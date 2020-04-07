Cereals Prices

as on : 07-04-2020 03:13:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Manvi(Kar)652.00331.791480.002003193425.97
Sindhanur(Kar)152.00-59.57604.002040208010.27
Mathura(UP)31.00342.86244.5019401920-
Barhaj(UP)23.004.55976.00186018708.14
Lucknow(UP)17.0030.77880.001900196032.87
Gazipur(UP)8.00100146.101900190013.10
Etawah(UP)7.00250225.50193019501.58
Harappana Halli(Kar)5.00-5.002600--
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)5.00NC927.00196520000.77
Raath(UP)5.00-84.1347.5014201350-
Nargunda(Kar)3.00-3.002100--
Gundlupet(Kar)2.00-2.001400--
Saharanpur(UP)2.00NC67.50207020255.08
Rasda(UP)2.0033.33113.0018401845-
Allahabad(UP)1.50-2544.7019151990-1.03
Maize
Shikaripura(Kar)1888.00331.056005.0015901300-
Nargunda(Kar)596.00294.73286.0014301425-28.57
Kawardha(Cht)336.60-336.601617--
Honnali(Kar)262.0033.6710252.0015301480-19.47
Hardoi(UP)200.00-39.3952290.00182518154.29
Harappana Halli(Kar)179.00-76.962817.0015351600-24.09
H.B. Halli(Kar)112.00-112.001640--
Piriya Pattana(Kar)76.00590.919459.0015001150-25.00
Siliguri(WB)55.0022.22479.0021002100-
Balodabazar(Cht)51.00-51.001550--
Sitapur(Cht)48.00-89.611454.1015001815-
Haliyala(Kar)47.001353986.0013251620-26.39
Hardoi(UP)45.00542.862589.001900185011.76
Honnali(Kar)44.001001338.0018601960-4.62
K.R.Nagar(Kar)40.00344.441932.002100180037.25
Madhugiri(Kar)38.00-112.001700-6.25
Arasikere(Kar)33.00-47.621367.0014001750-
Rajpura(Cht)30.104.511697.4017651840-
Sultanpur(UP)30.00-964680.0016801430-
Chorichora(UP)30.0020937.50178017551.71
Kasdol(Cht)28.00-81.333793.0013001300NC
Channagiri(Kar)25.00-32.43316.0014001950-26.32
Bachranwa(UP)25.00-37.53166.00182018005.81
Haliyala(Kar)22.00-72.151220.0017001400NC
Sirsaganj(UP)21.60-33.541268.5016501800-13.16
Kusmee(Cht)20.00-602833.6017701770-
Khalilabad(UP)20.00-601460.00181518208.36
Devariya(UP)18.50-7.5705.50181518203.71
Sahiyapur(UP)17.00-154579.001760180010.00
Gadaura(UP)14.00-36.366041.701770174010.63
Salon(UP)12.00-52341.0016501815-5.71
Tulsipur(UP)12.00-57.14205.0016301630-
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)12.00-8084.00178017501.71
Choubepur(UP)10.50-8.7569.15190019003.83
Sehjanwa(UP)10.0042.862047.00178018151.71
Basti(UP)9.00-904197.001760181510.00
Bindki(UP)9.005022553.00182018204.00
Champaknagar(Cht)8.00-69.725307.28145014500.69
Faizabad(UP)8.00-603439.50163516305.48
Madathukulam(TN)6.42-79.3863.7817001750-15.00
Dongargarh(Cht)5.00-28.5712.0017501750NC
Pratapgarh(UP)5.00-23.08279.0016501650-5.71
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)5.00-501385.00200019204.44
Pratapgarh(UP)4.50-1055.5019351930-
Soharatgarh(UP)4.501251899.10177018158.92
Richha(UP)4.00185.71161.80178017501.71
Bahraich(UP)3.50-92.42612.10182018405.51
Thondamuthur(TN)3.00-3.001600--21.95
Saharanpur(UP)3.00-50241.00212020306.80
Ajuha(UP)2.50NC32.801960197015.29
Baikunthpur(Cht)2.00-422.101770--0.28
Lormi(Cht)2.00-2.001500--
Dongargaon(Cht)2.00-94.1536.2014001400-
Allahabad(UP)2.00-2079.00193519905.16
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)1.80-105.8018501850-
Faizabad(UP)1.50-62.583.10193019403.21
Fatehpur(UP)1.501506458.60181518206.14
Balrampur(UP)1.50-5040.00175017502.94
Choubepur(UP)0.90-94.16881.79190019008.57
Risia(UP)0.60-80886.701820180029.08
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Harappana Halli(Kar)94.00370303.002280185025.27
Piriya Pattana(Kar)8.0060370.00210021005.00
Gundlupet(Kar)2.00-2.001300--
Published on April 07, 2020
