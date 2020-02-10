Cereals Prices

as on : 10-02-2020 03:49:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Manvi(Kar)192.00-8.13536.001908191916.06
Bellary(Kar)53.0082.7682.0018552274-
Gangapur(Raj)47.60117.3574.1021951935-
Lucknow(UP)46.0015803.001940190035.66
Bharuasumerpur(UP)45.00-62.5265.003200320014.29
Bangalore(Kar)44.00175168.0027502750-
Azamgarh(UP)40.00-11.11221.101880188012.57
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.00-41.67867.00197519403.95
Agra(UP)34.00NC625.00187519302.18
Bellary(Kar)32.00700118.2029952991-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00-44.44140.0023002190-
Barhaj(UP)24.00-11.11848.001850180010.45
Rajkot(Guj)22.0031.74112.803450321015.00
Samsabad(UP)16.006.67217.001950192511.43
Aligarh(UP)15.00-40755.00191018804.37
Akola(Mah)10.0010040.0013401325-
Bangalore(Kar)8.00166.67206.0032003200-
Mangal Wedha(Mah)8.00-19.003500--
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)5.00-5036.501900188011.11
Charra(UP)4.20-19.23512.7018401870-
Achnera(UP)3.50-12.563.2019001900-
Vankaner(Guj)3.40-3.403250-8.33
Bagru(Raj)3.10-23.702700-45.95
Laxmeshwar(Kar)3.00-3.002073--
Jalgaon(Mah)3.00-18.001300--
Shikohabad(UP)2.0033.3340.5019502100-1.52
Saharanpur(UP)2.00-33.3363.502090206017.75
Kalol(Guj)1.50-1.503750--
Konch(UP)1.50-6.257.3019902080-
Mahoba(UP)1.3030120.10181018005.85
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC21.00210020005.00
Sonpeth(Mah)1.00-1.003550--
Mantha(Mah)1.00NC2.0026503100-
Ambad (Vadigodri)(Mah)1.00-1.003450--
Kota(Raj)1.00-5024.002250290928.42
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-33.3320.902100209010.53
Maize
Nagari(Cht)3463.40-3463.401815--
Kota(Raj)2920.00-4.7395360.502250233530.81
Gattasilli(Cht)2836.40-2836.401815--
Belargaon(Cht)2334.70-2334.701815--
Belarbahara(Cht)1983.70-1983.701815--
Takhatpur(Cht)1144.9043.5818293.70181518153.71
Sankeshwar(Kar)946.0095.453284.0018661919-
Hardoi(UP)840.002051760.00179018004.07
Somvarpet(Kar)819.00104.752575.001790150062.73
Gingee(TN)750.00-750.001667--5.28
Madhoganj(UP)740.00-8.0742918.001750175010.06
Mainpuri(UP)740.00-21.2846439.0020152160-
Champaknagar(Cht)715.00-56.4825272.881815145013.44
Hanagal(Kar)692.0040.947583.0016501650-10.81
Aligarh(UP)650.00-18.7594610.0026002650-18.75
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)565.00-35.6521155.0020002090-
Tarapur(Guj)520.0025.3616590.4220782147-2.21
Jahangirabad(UP)510.00-1538247.0025002460-
Dahod(Guj)455.90327.673406.302265190029.43
Honnali(Kar)451.00-8.79201.00176017606.02
Golagokarnath(UP)350.00NC9780.00158016401.28
Boraee(Cht)339.60-339.601815--
Dadri(UP)300.0030.4312280.0027502850-15.38
Azamgarh(UP)250.00-68.755980.0018151815-
Sitapur(UP)248.5019.4727468.9015501550-6.63
Mehmoodabad(UP)240.00-421900.8014301550-4.67
Hanagal(Kar)237.00178.823637.0016501800-13.16
Somvarpet(Kar)207.001193.75509.0016001900-8.57
Piriya Pattana(Kar)206.00836.369372.001650250010.00
Mothkur(UP)190.0018.754357.0024002530-23.32
Gadaura(UP)158.006.765746.20181018103.43
Etah(UP)155.00-13.896815.0024202400-19.87
Kasdol(Cht)150.002003765.0013001300-7.14
Pipriya(Cht)150.001400894.0015191440-
Haliyala(Kar)150.00733.333877.00170017206.25
Begusarai (Raj)150.00-16.677480.00172017001.18
Khair(UP)150.00-31.8217035.0024002450-21.31
Burdwan(WB)144.00-424.001815-16.80
Achnera(UP)125.00-10.712389.0021002100-
T. Narasipura(Kar)120.00172.732133.0020002000-
Kallakurichi(TN)120.001001367.3016231808-13.16
Raibareilly(UP)120.00-202223.50181518158.04
Barhaj(UP)120.00201950.00181518153.71
Katwa(WB)117.00-117.001815--
Lalganj(UP)115.006.981879.40181518153.71
Bangalore(Kar)112.00202.7790.00190019005.56
Purwa(UP)110.00-8.33790.0024502500-
Sahiyapur(UP)110.00NC4402.00181518153.71
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)108.00-108.001815--
Nautnava(UP)105.0022.096202.50180018002.86
Allahabad(UP)90.0063.641170.00182018204.00
Kayamganj(UP)90.00204130.0016501650-6.25
Pilibhit(UP)90.002074955.00179018102.29
Bangarmau(UP)85.00-37.51586.0018151815-
Bankura Sadar(WB)85.00-5.561271.0018151815-
Sangarapuram(TN)80.0014.29501.9015731739-
Sandila(UP)80.0033.336444.5017501760-
Kandi(WB)80.00-33.331474.001830183026.21
Hunsur(Kar)79.00119.44264.0016001300-10.61
Honnali(Kar)78.001002036.00185018104.52
Ammoor(TN)77.45-89.841437--
Gangapur(Raj)77.40-25.72924.801940195516.17
Kalipur(WB)76.00-7.321613.00181518153.71
Thiryagadurgam(TN)75.00-173.601541--7.89
Karnailganj(UP)75.004.171676.3516101610-
Paliakala(UP)70.0016.671423.0015501510-3.13
Jangipur(WB)68.000.74202.5018051800-
Harihara(Kar)67.00-10.67928.00188018607.43
Madhoganj(UP)65.00-10.341948.5017501780-6.67
Jasra(UP)63.007.14492.80183518354.86
Gondal(UP)57.50-8.731691.50185018505.71
Harihara(Kar)57.00-86.461972.00197519209.72
Jaunpur(UP)57.0029.551914.00182018154.00
Chikkamagalore(Kar)56.00115.38432.00191424859.37
Mundaragi(Kar)51.0054.551162.0016561693-
Charra(UP)50.00-16.677530.0021002130-10.64
Khalilabad(UP)50.00NC1345.00181518153.71
Ajuha(UP)50.00-23.081120.00182018204.00
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)50.00-16.67845.00181518153.71
Naanpara(UP)46.80200476.9032003200-
Lucknow(UP)45.503.411059.001925190013.91
Devala(Mah)43.00290.91359.0015051450-
Naanpara(UP)41.602.461289.1014501400-17.14
Haliyala(Kar)41.00-24.07837.00170016103.03
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)40.00-33.331310.002000196013.31
Kannauj(UP)40.00-33.335616.001950198013.04
Sehjanwa(UP)40.0014.29355.0018601860-
Shahganj(UP)40.00-11.111255.0018151815-
Nadia(WB)40.0060892.0018351835-
Murbad(Mah)38.0026.67209.00182518253.40
Jafarganj(UP)38.00137.5429.0015601600-1.89
Akbarpur(UP)36.0063.64934.7017001700-2.86
Rura(UP)35.5010.941159.00181518153.60
Ganjdudwara(UP)33.00175797.401930192017.68
Agra(UP)32.0028888.00197520256.76
Bachranwa(UP)32.0039.132982.00181518153.71
Fatehpur(UP)31.50-32.266377.80181518153.71
Chikkamagalore(Kar)31.00-31.11868.001775189510.25
Tanda Urmur(UP)30.00-401080.00181518153.13
Kannauj(UP)30.00-14.293228.5016901670-3.43
Choubepur(UP)29.00-14.71486.851900202513.10
Bheemkhoj(Cht)27.70-27.701410--
Bellary(Kar)27.00260064.2017231922-
Hardoi(UP)27.0012.52537.001880190014.63
Purwa(UP)26.00-3.7396.0018401840-
Devariya(UP)26.001.96629.50181518153.71
Soharatgarh(UP)25.50-30.141768.10181518153.71
Salon(UP)25.00-50329.00181518153.71
Kayamganj(UP)25.00251945.00194019504.86
Partaval(UP)25.00NC362.50181518153.71
Kamlaganj(UP)25.00-1.962435.701930195026.97
Aliganj(UP)23.00NC2382.90185018805.71
Kamlaganj(UP)23.00NC249.1018301750-
Dahod(Guj)22.00-34.13986.50153015405.52
Pulpally(Ker)22.00100112.0018501950-17.78
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-33.331972.00181518153.71
Gorakhpur(MP)18.80-98.532133.5411601815-33.71
Kurnool(AP)18.401126.6742.60165318420.79
Mohamadabad(UP)18.20-65.61172.6021002230-
Ujhani(UP)18.00203720.0018501850-
Thanjavur(TN)15.421442683.6022002250-2.22
Devgadhbaria(Guj)15.408.45630.301530153011.68
Mohamadabad(UP)13.00-51.311350.90193020709.97
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)13.00-27.782444.0024002450-
Khatra(WB)13.0030138.10181518153.71
Bangarmau(UP)12.00-60901.10188018701.62
Etah(UP)12.0071.432005.0019001900-4.52
Ambikapur(Cht)11.70-11.701835--
Amalner(Mah)11.00-57.69195.0017001800-
Mohamadabad(UP)11.00-73.37700.0016301650-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)11.001073.001980195014.45
Dataganj(UP)11.00-26.67850.5017801780-1.66
Kalol(Guj)10.50-201.601750-12.90
Choubepur(UP)10.12-89.73808.49191018859.14
Gidam(Cht)10.00-87.65161.0013501350-
Kudchi(Kar)10.00-54.55937.00190019005.56
Aligarh(UP)10.00-33.33643.00200019909.29
Sikandraraau(UP)10.00233.33157.0015651690-
Sirsaganj(UP)10.00-74.1661.5020002000-6.10
Manendragarh(Cht)9.00-90.62134.0018401840-
Savanur(Kar)9.00-93.71152.0016501850-
Budalur(TN)9.0080028290.4215001900-25.00
Kadiri(Guj)8.40202703.301950197514.71
Khurja(UP)8.00-42.8618232.0024902470-20.70
Maharajganj(UP)8.00-33.001650--5.71
Gangapur City(Raj)7.50-55.8899.701711134529.13
Dehgam(Guj)7.40-76.8716.0015901597-8.46
Charama(Cht)7.00-53.336770.0014501450-3.33
Anandnagar(UP)7.00-48.15173.60181518153.71
Dewas(MP)6.30-6.301750--
Atrauli(UP)6.002055.001940194014.79
Saharanpur(UP)6.00100232.00206020507.85
Sirsaganj(UP)6.0013.211214.4018301950-4.19
Bhehjoi(UP)5.50-15.382759.0020302030-
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)5.20-7.14332.401530152010.87
Surajpur(Cht)5.00-68.752621.10184018403.66
Siddapur(Kar)5.00-16.6721.0016501650-
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00-50375.0027152740-12.84
Narharpur(Cht)4.00-502168.7014501450-3.33
Armori(Mah)4.00NC62.001975206026.20
Charra(UP)4.00-20655.80196020003.16
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.4021.432129.001950196013.37
Naanpara(UP)3.2014.2973.301950192514.71
Lakhanpuri(Cht)3.00-251800.5014501450-3.33
Thirthahalli(Kar)3.00-3.001815--
Sangamner(Mah)3.00-3.001600--
Teliamura(Tri)3.00NC8.3016001575-4.76
Ghiraur(UP)3.00NC285.0021002130-
Gangoh(UP)2.90-6.454854.8024602345-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)2.7068.7519.0019401940-
Allahabad(UP)2.50-16.6777.0019901925-
Farukhabad(UP)2.50251111.501970197015.20
Richha(UP)1.90NC153.10178517902.00
Rajkot(Guj)1.80-5.2651.302000200011.11
Shikohabad(UP)1.50-25104.001975208512.86
Sandila(UP)1.4016.67394.2018001830-
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC36.00195019505.41
Sakri(Cht)1.00-92.19282.702100135050.00
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)1.00-16.679.8015751575-10.61
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC51.001800175020.00
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC20.00181518153.71
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC22.00159115918.90
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC23.00159115918.90
Balaghat(MP)0.88-2.481490--13.42
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Chintamani(Kar)45.0050960.0019002000-20.83
Bangalore(Kar)34.0036710.00310031006.90
Piriya Pattana(Kar)3.00-82.35350.0017002000-20.93
