Cereals Prices

as on : 22-01-2020 12:24:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Rampurhat(WB)72.00-145.001770-14.19
Budalur(TN)31.20302028279.4219001900-5.00
Devgadhbaria(Guj)17.10-0.58552.201530154011.68
Annur(TN)10.00-65.041700-NC
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)8.4061.54314.501520152011.76
Anandnagar(UP)8.00-27.27120.60181518153.71
Devgadhbaria(Guj)2.30-12.601950--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC47.001700180017.24
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC19.00159115918.90
Published on January 22, 2020
TOPICS
cereals