Cereals Prices

as on : 20-02-2020 10:23:33 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Ganaur(Har)150.00-37.550480.0030212951-
Nautnava(UP)78.0046961.50180018002.86
Payagpur(UP)42.10304.817123.00159015907.07
Rura(UP)37.50NC1290.00181518153.60
Budalur(TN)30.00-41.8628466.0019001900-5.00
Devgadhbaria(Guj)13.50-6.25720.601530152010.87
Sankeshwar(Kar)7.00-99.263291.0016251866-
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)6.003.45351.501530152010.87
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC59.00175018009.38
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC26.00159115918.90
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC27.00159115918.90
Published on February 20, 2020
TOPICS
cereals