Cereals Prices

as on : 15-01-2020 02:21:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Lucknow(UP)37.0027.59622.001940192536.62
Aligarh(UP)30.0020670.00192019406.67
Agra(UP)17.00-32497.00196019408.89
Rajkot(Guj)11.00-54.103210-7.00
Mathura(UP)8.0033.33194.0019601955-
Charra(UP)5.0011.11487.7018101800-
Kasganj(UP)5.00NC136.801960194015.98
Ballia(UP)3.00NC49.501870186028.97
Etawah(UP)2.00-33.33203.50198520007.30
Rasda(UP)2.00-96.9295.0018801840-
Siddhpur(Guj)1.61-1.615405--
Palanpur(Guj)1.00-1.004752--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC16.0017002000-15.00
Achnera(UP)1.00-33.3348.2019001900-
Maize
Ambikapur(Cht)6903.90108.7110211.8018151815-
Champaknagar(Cht)2164.00566.3818929.8614001450-9.09
Aligarh(UP)1500.007.1490760.0027002700-16.92
Bahraich(UP)1035.705.3115159.90181518153.71
Gondal(UP)780.00-7.814089.80162516205.52
Sitapur(Cht)594.7070.3943.9018151815-
Jahangirabad(UP)425.00-29.1735780.0025002500-
Mathura(UP)400.00-11.1117915.0023352350-18.92
Etah(UP)360.002.866170.0025402560-15.89
Sitapur(UP)355.00-3.0126495.4015601560-6.02
Kusmee(Cht)337.9020.04980.4018352217-
Nautnava(UP)258.000.395341.50180018002.86
Sambhal(UP)240.002064155.00205019506.77
Faizabad(UP)218.000.512866.0017001700-
Rajpura(Cht)193.20-17.54646.8018351835-
Begusarai (Raj)180.00206820.00172017201.18
Etawah(UP)180.005.888240.0014001550-20.23
Manmad(Mah)170.00-43.337075.0018001800-
Basti(UP)170.00-10.532908.00181518153.71
Haathras(UP)150.00-46.4327999.5024502460-17.79
Udaypur(Cht)119.60-119.601835--
Lalganj(UP)114.20-12.821318.90181518153.71
Achnera(UP)110.00-21.431834.0021002100-
Kasganj(UP)110.001206945.0019701970-
Bariya(Cht)107.70-107.701835--
Kannauj(UP)100.00-25.932988.5016851670-3.71
Raibareilly(UP)95.00-42.421758.50181518158.04
Kasdol(Cht)90.00803065.0013001300NC
Kayamganj(UP)90.00-253675.0016401640-6.29
Kannauj(UP)90.00NC5301.001970198017.26
Kakni(Cht)89.20-89.201835--
Gidam(Cht)81.00-151.001350--
Risia(UP)80.00-4.76809.0017151715-
Payagpur(UP)77.40203.536234.30158515808.56
Paliakala(UP)75.00-21.051293.0014701510-3.92
Kalipur(WB)74.00-9.761377.00181518153.71
Haathras(UP)73.30468.22699.8022402225-
Charra(UP)70.00-12.57290.0021902190-11.52
Pilibhit(UP)70.00-17.6574600.0017201785-1.71
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)70.00-56.252327.0025002460-
Karnailganj(UP)68.00-43.331310.3516101610-
Surajpur(Cht)67.10-34.922550.1018401840-
Raghunathpur(Cht)67.10-22.96154.2018351835-
Allahabad(UP)65.00-45.83905.0018201815-
Memari(WB)61.00-61.001815--
Kalna(WB)60.501.68289.5018351835-
Gondal(UP)56.500.891405.001830180017.31
Tanda Urmur(UP)50.0066.671000.00181518153.13
Bachranwa(UP)48.00-14.292774.00181518153.71
Lucknow(UP)46.0017.95847.501930193034.03
Bankura Sadar(WB)45.00-22.411040.0018151815-
Bahraich(UP)42.2022.32492.4018151815-
Murbad(Mah)40.0025114.00182518253.40
Kasganj(UP)40.00NC1137.7021802160-6.03
Puwaha(UP)36.00-202248.5017201620-
Naanpara(UP)35.70-15331.4033003100-
Rura(UP)35.5020.341001.00181518153.60
Buland Shahr(UP)35.00-12.511268.1028002780-15.69
Agra(UP)35.00-25.53769.002010200012.29
Etah(UP)34.00-2.861921.002000199017.65
Badda(UP)32.00-8.571411.0017201620-
Naanpara(UP)31.80-34.161076.1015501550-11.43
Kayamganj(UP)30.00NC1805.001980197023.75
Bareilly(UP)28.50NC2344.0017251710-1.43
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)28.00-26.32642.00181518153.71
Tulsipur(UP)27.00-27.001620--
Ganjdudwara(UP)25.00-24.24686.901930195524.52
Kamlaganj(UP)25.00-31.512308.701950195030.00
Mihipurwa(UP)25.00-54.872194.501575157510.14
Dataganj(UP)21.0040742.5017801780-1.66
Sakri(Cht)19.102.69252.30145013753.57
Wazirganj(UP)18.0038.461636.0018401840-3.16
Takhatpur(Cht)16.30379.4116257.5015001510-15.25
Devgadhbaria(Guj)15.80-42.75517.901520151010.55
Bhehjoi(UP)15.00-16.672709.0020302030-
Udaipura(Raj)12.50-325.402050--
Ballia(UP)12.00-85602.00183018304.57
Kamlaganj(UP)10.50-50158.6017501750-
Pipriya(Cht)10.00-82.14166.0014501500-
Aligarh(UP)10.00-33.33585.002020200013.48
Dindori(MP)9.45-64.46105.66181518153.71
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)5.70-18.572114.401980197022.22
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)5.20-63.38306.101520151010.55
Beawar(Raj)4.9019.51403.802200225033.33
Charra(UP)4.20-30632.301940194014.12
Singroli(MP)4.0023.84505.551900180018.01
Ballia(UP)4.00NC81.501885188510.88
Farukhabad(UP)4.00-55.562066.0025002500-
Safdarganj(UP)4.0033.33568.10180018052.86
Bewar(UP)3.00-50234.60184018507.60
Bilsi(UP)2.80-26.32759.2018801880-
Risia(UP)2.508.7866.101900190025.00
Farukhabad(UP)2.00-601102.501980198020.00
Naanpara(UP)1.80-21.7458.00185018508.82
Rajkot(Guj)1.50-16.6742.202025213035.00
Faizabad(UP)1.50-5069.401950193014.71
Richha(UP)1.3030142.50177017601.14
Gogamba(Guj)1.20-5210.20170016757.94
Gogamba(Guj)1.00-8.801950--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC45.00170017509.68
Kapasan(Raj)1.00-33.3364.7017001700NC
Palanpur(Guj)0.80-54.802122-20.23
Gogamba(Similiya)(Guj)0.70-657.2014001400-10.83
Divai(UP)0.60NC13.801600160015.11
Published on January 15, 2020
