Cereals Prices

as on : 10-03-2020 10:37:08 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Gorakhpur(MP)69.60-18.982631.0412251271-12.50
Budalur(TN)67.44664428606.8419001900-5.00
Sahiyapur(UP)60.00-45.454462.00181518153.71
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC32.00159115918.90
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC33.00159115918.90
Published on March 10, 2020
