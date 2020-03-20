Cereals Prices

as on : 20-03-2020 06:34:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Manvi(Kar)141.00-26.56677.0018311908-2.40
Nimbahera(Raj)98.00-104.001415--
Bagru(Raj)92.002867.74115.7014752700-14.74
Bharuasumerpur(UP)90.00-10455.00300032007.14
Lucknow(UP)47.002.17850.001975194038.11
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)43.00473.3389.1014302040-6.35
Lalsot(Raj)38.90-47.901470--
Agra(UP)32.0018.52684.0019201920-1.54
Raath(UP)31.50-42.501350--
Samsabad(UP)28.0075245.0018501950NC
Beawar(Raj)27.901062.5104.5014381488-16.64
Azamgarh(UP)25.00-37.5246.10185018806.94
Barhaj(UP)23.0015891.001860185010.39
Bijay Nagar(Raj)20.40308250.3014302040-15.88
Jhansi(UP)19.00171.43153.801835181523.57
Rajkot(Guj)15.50-48.33158.303375374012.50
Ghaziabad(UP)13.0042015.5020502140-
Aligarh(UP)12.0020806.0018801910-3.59
Mahoba(UP)10.80730.77130.90181518105.22
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)10.0010046.501930190012.87
Shamli(UP)7.2080151.0020402110-
Laxmeshwar(Kar)6.001009.0020502073-
Gangapur City(Raj)6.00-6.001437--20.17
Muzzafarnagar(UP)6.0050026.90204021003.55
Lalitpur(UP)4.80-12.73132.20185018001.37
Dahod(Guj)4.60-6.201500--
Achnera(UP)4.5028.5767.7019001900-
Rajula(Guj)4.10-4.103035-26.20
Ballia(UP)4.0033.3365.501850186010.45
Charra(UP)3.20-23.81515.9018901840-
Mangrol(Guj)3.00-3.239.1028003100-6.67
Kasganj(UP)3.00-25152.80189019503.28
Mauranipur(UP)3.0010031.80180017505.88
Etawah(UP)2.50NC216.50194021002.11
Jalaun(UP)2.50212.514.3016002001-21.99
Malpura(Raj)2.20-2.202950--
Kota(Raj)2.0010026.0015752250-1.56
Allahabad(UP)2.00-33.3343.20199018555.85
Shikohabad(UP)2.0033.3344.0019552025-4.17
Saharanpur(UP)2.00NC65.50202520902.79
Karvi(UP)2.00-16.67101.60182518704.58
Rasda(UP)2.00-42.86104.0018201870-
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)1.40-1.401500--
Muskara(UP)1.40-33.3328.40173018000.29
Savarkundla(Guj)1.30302.303000282535.56
Jhijhank(UP)1.20506.7019701950-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC30.00220022004.76
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-87.5207.0037003200-
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00NC2.0022361869-
Siddhpur(Guj)0.93-0.931827--
Robertsganj(UP)0.80-209.401860185011.38
Beawar(Raj)0.70-70.83104.502300148833.33
Maize
Holalkere(Kar)1471.00849.031903.0017041884-6.48
Kota(Raj)1317.00-54.996695.50220022504.76
Madhoganj(UP)810.009.4643728.00175017506.06
Lakhimpur(UP)700.004081250.0015801580-7.06
Tarapur(Guj)583.3863.3617530.92203320930.05
Golagokarnath(UP)350.00NC10130.0015701580-0.63
Hardoi(UP)330.00-60.7152090.00181517903.71
Sultanpur(UP)300.00-62.512370.0014301430-7.74
Santhesargur(Kar)290.00-657.001688-6.97
Hanagal(Kar)259.00-39.068267.0012001600-11.11
Khedbrahma(Guj)250.0024001200.0016752052-16.17
Honnali(Kar)249.00-44.799450.0012501760-34.21
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)234.00-58.5821389.0020702000-
Gingee(TN)187.50-75937.501938166747.94
Dahod(Guj)182.90-59.883589.20200022652.56
Hanagal(Kar)179.00272.923864.0014001650-6.67
Mothkur(UP)170.00-10.534527.0024002400-23.32
Aligarh(UP)170.00-73.8596780.0024502500-26.87
Honnali(Kar)169.0070.711272.0019201960-1.54
Sitapur(UP)155.00-37.6327623.9014701550-0.68
Lalganj(UP)149.0029.572028.4016401815-6.29
Haliyala(Kar)146.00256.1983.0017001700NC
Avalurpet'(TN)127.50298.44473.7014661400-10.83
Kasganj(UP)120.00507275.0016301960-
Khair(UP)120.00-22.5817575.0022002400-30.16
Basti(UP)90.00-35.714188.00181518153.71
Gorakhpur(MP)86.5034.112824.2413251255-3.64
Santhesargur(Kar)84.00366.67380.00165017503.13
T. Narasipura(Kar)80.00-33.332213.0017002000-2.86
Bharthna(UP)70.00-1850.001900--
Jayas(UP)68.00-28.873371.2016001650NC
Rampurhat(WB)68.00-5.56213.00182017704.00
Jangipur(WB)67.50-0.74270.0018051805-
Madhoganj(UP)65.00NC2013.5017251750-11.99
Etah(UP)64.00-58.716879.0023202420-24.18
Raibareilly(UP)60.00-502283.5016501815-1.79
Dadri(UP)60.00-7990.002500--
Achnera(UP)55.00-562444.0022502100-
Utraula(UP)55.0071.88202.0016301640-
Siliguri(WB)55.00NC268.0021002100-
Payagpur(UP)53.60-17.927443.50160016007.74
Gondal(UP)50.00-5.661794.5017002450-6.08
Sahiyapur(UP)50.00-16.674512.00181518153.71
Singroli(MP)49.001125554.5515001900-16.67
Gorakhpur(MP)48.002.131386.6312001300-25.00
Lucknow(UP)46.001.11105.0019201925-3.52
Himatnagar(Guj)45.50-51.501525--17.57
Faizabad(UP)45.00-66.523366.50162017004.52
Khalilabad(UP)45.00-101390.00181518153.71
Bankura Sadar(WB)45.00-52.131495.0018151815-
Haliyala(Kar)42.00-723919.0014001700-22.22
Gadaura(UP)41.50-76.825966.701760181010.00
Bachranwa(UP)40.00-11.113141.00180018104.65
Gonikappal(Kar)36.00-32.08204.0019501860-
Haathras(UP)35.00-21.52799.1018602100-9.75
Tulsipur(UP)35.0040165.0016251625-
Rura(UP)32.5027.451444.6016701700-4.68
Auraiya(UP)32.00-94.329247.8015501460-
Risia(UP)32.00-64.041098.0017801815-
Choubepur(UP)31.80214.23840.29190019108.57
Charra(UP)30.00-407560.0019702100-17.05
Mohamadabad(UP)29.60-1.331410.5015201900-13.88
Agra(UP)27.50-19.12949.5017901925-17.89
Toofanganj(WB)27.00-54.001500--14.29
Choubepur(UP)26.80-7.59513.65190019003.83
Mathura(UP)26.00-94.4719501.0021502250-27.12
Balrampur(UP)26.00-23.53728.5016501620-1.49
Sandila(UP)25.00-37.56509.5017901760-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)25.00-56.9980.00181518153.71
Vyra(Guj)24.50-81.52157.0816071637-
Purwa(UP)23.00-11.54419.0018001840-
Barhaj(UP)22.00-782072.00181518153.71
Mangalore(Kar)20.00185.7183.0018001750-
Kayamganj(UP)20.00NC1985.0016001800-12.09
Chikkamagalore(Kar)19.00-38.71887.0015001775-11.76
Sangarapuram(TN)18.10-77.38520.0012541573-41.13
Kota(Raj)18.00-99.3896695.5015252250-27.38
Badayoun(UP)18.00-10352.00194020254.30
Dahod(Guj)16.80-23.641003.3013851530-7.67
Naanpara(UP)16.80-59.621305.9014001450-9.68
Gidam(Cht)15.0050176.0013501350NC
Thiryagadurgam(TN)15.00-80188.6014011541-7.16
Anoop Shahar(UP)15.00-15.001951--
Devariya(UP)15.00-42.31644.50181518153.71
Pilibhit(UP)15.00-81.2575050.00181018003.43
Dankaur(UP)15.00-7028.102300--
Jhijhank(UP)15.00-53.12370.00183018256.09
Moodigere(Kar)14.0027.27143.00181517603.71
Lakhimpur(UP)14.00-6.67828.001860185021.57
Khatra(WB)14.00-17.65169.10181518153.71
Haathras(UP)13.50-37.2128489.5023502400-21.67
Kayamganj(UP)12.00-12.002140--4.04
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)12.009.0985.001950198012.72
Wazirganj(UP)12.001401677.0018001830-4.76
Maduranthagam(TN)11.89682.2413.411800180012.50
Rudauli(UP)11.70-64860.101815182021.81
Mundaragi(Kar)11.00-78.431173.0011531656-41.65
Piriya Pattana(Kar)11.00-94.669383.0011501650-37.84
Aligarh(UP)11.00-21.43694.0018501920-15.91
Pratappur(Cht)10.00-90535.10183518353.09
Chitradurga(Kar)10.00-10.001307--
Jalaun(UP)10.00-86.671376.5023002500-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)10.00-23.082454.0024402400-
Soharatgarh(UP)9.50111.111876.60180018152.86
Pratapgarh(UP)9.00-41.94259.5016501815-5.71
Ghaziabad(UP)9.0012513.0021002260-
Kadiri(Guj)8.00-4.762711.30180019505.88
Etah(UP)8.00-33.332013.0016401900-15.90
Kalol(Guj)7.70NC217.00160016253.23
Dindori(MP)7.20-32.14198.9412831500-24.57
Taloda(Guj)7.004057.5014633695-
Bangalore(Kar)7.00-93.75797.0016001900-23.81
Aliganj(UP)7.00-752417.9015501650-15.30
Mohamadabad(UP)7.00-751207.6020002100-
Hardoi(UP)7.00-74.072544.00185018808.82
Dataganj(UP)7.00250926.5017801780-1.66
Fatehpur(UP)6.50-82.196448.30182018154.00
Manendragarh(Cht)6.00-33.33140.0018401840-
Anandnagar(UP)6.0015.38254.20178517802.00
Farukhabad(UP)6.001002085.5025002460-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)6.00-50.82504.20205021003.27
Saharanpur(UP)6.00NC238.00203020602.27
Atrauli(UP)5.002564.00189019205.59
Ghaziabad(UP)5.0066.6713.0026802770-
Buland Shahr(UP)5.00-4255.002265--
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)5.0047.062134.0015301950-16.39
Charra(UP)4.8020660.6018701960-6.03
Lalitpur(UP)4.80-12.73153.401845180012.50
Azamgarh(UP)4.50-98.25984.5018151815-
Faizabad(UP)4.5020077.60195019254.28
Puranpur(UP)4.50-43.7522111.70179518052.57
Khurja(UP)4.20-47.518236.2022622490-27.96
Shamli(UP)4.205103.20205021204.59
Dehgam(Guj)3.70-50719.7015301590-15.24
Bijay Nagar(Raj)3.10210686.4019002100-12.44
Dhansura(Guj)3.00-7.001620--
Pulpally(Ker)3.00-40131.0019501950NC
Teliamura(Tri)3.00NC11.30167516001.52
Risia(UP)3.00-40883.101810185028.37
Balrampur(UP)3.0010035.50177017602.61
Utraula(UP)3.0015.3811.0017001800-
Thammampati(TN)2.50-11.401800--
Muradabad(UP)2.50-37.5149.00187019101.63
Bhawani Mandi(Raipur)(Raj)2.40-2.401187--
Naanpara(UP)2.40-2575.7017001950NC
Devgadhbaria(Guj)2.30-32.35792.001520152010.95
Chinnasalem(TN)2.00-274.901330--33.17
Shikohabad(UP)2.00100107.0019201965-4.00
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-60620.10182018204.00
Rajkot(Guj)1.9011.7654.9017502000-13.58
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50-72.7343.5019301890-
Richha(UP)1.40100389.1019801810-
Ariyalur Market(TN)1.36-57.8915.4613791800-
Gangoh(UP)1.308.334865.6024352455-
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)1.20-29.41376.201520153010.95
Gogamba(Guj)1.20NC12.0015251850-
Nawabganj(UP)1.20-52123.001910185523.23
Ganjdudwara(UP)1.20-95822.6016501870-8.33
Gogamba(Similiya)(Guj)1.00NC6.102050215012.33
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC68.00180017009.09
Thanjavur(TN)1.00NC690.6022502250NC
Budalur(TN)1.00-98.8228720.3619001900-5.00
Sandila(UP)1.00-16.67396.4018201760-
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)0.80-2010.6015121575-6.20
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Bangalore(Kar)11.00-67.65721.00310031006.90
Piriya Pattana(Kar)7.00133.33357.0021001700NC
Manjeri(Ker)3.00-3.003350--
Published on March 20, 2020
