Cereals Prices

as on : 04-03-2020 11:28:08 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Mangrol(Guj)3.00-3.002800-NC
Robertsganj(UP)1.00NC8.601850185010.45
Maize
Lakhimpur(UP)850.0013.3379950.0015701580-6.82
Bindki(UP)580.004522520.00181518153.71
Begusarai (Raj)180.00NC8340.0017201720-12.24
Chorichora(UP)150.00-40857.50181518153.71
Payagpur(UP)75.50-7.77280.30160016007.74
Kishunpur(UP)26.00-66.673465.0016001815-8.57
Rura(UP)25.60-27.891386.60181518153.60
Lakhimpur(UP)20.0033.33794.001850185020.92
Sanad(Guj)18.00-91.18831.0017801792-0.84
Devgadhbaria(Guj)13.50150768.501520153011.76
Akbarpur(UP)12.80-1.54960.50160016553.23
Anandnagar(UP)8.5057.41226.20178518002.00
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)4.5045.16369.801540153013.24
Sehjanwa(UP)4.00-42.862030.00181518153.71
Beawar(Raj)3.20-36443.2019751950-8.14
Gangoh(UP)1.40-22.224863.1024202455-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC30.00159115918.90
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC31.00159115918.90
Published on March 04, 2020
TOPICS
cereals