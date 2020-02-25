Cereals Prices

as on : 25-02-2020 10:22:31 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Gazipur(UP)5.50175125.701910193514.37
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC27.00210022005.00
Maize
Mihipurwa(UP)56.00112.122338.90157515755.00
Gorakhpur(MP)23.90-42.822463.3412381300-11.57
Jafarganj(UP)11.00-50488.00157015503.29
Devgadhbaria(Guj)4.2013.5130.1019301940-
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)2.20-21.4329.6019201950-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC61.001750170016.67
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC28.00159115918.90
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC29.00159115918.90
