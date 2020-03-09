Cereals Prices

as on : 09-03-2020 10:19:29 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Devgadhbaria(Guj)4.40-67.41772.901530152011.68
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)3.2039.1335.1019301920-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC64.001750170012.90
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC31.00159115918.90
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC32.00159115918.90
Published on March 09, 2020
cereals