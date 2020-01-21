Cereals Prices

as on : 21-01-2020 12:10:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Barhaj(UP)20.00-9.09724.00181018208.06
Fatehabad(UP)2.80-30198.601810183011.04
Beawar(Raj)2.50-24.102500-9.89
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC17.002200170010.00
Maize
Lakhimpur(UP)7000.00677.7871450.00170015808.28
Tarapur(Guj)502.2516.2815275.97219221788.09
Sambhal(UP)230.00-4.1764385.00200020503.36
Nautnava(UP)208.00-19.385549.50180018002.86
Begusarai (Raj)150.00-16.676970.00172017201.18
Barhaj(UP)120.00-7.691360.00181518153.71
Payagpur(UP)103.5033.726337.80158015857.48
Yusufpur(UP)45.50106.8267.50181518153.71
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)45.0060.71687.00181518153.71
Sanad(Guj)37.00-609.002080-15.88
Mihipurwa(UP)31.00242225.501575157510.14
Lakhimpur(UP)25.0013.64597.001850185025.42
Kishunpur(UP)24.00-70.372911.00181518153.71
Haathras(UP)19.70-73.12719.5022502240-
Dataganj(UP)18.00-14.29760.5017801780-1.66
Devgadhbaria(Guj)17.208.86535.101540152011.19
Jafarganj(UP)13.00NC288.0015701580-1.88
Khatra(WB)13.0044.44115.1018151815-
Anandnagar(UP)11.0083.33112.60181518153.71
Ujhani(UP)10.004003657.0018501860-
Uthiramerur(TN)7.72-68.3365299.3714791479-4.89
Beawar(Raj)7.5053.06411.302200220033.33
Ghiraur(UP)5.00NC262.0021202150-
Pratappur(Cht)4.50-420.101835-3.09
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)3.70-8.201940--
Maduranthagam(TN)3.45114.298.2718801890-9.48
Gangoh(UP)3.2014.294848.8023252310-
Richha(UP)1.407.69143.90177517701.43
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC46.001800170020.00
Thanjavur(TN)1.00NC665.1822502250NC
Budalur(TN)1.00NC28248.2219001900-5.00
Published on January 21, 2020
TOPICS
cereals