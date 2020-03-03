Cereals Prices

as on : 03-03-2020 10:46:12 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Payagpur(UP)81.8094.37204.80160015907.74
Rura(UP)35.50NC1361.00181518153.60
Jafarganj(UP)21.0090.91509.00155015701.97
Soharatgarh(UP)11.00-601847.60180518153.14
Devgadhbaria(Guj)5.40-6.9755.001530152012.50
Anandnagar(UP)5.40-53.04217.70180018152.86
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)2.304.5531.9019201920-
Published on March 03, 2020
TOPICS
cereals