Cereals Prices

as on : 19-02-2020 10:41:13 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Lakhimpur(UP)900.002077550.0015701580-5.99
Budalur(TN)51.60-30.2528436.0019001900-5.00
Gorakhpur(MP)42.00-14.291199.6313501475-21.74
Rura(UP)37.5036.361252.50181518153.60
Gorakhpur(MP)36.80-10.682397.6413201250-4.00
Sehjanwa(UP)35.0040550.0018751880-
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00-25744.001870185021.43
Devgadhbaria(Guj)14.4018.03707.101520152010.14
Valod(Buhari)(Guj)13.309056.30151015254.14
Sehjanwa(UP)7.00-302019.00181518153.71
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)2.80-24.3227.4019501950-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC58.001800180012.50
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC25.00159115918.90
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC26.00159115918.90
Published on February 19, 2020
TOPICS
cereals