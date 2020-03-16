Cereals Prices

as on : 16-03-2020 02:08:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Mangrol(Guj)3.103.336.10310028003.33
Beawar(Raj)2.40-475.9014881575-13.74
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC29.00220023004.76
Maize
Begusarai (Raj)150.00-6.258800.0017001700-13.27
Budalur(TN)84.42834228719.3619001900-5.00
Payagpur(UP)65.3047.47389.90160016007.74
Surajpur(Cht)60.0011002741.10184018403.66
Gorakhpur(MP)47.00-61338.6313001300-18.75
Bachranwa(UP)45.00-6.253101.00181018155.23
Balrampur(UP)34.0021.43702.5016201640-3.28
Tikonia(UP)33.00-51.261910.8015101510-2.58
Rura(UP)25.50-0.391412.1017001815-2.97
Khatra(WB)17.0030.77155.10181518153.71
Mihipurwa(UP)15.00-73.212353.90157515758.62
Gorakhpur(MP)12.00-60.262673.2412901238-6.18
Sehjanwa(UP)7.00752037.00181518153.71
Anandnagar(UP)5.208.33248.20178017801.71
Pulpally(Ker)5.00150128.0019501950NC
Nautnava(UP)5.00-66.677134.50180018002.86
Beawar(Raj)4.7046.88447.9018501975-13.95
Devgadhbaria(Guj)3.40-41.38789.701520153010.95
Dataganj(UP)2.00-88.89919.5017801780-1.66
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)1.70-26.09375.001530151011.68
Balrampur(UP)1.50-4032.50176017502.03
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC67.00170017003.03
Thanjavur(TN)1.00NC689.6022502250NC
Divai(UP)0.60NC14.40160016007.38
Published on March 16, 2020
