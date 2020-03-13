Cereals Prices

as on : 13-03-2020 04:18:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Lakhimpur(UP)500.0040080550.0015801620-6.51
Gorakhpur(MP)30.20-56.612661.2412381225-9.96
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00200814.001850187020.92
Devgadhbaria(Guj)5.8038.1786.301530153012.50
Anandnagar(UP)4.80-31.43243.00178017851.71
Soharatgarh(UP)4.50-43.751867.10181517953.71
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)2.40-2537.5019201930-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)2.10-5032.201920193041.18
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC66.00170018006.25
Budalur(TN)1.00-96.1728634.9419001900-5.00
Published on March 13, 2020
TOPICS
cereals