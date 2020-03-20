Cereals Prices

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Barley(Jau)
|Manvi(Kar)
|141.00
|-26.56
|677.00
|1831
|1908
|-2.40
|Nimbahera(Raj)
|98.00
|-
|104.00
|1415
|-
|-
|Bagru(Raj)
|92.00
|2867.74
|115.70
|1475
|2700
|-14.74
|Bharuasumerpur(UP)
|90.00
|-10
|455.00
|3000
|3200
|7.14
|Lucknow(UP)
|47.00
|2.17
|850.00
|1975
|1940
|38.11
|Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)
|43.00
|473.33
|89.10
|1430
|2040
|-6.35
|Lalsot(Raj)
|38.90
|-
|47.90
|1470
|-
|-
|Agra(UP)
|32.00
|18.52
|684.00
|1920
|1920
|-1.54
|Raath(UP)
|31.50
|-
|42.50
|1350
|-
|-
|Samsabad(UP)
|28.00
|75
|245.00
|1850
|1950
|NC
|Beawar(Raj)
|27.90
|1062.5
|104.50
|1438
|1488
|-16.64
|Azamgarh(UP)
|25.00
|-37.5
|246.10
|1850
|1880
|6.94
|Barhaj(UP)
|23.00
|15
|891.00
|1860
|1850
|10.39
|Bijay Nagar(Raj)
|20.40
|308
|250.30
|1430
|2040
|-15.88
|Jhansi(UP)
|19.00
|171.43
|153.80
|1835
|1815
|23.57
|Rajkot(Guj)
|15.50
|-48.33
|158.30
|3375
|3740
|12.50
|Ghaziabad(UP)
|13.00
|420
|15.50
|2050
|2140
|-
|Aligarh(UP)
|12.00
|20
|806.00
|1880
|1910
|-3.59
|Mahoba(UP)
|10.80
|730.77
|130.90
|1815
|1810
|5.22
|Varanasi(Grain)(UP)
|10.00
|100
|46.50
|1930
|1900
|12.87
|Shamli(UP)
|7.20
|80
|151.00
|2040
|2110
|-
|Laxmeshwar(Kar)
|6.00
|100
|9.00
|2050
|2073
|-
|Gangapur City(Raj)
|6.00
|-
|6.00
|1437
|-
|-20.17
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|6.00
|500
|26.90
|2040
|2100
|3.55
|Lalitpur(UP)
|4.80
|-12.73
|132.20
|1850
|1800
|1.37
|Dahod(Guj)
|4.60
|-
|6.20
|1500
|-
|-
|Achnera(UP)
|4.50
|28.57
|67.70
|1900
|1900
|-
|Rajula(Guj)
|4.10
|-
|4.10
|3035
|-
|26.20
|Ballia(UP)
|4.00
|33.33
|65.50
|1850
|1860
|10.45
|Charra(UP)
|3.20
|-23.81
|515.90
|1890
|1840
|-
|Mangrol(Guj)
|3.00
|-3.23
|9.10
|2800
|3100
|-6.67
|Kasganj(UP)
|3.00
|-25
|152.80
|1890
|1950
|3.28
|Mauranipur(UP)
|3.00
|100
|31.80
|1800
|1750
|5.88
|Etawah(UP)
|2.50
|NC
|216.50
|1940
|2100
|2.11
|Jalaun(UP)
|2.50
|212.5
|14.30
|1600
|2001
|-21.99
|Malpura(Raj)
|2.20
|-
|2.20
|2950
|-
|-
|Kota(Raj)
|2.00
|100
|26.00
|1575
|2250
|-1.56
|Allahabad(UP)
|2.00
|-33.33
|43.20
|1990
|1855
|5.85
|Shikohabad(UP)
|2.00
|33.33
|44.00
|1955
|2025
|-4.17
|Saharanpur(UP)
|2.00
|NC
|65.50
|2025
|2090
|2.79
|Karvi(UP)
|2.00
|-16.67
|101.60
|1825
|1870
|4.58
|Rasda(UP)
|2.00
|-42.86
|104.00
|1820
|1870
|-
|Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)
|1.40
|-
|1.40
|1500
|-
|-
|Muskara(UP)
|1.40
|-33.33
|28.40
|1730
|1800
|0.29
|Savarkundla(Guj)
|1.30
|30
|2.30
|3000
|2825
|35.56
|Jhijhank(UP)
|1.20
|50
|6.70
|1970
|1950
|-
|Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)
|1.00
|NC
|30.00
|2200
|2200
|4.76
|Bangalore(Kar)
|1.00
|-87.5
|207.00
|3700
|3200
|-
|Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)
|1.00
|NC
|2.00
|2236
|1869
|-
|Siddhpur(Guj)
|0.93
|-
|0.93
|1827
|-
|-
|Robertsganj(UP)
|0.80
|-20
|9.40
|1860
|1850
|11.38
|Beawar(Raj)
|0.70
|-70.83
|104.50
|2300
|1488
|33.33
|Maize
|Holalkere(Kar)
|1471.00
|849.03
|1903.00
|1704
|1884
|-6.48
|Kota(Raj)
|1317.00
|-54.9
|96695.50
|2200
|2250
|4.76
|Madhoganj(UP)
|810.00
|9.46
|43728.00
|1750
|1750
|6.06
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|700.00
|40
|81250.00
|1580
|1580
|-7.06
|Tarapur(Guj)
|583.38
|63.36
|17530.92
|2033
|2093
|0.05
|Golagokarnath(UP)
|350.00
|NC
|10130.00
|1570
|1580
|-0.63
|Hardoi(UP)
|330.00
|-60.71
|52090.00
|1815
|1790
|3.71
|Sultanpur(UP)
|300.00
|-62.5
|12370.00
|1430
|1430
|-7.74
|Santhesargur(Kar)
|290.00
|-
|657.00
|1688
|-
|6.97
|Hanagal(Kar)
|259.00
|-39.06
|8267.00
|1200
|1600
|-11.11
|Khedbrahma(Guj)
|250.00
|2400
|1200.00
|1675
|2052
|-16.17
|Honnali(Kar)
|249.00
|-44.79
|9450.00
|1250
|1760
|-34.21
|Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)
|234.00
|-58.58
|21389.00
|2070
|2000
|-
|Gingee(TN)
|187.50
|-75
|937.50
|1938
|1667
|47.94
|Dahod(Guj)
|182.90
|-59.88
|3589.20
|2000
|2265
|2.56
|Hanagal(Kar)
|179.00
|272.92
|3864.00
|1400
|1650
|-6.67
|Mothkur(UP)
|170.00
|-10.53
|4527.00
|2400
|2400
|-23.32
|Aligarh(UP)
|170.00
|-73.85
|96780.00
|2450
|2500
|-26.87
|Honnali(Kar)
|169.00
|70.71
|1272.00
|1920
|1960
|-1.54
|Sitapur(UP)
|155.00
|-37.63
|27623.90
|1470
|1550
|-0.68
|Lalganj(UP)
|149.00
|29.57
|2028.40
|1640
|1815
|-6.29
|Haliyala(Kar)
|146.00
|256.1
|983.00
|1700
|1700
|NC
|Avalurpet'(TN)
|127.50
|298.44
|473.70
|1466
|1400
|-10.83
|Kasganj(UP)
|120.00
|50
|7275.00
|1630
|1960
|-
|Khair(UP)
|120.00
|-22.58
|17575.00
|2200
|2400
|-30.16
|Basti(UP)
|90.00
|-35.71
|4188.00
|1815
|1815
|3.71
|Gorakhpur(MP)
|86.50
|34.11
|2824.24
|1325
|1255
|-3.64
|Santhesargur(Kar)
|84.00
|366.67
|380.00
|1650
|1750
|3.13
|T. Narasipura(Kar)
|80.00
|-33.33
|2213.00
|1700
|2000
|-2.86
|Bharthna(UP)
|70.00
|-
|1850.00
|1900
|-
|-
|Jayas(UP)
|68.00
|-28.87
|3371.20
|1600
|1650
|NC
|Rampurhat(WB)
|68.00
|-5.56
|213.00
|1820
|1770
|4.00
|Jangipur(WB)
|67.50
|-0.74
|270.00
|1805
|1805
|-
|Madhoganj(UP)
|65.00
|NC
|2013.50
|1725
|1750
|-11.99
|Etah(UP)
|64.00
|-58.71
|6879.00
|2320
|2420
|-24.18
|Raibareilly(UP)
|60.00
|-50
|2283.50
|1650
|1815
|-1.79
|Dadri(UP)
|60.00
|-
|7990.00
|2500
|-
|-
|Achnera(UP)
|55.00
|-56
|2444.00
|2250
|2100
|-
|Utraula(UP)
|55.00
|71.88
|202.00
|1630
|1640
|-
|Siliguri(WB)
|55.00
|NC
|268.00
|2100
|2100
|-
|Payagpur(UP)
|53.60
|-17.92
|7443.50
|1600
|1600
|7.74
|Gondal(UP)
|50.00
|-5.66
|1794.50
|1700
|2450
|-6.08
|Sahiyapur(UP)
|50.00
|-16.67
|4512.00
|1815
|1815
|3.71
|Singroli(MP)
|49.00
|1125
|554.55
|1500
|1900
|-16.67
|Gorakhpur(MP)
|48.00
|2.13
|1386.63
|1200
|1300
|-25.00
|Lucknow(UP)
|46.00
|1.1
|1105.00
|1920
|1925
|-3.52
|Himatnagar(Guj)
|45.50
|-
|51.50
|1525
|-
|-17.57
|Faizabad(UP)
|45.00
|-66.52
|3366.50
|1620
|1700
|4.52
|Khalilabad(UP)
|45.00
|-10
|1390.00
|1815
|1815
|3.71
|Bankura Sadar(WB)
|45.00
|-52.13
|1495.00
|1815
|1815
|-
|Haliyala(Kar)
|42.00
|-72
|3919.00
|1400
|1700
|-22.22
|Gadaura(UP)
|41.50
|-76.82
|5966.70
|1760
|1810
|10.00
|Bachranwa(UP)
|40.00
|-11.11
|3141.00
|1800
|1810
|4.65
|Gonikappal(Kar)
|36.00
|-32.08
|204.00
|1950
|1860
|-
|Haathras(UP)
|35.00
|-21.52
|799.10
|1860
|2100
|-9.75
|Tulsipur(UP)
|35.00
|40
|165.00
|1625
|1625
|-
|Rura(UP)
|32.50
|27.45
|1444.60
|1670
|1700
|-4.68
|Auraiya(UP)
|32.00
|-94.32
|9247.80
|1550
|1460
|-
|Risia(UP)
|32.00
|-64.04
|1098.00
|1780
|1815
|-
|Choubepur(UP)
|31.80
|214.23
|840.29
|1900
|1910
|8.57
|Charra(UP)
|30.00
|-40
|7560.00
|1970
|2100
|-17.05
|Mohamadabad(UP)
|29.60
|-1.33
|1410.50
|1520
|1900
|-13.88
|Agra(UP)
|27.50
|-19.12
|949.50
|1790
|1925
|-17.89
|Toofanganj(WB)
|27.00
|-
|54.00
|1500
|-
|-14.29
|Choubepur(UP)
|26.80
|-7.59
|513.65
|1900
|1900
|3.83
|Mathura(UP)
|26.00
|-94.47
|19501.00
|2150
|2250
|-27.12
|Balrampur(UP)
|26.00
|-23.53
|728.50
|1650
|1620
|-1.49
|Sandila(UP)
|25.00
|-37.5
|6509.50
|1790
|1760
|-
|Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)
|25.00
|-56.9
|980.00
|1815
|1815
|3.71
|Vyra(Guj)
|24.50
|-81.52
|157.08
|1607
|1637
|-
|Purwa(UP)
|23.00
|-11.54
|419.00
|1800
|1840
|-
|Barhaj(UP)
|22.00
|-78
|2072.00
|1815
|1815
|3.71
|Mangalore(Kar)
|20.00
|185.71
|83.00
|1800
|1750
|-
|Kayamganj(UP)
|20.00
|NC
|1985.00
|1600
|1800
|-12.09
|Chikkamagalore(Kar)
|19.00
|-38.71
|887.00
|1500
|1775
|-11.76
|Sangarapuram(TN)
|18.10
|-77.38
|520.00
|1254
|1573
|-41.13
|Kota(Raj)
|18.00
|-99.38
|96695.50
|1525
|2250
|-27.38
|Badayoun(UP)
|18.00
|-10
|352.00
|1940
|2025
|4.30
|Dahod(Guj)
|16.80
|-23.64
|1003.30
|1385
|1530
|-7.67
|Naanpara(UP)
|16.80
|-59.62
|1305.90
|1400
|1450
|-9.68
|Gidam(Cht)
|15.00
|50
|176.00
|1350
|1350
|NC
|Thiryagadurgam(TN)
|15.00
|-80
|188.60
|1401
|1541
|-7.16
|Anoop Shahar(UP)
|15.00
|-
|15.00
|1951
|-
|-
|Devariya(UP)
|15.00
|-42.31
|644.50
|1815
|1815
|3.71
|Pilibhit(UP)
|15.00
|-81.25
|75050.00
|1810
|1800
|3.43
|Dankaur(UP)
|15.00
|-
|7028.10
|2300
|-
|-
|Jhijhank(UP)
|15.00
|-53.12
|370.00
|1830
|1825
|6.09
|Moodigere(Kar)
|14.00
|27.27
|143.00
|1815
|1760
|3.71
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|14.00
|-6.67
|828.00
|1860
|1850
|21.57
|Khatra(WB)
|14.00
|-17.65
|169.10
|1815
|1815
|3.71
|Haathras(UP)
|13.50
|-37.21
|28489.50
|2350
|2400
|-21.67
|Kayamganj(UP)
|12.00
|-
|12.00
|2140
|-
|-4.04
|Varanasi(Grain)(UP)
|12.00
|9.09
|85.00
|1950
|1980
|12.72
|Wazirganj(UP)
|12.00
|140
|1677.00
|1800
|1830
|-4.76
|Maduranthagam(TN)
|11.89
|682.24
|13.41
|1800
|1800
|12.50
|Rudauli(UP)
|11.70
|-64
|860.10
|1815
|1820
|21.81
|Mundaragi(Kar)
|11.00
|-78.43
|1173.00
|1153
|1656
|-41.65
|Piriya Pattana(Kar)
|11.00
|-94.66
|9383.00
|1150
|1650
|-37.84
|Aligarh(UP)
|11.00
|-21.43
|694.00
|1850
|1920
|-15.91
|Pratappur(Cht)
|10.00
|-90
|535.10
|1835
|1835
|3.09
|Chitradurga(Kar)
|10.00
|-
|10.00
|1307
|-
|-
|Jalaun(UP)
|10.00
|-86.67
|1376.50
|2300
|2500
|-
|Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)
|10.00
|-23.08
|2454.00
|2440
|2400
|-
|Soharatgarh(UP)
|9.50
|111.11
|1876.60
|1800
|1815
|2.86
|Pratapgarh(UP)
|9.00
|-41.94
|259.50
|1650
|1815
|-5.71
|Ghaziabad(UP)
|9.00
|125
|13.00
|2100
|2260
|-
|Kadiri(Guj)
|8.00
|-4.76
|2711.30
|1800
|1950
|5.88
|Etah(UP)
|8.00
|-33.33
|2013.00
|1640
|1900
|-15.90
|Kalol(Guj)
|7.70
|NC
|217.00
|1600
|1625
|3.23
|Dindori(MP)
|7.20
|-32.14
|198.94
|1283
|1500
|-24.57
|Taloda(Guj)
|7.00
|40
|57.50
|1463
|3695
|-
|Bangalore(Kar)
|7.00
|-93.75
|797.00
|1600
|1900
|-23.81
|Aliganj(UP)
|7.00
|-75
|2417.90
|1550
|1650
|-15.30
|Mohamadabad(UP)
|7.00
|-75
|1207.60
|2000
|2100
|-
|Hardoi(UP)
|7.00
|-74.07
|2544.00
|1850
|1880
|8.82
|Dataganj(UP)
|7.00
|250
|926.50
|1780
|1780
|-1.66
|Fatehpur(UP)
|6.50
|-82.19
|6448.30
|1820
|1815
|4.00
|Manendragarh(Cht)
|6.00
|-33.33
|140.00
|1840
|1840
|-
|Anandnagar(UP)
|6.00
|15.38
|254.20
|1785
|1780
|2.00
|Farukhabad(UP)
|6.00
|100
|2085.50
|2500
|2460
|-
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|6.00
|-50.82
|504.20
|2050
|2100
|3.27
|Saharanpur(UP)
|6.00
|NC
|238.00
|2030
|2060
|2.27
|Atrauli(UP)
|5.00
|25
|64.00
|1890
|1920
|5.59
|Ghaziabad(UP)
|5.00
|66.67
|13.00
|2680
|2770
|-
|Buland Shahr(UP)
|5.00
|-
|4255.00
|2265
|-
|-
|Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)
|5.00
|47.06
|2134.00
|1530
|1950
|-16.39
|Charra(UP)
|4.80
|20
|660.60
|1870
|1960
|-6.03
|Lalitpur(UP)
|4.80
|-12.73
|153.40
|1845
|1800
|12.50
|Azamgarh(UP)
|4.50
|-98.2
|5984.50
|1815
|1815
|-
|Faizabad(UP)
|4.50
|200
|77.60
|1950
|1925
|4.28
|Puranpur(UP)
|4.50
|-43.75
|22111.70
|1795
|1805
|2.57
|Khurja(UP)
|4.20
|-47.5
|18236.20
|2262
|2490
|-27.96
|Shamli(UP)
|4.20
|5
|103.20
|2050
|2120
|4.59
|Dehgam(Guj)
|3.70
|-50
|719.70
|1530
|1590
|-15.24
|Bijay Nagar(Raj)
|3.10
|210
|686.40
|1900
|2100
|-12.44
|Dhansura(Guj)
|3.00
|-
|7.00
|1620
|-
|-
|Pulpally(Ker)
|3.00
|-40
|131.00
|1950
|1950
|NC
|Teliamura(Tri)
|3.00
|NC
|11.30
|1675
|1600
|1.52
|Risia(UP)
|3.00
|-40
|883.10
|1810
|1850
|28.37
|Balrampur(UP)
|3.00
|100
|35.50
|1770
|1760
|2.61
|Utraula(UP)
|3.00
|15.38
|11.00
|1700
|1800
|-
|Thammampati(TN)
|2.50
|-
|11.40
|1800
|-
|-
|Muradabad(UP)
|2.50
|-37.5
|149.00
|1870
|1910
|1.63
|Bhawani Mandi(Raipur)(Raj)
|2.40
|-
|2.40
|1187
|-
|-
|Naanpara(UP)
|2.40
|-25
|75.70
|1700
|1950
|NC
|Devgadhbaria(Guj)
|2.30
|-32.35
|792.00
|1520
|1520
|10.95
|Chinnasalem(TN)
|2.00
|-
|274.90
|1330
|-
|-33.17
|Shikohabad(UP)
|2.00
|100
|107.00
|1920
|1965
|-4.00
|Safdarganj(UP)
|2.00
|-60
|620.10
|1820
|1820
|4.00
|Rajkot(Guj)
|1.90
|11.76
|54.90
|1750
|2000
|-13.58
|Pratapgarh(UP)
|1.50
|-72.73
|43.50
|1930
|1890
|-
|Richha(UP)
|1.40
|100
|389.10
|1980
|1810
|-
|Ariyalur Market(TN)
|1.36
|-57.89
|15.46
|1379
|1800
|-
|Gangoh(UP)
|1.30
|8.33
|4865.60
|2435
|2455
|-
|Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)
|1.20
|-29.41
|376.20
|1520
|1530
|10.95
|Gogamba(Guj)
|1.20
|NC
|12.00
|1525
|1850
|-
|Nawabganj(UP)
|1.20
|-52
|123.00
|1910
|1855
|23.23
|Ganjdudwara(UP)
|1.20
|-95
|822.60
|1650
|1870
|-8.33
|Gogamba(Similiya)(Guj)
|1.00
|NC
|6.10
|2050
|2150
|12.33
|Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)
|1.00
|NC
|68.00
|1800
|1700
|9.09
|Thanjavur(TN)
|1.00
|NC
|690.60
|2250
|2250
|NC
|Budalur(TN)
|1.00
|-98.82
|28720.36
|1900
|1900
|-5.00
|Sandila(UP)
|1.00
|-16.67
|396.40
|1820
|1760
|-
|Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)
|0.80
|-20
|10.60
|1512
|1575
|-6.20
|Ragi(FingerMillet)
|Bangalore(Kar)
|11.00
|-67.65
|721.00
|3100
|3100
|6.90
|Piriya Pattana(Kar)
|7.00
|133.33
|357.00
|2100
|1700
|NC
|Manjeri(Ker)
|3.00
|-
|3.00
|3350
|-
|-
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...