Cereals Prices

as on : 04-02-2020 12:22:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Beawar(Raj)18.4063642.502850250018.75
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC19.0020002200-9.09
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC18.402090205010.00
Maize
Bindki(UP)500.00NC20840.00181518203.71
Uttaripura(UP)396.6049.551935.301815181513.44
Gadaura(UP)125.00-66.935440.20181018103.43
Nautnava(UP)94.50-33.926011.50180018002.86
Memari(WB)85.0039.34146.0018151815-
Sandila(UP)60.00206364.5017601760-
Khalilabad(UP)45.00-101245.00181518153.71
Fatehpur(UP)32.50-40.916299.80181518153.71
Rura(UP)32.0016.361123.50181518153.60
Charama(Cht)30.00-91.436748.0015001450NC
Jafarganj(UP)16.00-60.98391.00160015850.63
Ujhani(UP)15.00503702.0018501850-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)13.80-8.61600.701540154013.24
Narharpur(Cht)10.00-962156.7015001450NC
Anandnagar(UP)9.505.56153.10181518153.71
Sikandraraau(UP)8.00100144.0013451415-
Beawar(Raj)6.5096.97423.30205019505.13
Lakhanpuri(Cht)5.00-94.231793.5015001450NC
Atrauli(UP)5.00-44.001940-14.79
Maduranthagam(TN)2.99218.0916.8718901890-14.09
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)1.90-17.3914.8019301950-
Sandila(UP)1.20-7.69392.8018301850-
Richha(UP)1.00-41.18149.30179517752.57
Published on February 04, 2020
