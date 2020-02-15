Cereals Prices

as on : 15-02-2020 05:31:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Bharuasumerpur(UP)100.00122.22365.003200320014.29
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.0042.86917.00192519751.32
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)45.0080185.0021752300-
Rajkot(Guj)30.0036.36142.803740345024.67
Agra(UP)27.00-20.59652.00192018754.63
Jangipura(UP)6.0071.4359.001930192018.40
Ghaziabad(UP)2.50-2.502140--
Gazipur(UP)2.00-52.38120.201935193017.27
Shikohabad(UP)1.50-2542.00202519502.27
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)1.50-2.201675--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC24.00210020005.00
Maize
Ramanujganj(Cht)2313.7069.123681.8018151815-
Pratappur(Cht)1197.1068.844101.8018151815-
Lakhimpur(UP)700.0016.6775900.0015801600-5.39
Gondal(UP)659.00-13.8617936.80163016251.88
Jahangirabad(UP)500.002539147.0024252475-
Hanagal(Kar)425.00-38.588008.0016001650-13.51
Gadaura(UP)179.0013.295925.20181018103.43
Basti(UP)140.0016.674098.00181518153.71
Khair(UP)125.00-16.6717160.0024002400-21.31
Payagpur(UP)114.4015.567070.50159015907.07
Gorakhpur(MP)104.50514.712296.9412751275NC
Nagari(Cht)96.30266.161667.70145014003.57
Karnailganj(UP)85.0013.331761.3516051610-
Kishunpur(UP)78.00151.613270.00181518153.71
Boraee(Cht)73.40-34.7888.9014501450-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)60.00501370.00192520009.07
Gondal(UP)53.00-7.831744.502450185036.11
Rasda(UP)50.00-50.001840--
Hanagal(Kar)48.00-79.753685.0016501650-13.16
Bachranwa(UP)48.0084.623056.00181518153.71
Tanda Urmur(UP)45.004.651208.00181518153.13
Sandila(UP)40.00-506484.5017601750-
Agra(UP)34.006.25922.00192519754.05
Utraula(UP)32.006.67147.0016401650-
Mohamadabad(UP)30.00130.771380.90190019308.26
Aliganj(UP)28.0021.742410.9016501850-5.71
Mohamadabad(UP)28.0053.851200.6021002100-
Fatehpur(UP)27.50-12.76405.30181518153.71
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00-44.44490.0018801875-
Kamlaganj(UP)25.00NC2460.701950193028.29
Ganjdudwara(UP)24.00-27.27821.401870193014.02
Kamlaganj(UP)23.00NC272.1018501830-
Belargaon(Cht)22.00144.44283.2014001450-
Jafarganj(UP)22.00-15.38477.0015501560-2.52
Surajpur(Cht)21.009502654.10184018403.66
Kudchi(Kar)21.00110958.00190019005.56
Soharatgarh(UP)20.00-4.761809.10181518153.71
Dataganj(UP)18.0012.5899.5017801780-1.66
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00NC709.001870187021.43
Akbarpur(UP)13.00-63.89947.7016551700-3.22
Gattasilli(Cht)10.00-50324.8015001450-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)8.20-48.1667.601530153011.68
Kalol(Guj)7.70-26.67209.30162517504.84
Mohamadabad(UP)6.00-45.45706.0016451630-
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)5.80-20.55345.501520152011.76
Bhehjoi(UP)5.50NC2764.5019002030-
Jangipura(UP)5.00-79.17877.00181518153.71
Atrauli(UP)4.00-33.3359.001920194013.61
Ghaziabad(UP)4.00-4.002260--
Muradabad(UP)4.00-20146.50191018906.11
Farukhabad(UP)3.00502076.5024502500-
Farukhabad(UP)3.00201114.501940197013.45
Ghaziabad(UP)3.00-408.0027702800-
Gogamba(Guj)2.5066.6716.80165016756.45
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC116.0019501950NC
Gangoh(UP)1.90-40.624859.9024552455-
Richha(UP)1.90NC155.00178517852.00
Rajkot(Guj)1.70-5.5653.00200020006.67
Sandila(UP)1.20-14.29395.4017601800-
Gogamba(Guj)1.00-1.002250-15.38
Gogamba(Similiya)(Guj)1.00-5.102150-16.22
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC55.001800170020.00
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-33.33105.001965197512.29
Published on February 15, 2020
TOPICS
cereals