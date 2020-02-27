Cereals Prices

as on : 27-02-2020 10:30:02 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Lakhimpur(UP)750.00-6.2579100.0015801570-5.39
Ganaur(Har)150.005050730.0028912981-
Gorakhpur(MP)85.90604.12561.4412711240-4.08
Gorakhpur(MP)50.0019.051291.6313001250-23.53
Rura(UP)35.50-5.331325.50181518153.60
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00NC774.001850186019.35
Devgadhbaria(Guj)5.80-21.62749.601520153010.95
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)3.10-16.22365.301530153012.50
Ghiraur(UP)1.50-50289.5020002080-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC63.001700175013.33
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC29.00159115918.90
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC30.00159115918.90
Budalur(TN)1.00NC28539.4019001900-5.00
Published on February 27, 2020
TOPICS
cereals