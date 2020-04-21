Cereals Prices

as on : 21-04-2020 04:33:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Goluwala(Raj)342.50-344.501300--
Sri Madhopur(Raj)290.90-292.301487--4.68
Suratgarh(Raj)284.0011260288.5012571251-19.99
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)62.50-62.501374--
Sikar(Raj)57.80-57.801450--
Mathura(UP)43.0022.86354.5018151840-
Bangalore(Kar)40.003900247.0037003700-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)35.0027.27312.8014501425-7.64
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.0075982.0019351930-0.77
Barhaj(UP)30.0011.111077.00185018607.56
Aligarh(UP)20.00NC846.0018001810-7.69
Lucknow(UP)17.0013.33912.001875192031.12
Shamli(UP)16.0033.33179.0019152035-
Dausa(Raj)13.70-13.701516--
Bellary(Kar)12.00-42.86151.2029683004-11.24
Karvi(UP)8.00263.64111.80177018201.43
Azamgarh(UP)4.50-82250.60180018503.75
Etawah(UP)4.5050235.0018901900-0.53
Ballia(UP)4.00166.6783.50184018609.85
Charra(UP)4.0014.29523.4018001800-
Beawar(Raj)3.50400108.0014752300-14.49
Atrauli(UP)3.00-3.001750-0.57
Saharanpur(UP)3.0010075.00202020402.54
Jhijhank(UP)3.002012.2018601890-
Rasda(UP)3.00100122.0018101840-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.0010029.90202020402.54
Gazipur(UP)2.00NC154.60184018609.52
Partaval(UP)1.00-1.001800--
HybridCumbu
Manvi(Kar)169.0011.18704.00202719293.31
Sindhanur(Kar)50.00-83.66727.00205020508.47
Gangavathi(Kar)39.00129.4156.0023002300-
Ambikapur(Cht)30.40-45.202500--
Kusmee(Cht)20.00-20.002300--
Bangalore(Kar)20.00-35.48435.003250275051.16
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00NC688.002275232518.18
Bidar(Kar)15.00-15.003600-9.09
Bharuasumerpur(UP)10.00-87.5540.0030003000NC
Bellary(Kar)7.00-7233.0018202106-0.05
Basava Kalayana(Kar)2.00-2.001100--
Haveri(Kar)2.00NC4.002500260038.89
Thirukovilur(TN)1.00-806.003700212073.55
Manalurpet(TN)0.60NC119.103551308282.29
Maize
Sirsa(UP)2281.00-2281.001760--0.56
Mandya(Kar)613.00-613.001650--
Haveri(Kar)555.0013.273909.0012001450-40.00
Hoovinahadagali(Kar)532.00-532.001830--
Lingasugur(Kar)475.00146.114859.0019302745-4.46
Ramanujganj(Cht)434.2045.661325.9017701770-
Davangere(Kar)424.00-9.98966.0014001360-
Hanagal(Kar)348.00-31.099566.0013051358-27.50
Cheyyar(TN)315.442901.332345.3315121256-0.53
Honnali(Kar)310.00-55.2711539.0014501460-23.68
Gingee(TN)300.00-300.001560--
H.B. Halli(Kar)291.0074.25695.0016401630-
Hirekerur(Kar)274.00-90.068293.0013001800-16.67
Madhoganj(UP)261.002272.732330.0018351870-5.90
Gondal(UP)243.00-0.8218919.80163016300.31
Hardoi(UP)220.00-8.3352930.00182518254.29
Hospet(Kar)210.00-210.001852--
Davangere(Kar)192.0025.49549.0019591713-
Kandi(WB)120.0041.181954.00185018505.71
Gokak(Kar)119.00600136.0012501350-
Channagiri(Kar)111.0040.51526.0014001450-26.32
Sarayapali(Cht)108.10-15.28235.7013801155-10.97
Hunsur(Kar)100.00455.56188.001815165039.62
Nargunda(Kar)98.00-55.663730.0014001400-30.07
Hanagal(Kar)97.00-27.074326.001774172510.88
Bailahongal(Kar)94.00-94.001220--
Surajpur(Cht)89.00117.073025.00184018403.66
T. Narasipura(Kar)85.00-46.22700.00180020002.86
Bachranwa(UP)85.00142.863326.001860185013.41
Madhoganj(UP)81.00165.5744094.50176517805.69
Champaknagar(Cht)80.50-5.5225472.9814201450-1.39
Thirukovilur(TN)75.00-801170.0013601519-14.63
Manendragarh(Cht)72.0044280.0018401840-
Haliyala(Kar)70.0055.564101.0013001350-27.78
Hardoi(UP)70.0016.672721.20185018508.82
Kottur(Kar)68.009.682255.0014071454-
Shiggauv(Kar)68.0038.78117.0013001390-
Jangipur(WB)68.000.74606.0018101810-
Holenarsipura(Kar)66.00-9.591418.0017501400-11.62
Balodabazar(Cht)62.8021.24195.5015001410-
Savanur(Kar)62.00-38.61315.0012001376-
Pithoura(Cht)60.00-62.5220.0015001450-
Nagari(Cht)59.20-39.78181.7013001300-23.53
Pandariya(Cht)57.00-43.45247.4014401460-3.36
Soundati(Kar)56.00-56.001575--
Chintamani(Kar)55.00-119.001700-17.24
Shiggauv(Kar)54.0042.1192.0019001800-
Sorabha(Kar)54.00-16.92119.0015501600-
Narayanpur(Cht)50.60-52.49252.3013001300-
Harappana Halli(Kar)50.00-91.823478.0013551600-32.99
Lakhimpur(UP)50.00NC81350.00174017302.35
Baradwar(Cht)47.50-47.501600--
Ambikapur(Cht)46.3065.3677.1017651765-
Siliguri(WB)45.00-18.18524.0021002100-
Balod(Cht)43.10-43.101496--
Honnali(Kar)43.0019.441453.0018801920-3.59
Sorabha(Kar)42.0032052.0013001200-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)40.00166.671440.00192519450.52
Arang(Cht)39.80180.28259.6014101400-8.44
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)38.00-90.73603.0018151815-
Shakti(Cht)37.01-50.311550--
Katwa(WB)37.00-27.45273.0018151815-
Katghora(Cht)36.008056.0016501650-
Bhoring(Cht)35.00-35.001445--
Kollegal(Kar)35.00-75.69179.0016001650-
Hospet(Kar)35.00-35.002000--
Gondal(UP)35.00-4.111939.0018001800-0.83
Challakere(Kar)34.00-34.001372--
Haliyala(Kar)31.00241336.0017001700NC
Lucknow(UP)31.0014.811189.0018601910-6.53
Uttaripura(UP)30.00-92.441965.30175018159.38
Kalipur(WB)30.0066.671661.00181518153.71
Neora(Cht)29.50-143.701500--
Vellore(TN)29.30539.7497.1714501400-9.38
Kalavai(TN)29.25-366.541415--
Kanker(Cht)28.00-18.8480.50150014503.45
Takhatpur(Cht)28.00-40.0418368.4015001350-14.29
Lalganj(UP)27.00285.712167.4016251630-7.14
Bangarpet(Kar)26.00-36.591223.0017501750-
Dharwar(Kar)26.00-26.001650--
Raigarh(Cht)25.20-78.53197.1015001500-14.33
Dharwar(Kar)25.00-54.5580.0013201450-
Kundapura(Kar)25.002545.0019001850-
Mundaragi(Kar)25.00212.51206.0013101481-33.70
Sirsaganj(UP)25.00-29.38154.9021302080-13.77
Harihara(Kar)23.00-75.791922.002325210019.29
Hosadurga(Kar)23.00-54.001500--
Ulundurpettai(TN)22.50-40242.95147615453.72
Naila(Cht)21.60-75.601550--
Sivagangai(TN)21.00-21.002000--
Partaval(UP)21.00-16413.50178017851.71
Dudhawa(Cht)20.80-66.88205.1014501450NC
Pathalgaon(Cht)20.00NC254.0018201820-
Chura(Cht)20.00-20.001425--
Gadag(Kar)19.00-374.001383--23.59
Sitapur(UP)17.601027809.501740168017.57
Nagari(Cht)16.006.672039.00145014001.75
Sakri(Cht)15.201420297.9014002100NC
Basti(UP)15.0030.434230.50175017509.38
Rona(Kar)14.00-14.001270--
Bellary(Kar)12.00-14.2990.2014071563-31.27
K.R.Nagar(Kar)12.002022.0016001600-
Naugarh(UP)12.00-97.783670.701740181010.48
Bardewri(Cht)11.50-45.7557.80150014503.45
Choubepur(UP)11.502.68904.49188518807.71
Gadaura(UP)11.00-38.896082.70178017704.71
Choubepur(UP)10.60-56.2603.95192519005.19
Boraee(Cht)10.00-94.221071.9014001400NC
Jagalur(Kar)10.00-10.001250--
Kalagategi(Kar)10.00-10.001350--
Faizabad(UP)10.001003454.50170016509.68
Khalilabad(UP)10.00251478.00182018258.66
Salon(UP)10.00-16.67375.0017301625-1.14
Sultanpur(UP)10.00-96.6712380.00167014307.74
Madhugiri(Kar)9.00-50139.00170017006.25
Kaveripakkam(TN)8.96-14.6723.3417801760-
Baikunthpur(Cht)8.50325430.60184017703.66
Akaltara(Cht)8.00-33.3387.2515001470-
Thirukovilur(TN)8.00-46.6773.0015501817-22.85
Richha(UP)8.00-31.62414.5019451890-
Lormi(Cht)7.60-49.337.6015001500-
Kharora(Cht)7.00-18.615.6014001420-
Amoda(Cht)7.00-7536.50150014503.45
Bangalore(Kar)7.00NC804.0018501600-11.90
Sangarapuram(TN)7.00288.89528.8013501520-36.62
Soharatgarh(UP)7.0027.271911.60174017507.08
Manendragarh(Cht)6.50-57.801200--29.82
Koppa(Kar)6.00-6.001700--
Manalurpet(TN)6.00-78.4249.9014101396-23.03
Ulundurpettai(TN)6.00-40120.9015391829-15.02
Pratapgarh(UP)6.00NC291.0016701660-4.57
Sehjanwa(UP)6.00202058.00175017806.06
Pratappur(Cht)5.00-75426.5017601760-
Kallakurichi(TN)5.00-95.831372.3015221623-25.36
Devariya(UP)5.00-75730.50175518150.29
Thiryagadurgam(TN)4.50NC197.6010691399-29.16
Kusmee(Cht)4.00-388.001840--
Hosanagar(Kar)4.00-63.6415.001815181521.00
Sarona(Cht)3.70-90.75167.90150014503.45
Bagbahra(Cht)3.20-3.201450--
Chinnasalem(TN)3.0050277.9013501330-32.16
Cuddalore(TN)2.64-2.641616--
Pratapgarh(UP)2.50-5063.0019201920-
Bahraich(UP)2.50NC619.60182018155.51
Tulsipur(UP)2.50257.14208.2016301640-
Dongargaon(Cht)2.00NC38.2014001400-
Kusmee(Cht)2.00-902835.6017701770-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00NC508.20202520502.02
Ajuha(UP)2.00-9.0939.001962196215.41
Allahabad(UP)1.50-2580.50192519354.62
Saharanpur(UP)1.50-25247.00202520702.02
Manalurpet(TN)1.20-95.6849.9015691396-14.36
Faizabad(UP)1.202085.30192019352.67
Balrampur(UP)1.20-4044.20174017602.35
Naanpara(UP)1.20-5076.90180017005.88
Rajahmundry(AP)1.00-3.001820--
Thirukkalukundram(TN)1.00-1.001591--
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC38.00159115918.90
Pallipattu(TN)1.00-1.001591-8.90
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC40.00159115918.90
Budalur(TN)1.00NC28806.3619001900NC
Dibiapur(UP)1.00-95.1221.5014501660-17.14
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Chintamani(Kar)135.002001095.0020001900-13.04
Harappana Halli(Kar)134.00-57.05749.002395220031.59
Davangere(Kar)70.0027.27125.0022592242-
Kottur(Kar)44.0069.2398.0023292312-
Bangalore(Kar)31.00106.67767.00310031006.90
Piriya Pattana(Kar)15.00-31.82414.002400230020.00
Thirukovilur(TN)15.00140016.003050252926.98
Hosadurga(Kar)10.00-10.002100--
Ulundurpettai(TN)10.00-2251.902989-26.12
Shimoga(Kar)1.00NC6.0032503200-
Same/Savi
Savanur(Kar)13.00-13.003350--
T.V.Cumbu
Ulundurpettai(TN)10.00-564.602780-45.40
Thiryagadurgam(TN)3.00-269.003565-97.95
Kallakurichi(TN)1.00-80251.203424233985.18
Published on April 21, 2020
