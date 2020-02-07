Cereals Prices

as on : 07-02-2020 12:55:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Shikaripura(Kar)672.00-3340.001750--
Honnali(Kar)494.00-37.398750.00176018306.02
Hanagal(Kar)491.0057.376891.0016501650-10.81
Sankeshwar(Kar)484.002588.892338.0019191913-
Channagiri(Kar)166.00-69.931426.0018101800-
Hanagal(Kar)85.003.663400.0018001650-5.26
Haliyala(Kar)54.0017.39796.0016101650-2.42
Honnali(Kar)39.00-1958.001810-2.26
Bangalore(Kar)37.00146.67678.00190019005.56
Channagiri(Kar)36.00-92.271145.0018002200-
Shikaripura(Kar)23.00-811.002020--
Kudchi(Kar)22.00-52.17927.00190019005.56
Haliyala(Kar)18.00-18.183727.00172018007.50
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC19.00181518153.71
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Chintamani(Kar)30.0042.86915.0020002250-16.67
Bangalore(Kar)25.00-3.85676.00310031006.90
Piriya Pattana(Kar)17.0070347.0020002100-6.98
Holenarsipura(Kar)3.00-57.1432.0019002100-
Published on February 07, 2020
