25.60-45.421018.6023302335-
Baberu(UP)25.0010074.5018151815-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)25.0025544.00181518153.71
Etah(UP)24.00-251852.001980200016.47
Lakhimpur(UP)23.0015529.001830184024.49
Kamlaganj(UP)23.0012.2101.6017501750-
Haathras(UP)22.2011613.6022252240-
Bangalore(Kar)22.00-55.1450.002000200011.11
Thirukovilur(TN)20.00-50.001929-5.41
Awagarh(UP)20.00-20.002000--11.11
Kasganj(UP)20.00-601057.7021802140-6.03
Achalda(UP)20.00-601418.0014501470-17.14
Sakri(Cht)18.60-12.26200.4014001350NC
Sangarapuram(TN)18.30-18.3110.0018761839-
Kota(Raj)18.00NC82689.501970205014.53
Soharatgarh(UP)18.00-44.621610.50181518153.71
Thandla(MP)15.60-15.601890--
Wazirganj(UP)15.00-46.431605.0018301840-3.68
K.R.Nagar(Kar)14.00-96.571442.0016051588-
Mohamadabad(UP)13.80-61.67598.6016601670-
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)13.10-7.09286.7012501250-11.35
Muzzafarnagar(UP)12.00-461.002100-21.39
Saharanpur(UP)11.0037.51050.5025602560-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)10.6010.42663.402300235031.43
Lakhanpuri(Cht)10.00-97.961678.80150018251.69
Narharpur(Cht)10.00-98.131824.70150018251.69
Kudchi(Kar)10.00-9.09736.00185018508.82
Aligarh(UP)10.00-33.33545.002000200012.36
Katra(UP)10.00-20814.00160016005.26
Farukhabad(UP)9.005.882062.0025002500-
Khatra(WB)9.00-5.26102.1018151815-
Sirsaganj(UP)8.1072.3412.8019501950-12.56
Modasa(Guj)7.5040073.1020502050-
Singroli(MP)7.50-25498.32176017009.32
Anandnagar(UP)7.50-44.4489.10181018153.43
Roha(Mah)7.00-12.523.0019751975-
Farukhabad(UP)7.0016.67862.0016501660-
Balasinor(Guj)6.80-9.3356.1017501750-
Lalitpur(UP)6.508.33118.60178517903.18
Saharanpur(UP)6.00100206.502050202018.84
Sirsaganj(UP)5.30-30.261208.401950200013.90
Farukhabad(UP)5.00251100.5019801970-
Shamli(UP)5.008.782.0021152115-
Ghiraur(UP)5.00NC257.0021502150-
Ujhani(UP)5.00-503645.0018501850-
Khetia(MP)4.00-4.001655--
Bewar(UP)4.0033.33225.601960190014.62
Sandila(UP)4.00-11.11385.3018501860-
Gangapur City(Raj)3.50-75.201340--
Manalurpet(TN)3.10-77.755.2011991243-21.22
Muradabad(UP)3.00-14.29120.502010200514.86
Bewar(UP)3.00-40146.7018201820-
Bazar Atriya(Cht)2.90-2.901400--
Allahabad(UP)2.502569.5019001900-
Nawabganj(UP)2.50-16.67111.8018701865-
Ajuha(UP)2.50-10.7121.1018801880-
Risia(UP)2.30-8863.601900190025.00
Naanpara(UP)2.30-20.6956.20185018508.82
Achalda(UP)2.00-5060.551980199032.00
Tindivanam(TN)1.80-2.701416--
Rajkot(Guj)1.50-31.8238.902130210537.42
Beawar(Raj)1.50-28.57365.902225222536.92
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC32.00190018502.70
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC42.001700175013.33
Khanpur(Raj)1.00-1.002025--
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC16.00159115918.90
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC16.00159115913.99
Budalur(TN)1.00NC28245.2219001900-5.00
Boxonagar(Tri)0.80-0.801750--
Nanuta(UP)0.70-31.602300--
Divai(UP)0.60NC12.601600160015.11
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Bangalore(Kar)33.0017.86536.0029002900NC
Harappana Halli(Kar)28.00-65.001870--
Thirukovilur(TN)1.00-1.002529-6.04
Sajje
Harappana Halli(Kar)15.00-176.001850--
Published on January 09, 2020
TOPICS
cereals