Cereals Prices

as on : 08-04-2020 03:02:19 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Sindhanur(Kar)262.0072.37866.002100204013.51
Manvi(Kar)159.00-75.611639.001994200325.41
Mathura(UP)32.003.23276.5019301940-
Barhaj(UP)20.00-13.04996.00186018608.14
Ghaziabad(UP)6.00-53.8521.5021252050-
Gazipur(UP)4.50-43.75150.601900190013.10
Rasda(UP)4.50125117.5018301840-
Saharanpur(UP)3.005070.50208020705.58
Etawah(UP)2.00-71.43227.50193019301.58
Samsabad(UP)2.00-92.86247.0016501850-10.81
Ballia(UP)1.50-4079.501860185511.04
Maize
Shorapur(Kar)2337.0013.124790.0016801799-
Ramanujganj(Cht)451.50975593.6017701770-
Shikaripura(Kar)330.001169.232065.001600237014.29
Hanagal(Kar)303.00450.918713.0013241200-26.44
Honnali(Kar)284.008.410536.0015501530-18.42
Gondal(UP)245.00-218431.80163016300.31
Piriya Pattana(Kar)202.00165.799661.0014301500-28.50
Hardoi(UP)180.00-1052470.00182518254.29
Shikaripura(Kar)157.00-91.686162.0014201590-
H.B. Halli(Kar)155.0038.39267.0016001640-
Hanagal(Kar)126.00334.484096.0015931650-0.44
Nargunda(Kar)125.00-79.033411.0013501430-32.57
Sorabha(Kar)65.00-65.001600--
Haliyala(Kar)60.00172.731280.0017001700NC
H.B. Halli(Kar)58.00-58.001650--
Kurud(Cht)53.60-125.101530--
Rajnandgaon(Cht)50.00-50.001685--
T. Narasipura(Kar)48.00-73.032457.002200175025.71
Bachranwa(UP)40.00603206.00182018205.81
Honnali(Kar)36.00-18.181374.0018551860-4.87
Gondal(UP)36.00-2.71867.5017101710-5.79
Balodabazar(Cht)29.90-41.3780.9015001550-
Madathukulam(TN)26.64314.9590.4217251700-13.75
Arang(Cht)25.00-8.42205.6014011400-9.03
Channagiri(Kar)20.00-20336.0014501400-23.68
Chikkamagalore(Kar)20.005.26907.00176015003.53
Kundapura(Kar)20.00-20.001850--
Devariya(UP)20.008.11725.50181518153.71
Somvarpet(Kar)19.00-97.682594.0013001790-18.75
Arasikere(Kar)18.00-45.451385.0014001400-
Sirsaganj(UP)17.006.2594.5020001920-19.03
Gharghoda(Cht)16.40-16.401400--
Jaspur(Cht)15.00-71.3767.4018201820-
Sahiyapur(UP)15.00-11.764594.001760176010.00
Madhoganj(UP)15.00-93.7543983.00180017507.78
Kustagi(Kar)14.00-76.67134.0013001855-36.89
Gadaura(UP)12.00-14.296053.701770177010.63
Salon(UP)12.00NC353.001925165010.00
Sorabha(Kar)10.00-10.001200--
Madhoganj(UP)9.50-72.862058.0019001730-2.56
Bindki(UP)8.50-5.5622561.50182018204.00
Basti(UP)7.00-22.224204.001760176010.00
Faizabad(UP)5.00-37.53444.50165016356.45
Sehjanwa(UP)5.00-502052.00178017801.71
Ghaziabad(UP)4.00-55.5617.0021802100-
Ramanujganj(Cht)2.50-76.64225.2018401835-
Bahraich(UP)2.50-28.57614.60179018203.77
Saharanpur(UP)2.50-16.67243.50209021205.29
Hardoi(UP)2.20-95.112591.201910190012.35
Ajuha(UP)2.00-2034.801965196015.59
Fatehpur(UP)1.80206460.40181518156.14
Nawabganj(UP)1.5025124.501710191010.32
Dongargaon(Cht)1.00NC2.0014001400-
Kolar(Kar)1.00NC3.0025002200-
Budalur(TN)1.00-96.328805.3619001900-5.00
Faizabad(UP)1.00-33.3384.10193519303.48
Balrampur(UP)1.00-33.3341.00174017502.35
Muradabad(UP)0.70-30151.70191018904.37
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Arasikere(Kar)30.00-28.57158.0019501930-30.36
Chikkamagalore(Kar)6.00-33.002000--
Published on April 08, 2020
TOPICS
cereals