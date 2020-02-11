Cereals Prices

as on : 11-02-2020 11:48:02 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Karvi(UP)3.5059.0997.20180018304.35
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC22.002200210010.00
Maize
Lakhimpur(UP)600.00-14.2975200.00160015700.63
Jahangirabad(UP)400.00-21.5738647.0024752500-
Nautnava(UP)158.0050.486360.50180018002.86
Boraee(Cht)112.401024815.5014501400-
Payagpur(UP)94.20-6.556857.10159015906.00
Kishunpur(UP)71.0047.923161.00181518153.71
Gorakhpur(MP)49.00-1157.631475-1.72
Gorakhpur(MP)41.90122.872175.4412451160-28.86
Tanda Urmur(UP)40.0033.331120.00181518153.13
Sehjanwa(UP)35.00-12.5390.0018701860-
Rura(UP)28.50-19.721187.50181518153.60
Nagari(Cht)26.30-62.961571.4014001530NC
Soharatgarh(UP)21.00-17.651789.10181518153.71
Gattasilli(Cht)20.00127.27314.8014501400-
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00NC694.001870187028.97
Sehjanwa(UP)15.00-251987.00181518153.71
Dataganj(UP)15.0036.36865.5017801780-1.66
Devgadhbaria(Guj)13.30-13.64643.601520153010.14
Surajpur(Cht)10.001002631.10184018403.66
Belargaon(Cht)9.00-61.86261.2014501550-
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)7.3040.38339.701520153010.95
Anandnagar(UP)6.50-7.14180.10181518153.71
Devgadhbaria(Guj)3.2018.5222.2019301940-
Gangoh(UP)3.2010.344858.0024552460-
Beawar(Raj)1.80-79.78434.0020002125-6.98
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC37.00190019502.70
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC52.001800180020.00
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC23.00159115918.90
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC24.00159115918.90
Budalur(TN)1.00-88.8928291.4214001500-30.00
Published on February 11, 2020
