Cereals Prices

as on : 14-01-2020 06:12:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Mumbai(Mah)196.00-519.004100--
Sindhanur(Kar)76.00-76.001900--
Manvi(Kar)31.00-135.001050--
Bellary(Kar)29.00-29.002274--
Akola(Mah)25.00-25.001475--
Aligarh(UP)25.00-16.67640.00194019307.78
Bangalore(Kar)23.00-98.003500--
Barhaj(UP)22.00-4.35704.00182018308.98
Bellary(Kar)19.00-82.203134--
Bidar(Kar)14.00-14.004000--
Bangalore(Kar)10.0066.67162.0029002900-
Telhara(Mah)5.00-5.001400--
Pune(Mah)4.00-8.004750--
Lalitpur(UP)3.40-10.53110.40181017904.02
Navapur(Mah)3.00-3.001764--
Shikohabad(UP)2.502536.00205020356.22
Beed(Mah)2.00-2.003570--
Aurad Shahajani(Mah)2.00-2.001433--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC15.0020002100NC
Gulbarga(Kar)1.00-1.004078--
Jintur(Mah)1.00-1.003350--
Maize
Unnao(UP)2844.008.110857.00185018505.71
Aligarh(UP)1400.00-9.6889260.0027002700-16.92
Srirangapattana(Kar)1377.00755.282221.0016001700-8.57
Bahraich(UP)983.50-2.2414124.20181518153.71
Madhoganj(UP)915.00-12.8638648.00162016202.21
Lakhimpur(UP)900.00-14.2964450.0015801530NC
Sultanpur(UP)800.00-38.4612070.0014302000-10.63
Jahangirabad(UP)600.0020035355.0025002450-
Hirekerur(Kar)599.00-83.585262.001840182017.95
Harihara(Kar)549.00427.881494.00189018504.42
Pratappur(Cht)519.400.622195.7018151815-
Honnali(Kar)512.00134.865472.001850186014.20
T. Narasipura(Kar)466.00-17.231952.0020401650-
Khair(UP)460.00-816555.0024502500-20.97
Champaknagar(Cht)324.74-80.216765.8614501450-5.84
Sangli(Miraj)(Mah)299.00-39.723558.0020352065-
Nautnava(UP)257.00-23.745083.50180018102.86
Honnali(Kar)218.00251.61483.001960195615.29
Basti(UP)190.00-242738.00181518153.71
Sankeshwar(Kar)168.00663.641834.0019181900-
Haliyala(Kar)160.00-3558.001830-14.38
Begusarai (Raj)150.00-6.256640.00172017201.18
Nanjangud(Kar)137.00-12.183516.0018501850-
Lalganj(UP)131.0055.031204.70181518153.71
Barhaj(UP)130.00NC1240.00181518153.71
Karnailganj(UP)120.00501242.3516101610-
Surajpur(Cht)103.10243.672483.0018401840-
Harihara(Kar)96.00-12.73666.001875183517.19
Kandi(WB)95.005.561274.001820182025.52
Fatehpur(UP)93.5049.66212.30181518153.71
Piriya Pattana(Kar)87.00-46.638293.001850160032.14
Mumbai(Mah)85.00193.1579.0027002700-
Pilibhit(UP)85.006.2574530.00178518002.00
Ajuha(UP)85.00NC940.0018151815-
Kishunpur(UP)81.009.462887.00181518153.71
Sandila(UP)80.00-206194.5017001710-
Haliyala(Kar)76.00-584.001750-2.94
Santhesargur(Kar)67.0086.11278.00170017006.25
Madhoganj(UP)61.5057.691652.501870187011.98
Kalna(WB)59.5015.53229.0018351835-
Bankura Sadar(WB)58.0020.83995.0018151815-
Kosikalan(UP)56.00-5.0817580.5023252335-
Bachranwa(UP)56.00-30.862726.00181518153.71
Mihipurwa(UP)55.40-21.972169.501575157510.14
Siliguri(WB)55.001.85213.0021002100-
Balrampur(UP)44.50-563.501625--7.14
Devala(Mah)43.00-20.37273.0017851850-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)38.0018.75614.00181518153.71
Bangalore(Kar)37.00-15.91531.002000200011.11
Mundaragi(Kar)37.00-55.421023.0017871840-
Kamlaganj(UP)36.5014.062283.701950195030.00
Bahraich(UP)34.50-23.33450.2018151820-
Soharatgarh(UP)31.6037.391665.10181518153.71
Kallakurichi(TN)30.00-83.331062.30177617894.53
Tanda Urmur(UP)30.00NC950.00181518153.13
Rura(UP)29.50-16.9965.50181518153.60
Rudauli(UP)27.00-3.57752.601800180522.03
Payagpur(UP)25.50-77.356156.90158015808.22
Channagiri(Kar)25.00-93.04691.0018201800-
Hunsur(Kar)22.0015.7941.001815180039.62
Lakhimpur(UP)22.004.76572.001850184027.59
Kamlaganj(UP)21.00-17.65148.1017501750-
Katra(UP)20.00100834.00160016005.26
Amalner(Mah)19.00-20.83158.0018891882-
Sakri(Cht)18.6030.99233.2013751400-1.79
Holenarsipura(Kar)17.00NC1072.001950165039.29
Aligarh(UP)15.00NC575.002000200012.36
Dataganj(UP)15.00-25721.5017801780-1.66
Puranpur(UP)13.00-7.1422054.70179518052.57
Hunsur(Kar)10.00NC149.00900900-
Kudchi(Kar)10.00-78.72793.00185018008.82
Mangalore(Kar)9.00NC56.0017501750-
Roha(Mah)9.0028.5732.0019751975-
Rahata(Mah)9.00-35.001800--
Arjuni(Mah)9.00-23.001820--
Akola(Mah)7.0060010.0016652325-
Anandnagar(UP)6.00-7.69101.60181518153.71
Beawar(Raj)4.10-85.81398.902250210036.36
Takhatpur(Cht)3.40-99.7416241.2015101815-14.69
Jaithari(MP)3.00-3.601815--
Melaghar(Tri)3.00-23.001525-3.39
Billsadda(UP)3.0050128.80180018002.86
Jaisinagar(MP)2.50-2.501810--
Balrampur(UP)2.50-24.501750-2.94
Bidar(Kar)2.00-2.001911--
Pandharpur(Mah)2.00-6014.0019201950-
Shikohabad(UP)2.0033.3399.502055204018.10
Kapasan(Raj)1.50-63.701700-NC
Sandila(UP)1.50-40389.3018501860-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC44.001750180012.90
Bellary(Kar)1.00-36.201849--
Gulbarga(Kar)1.00-1.001250--
Thanjavur(TN)1.00-96.03664.1822502250NC
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC18.00159115918.90
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC18.00159115918.90
Budalur(TN)1.00NC28247.2219001900-5.00
Divai(UP)0.60NC13.201600160015.11
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Bangalore(Kar)19.00-20.83579.0029002900NC
Published on January 14, 2020
TOPICS
cereals