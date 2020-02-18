Cereals Prices

as on : 18-02-2020 11:12:25 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Beawar(Raj)24.50512.571.002650260010.42
Barhaj(UP)20.00-16.67868.001850185010.78
Aligarh(UP)14.00-6.67784.00191019004.37
Ballia(UP)3.00-2561.501860186028.28
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC25.0022002100NC
Maize
Aligarh(UP)750.002595960.0026002600-18.75
Lakhimpur(UP)750.007.1476650.0015801580-5.39
Khair(UP)140.001217300.0024002400-20.00
Mehmoodabad(UP)140.00-41.6722040.8014701430-2.00
Barhaj(UP)100.00-16.672050.00181518153.71
Kishunpur(UP)91.0016.673361.00181518153.71
Pilibhit(UP)80.00-11.1175035.00180017902.86
Nautnava(UP)75.00-406883.50180018002.86
Budalur(TN)73.9872228384.4019001400-5.00
Gorakhpur(MP)41.2081.52360.8412501125-9.09
Tanda Urmur(UP)40.00-11.111248.00181518153.13
Fatehpur(UP)36.5032.736441.80181518153.71
Shahganj(UP)31.00-22.51286.0018151815-
Soharatgarh(UP)27.5037.51836.60181518153.71
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00NC515.0018801880-
Lakhimpur(UP)20.0033.33729.001850187020.13
Dataganj(UP)18.00NC917.5017801780-1.66
Devgadhbaria(Guj)12.20-5.43692.701520152010.14
Singampuneri(TN)12.00-12.001900--
Aligarh(UP)12.00-14.29669.00199020008.74
Sehjanwa(UP)10.001002012.00181518153.71
Anandnagar(UP)8.20-34.4200.80181518153.71
Dongargarh(Cht)7.00-7.001750-NC
Surajpur(Cht)5.00-77.272681.10184018403.66
Pulpally(Ker)5.00150121.0019501950NC
Beawar(Raj)5.00400440.0019501950-9.30
Ujhani(UP)5.00-72.223725.0018501850-
Safdarganj(UP)5.00-50618.10182018204.00
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)3.7037.0424.6019501940-
Maduranthagam(TN)1.52-1.521800-12.50
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC57.00180017009.09
Thanjavur(TN)1.00NC685.6022502250NC
Ballia(UP)1.00-66.6790.001920192012.94
Published on February 18, 2020
