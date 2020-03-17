Cereals Prices

as on : 17-03-2020 04:02:35 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Begusarai (Raj)180.00208980.0017001700-13.27
Gorakhpur(MP)64.50437.52737.7412551290-8.73
Published on March 17, 2020
