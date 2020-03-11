Cereals Prices

as on : 11-03-2020 10:37:43 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Begusarai (Raj)150.00-16.678490.0017101720-12.76
Soharatgarh(UP)7.00-36.361854.60179018052.29
Anandnagar(UP)5.00-41.18231.20178017851.71
Devgadhbaria(Guj)3.40-22.73776.301520153011.76
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)1.20-73.33371.001520154011.76
Thanjavur(TN)1.00NC687.6022502250NC
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC33.00159115918.90
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC34.00159115918.90
Budalur(TN)1.00-98.5228607.8419001900-5.00
Richha(UP)0.70-387.701810--
Published on March 11, 2020
