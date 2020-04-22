Cereals Prices

as on : 22-04-2020 03:23:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Suratgarh(Raj)270.20-4.86558.7012551257-20.11
Firozabad(UP)52.001138.156.2017601800-5.12
Bellary(Kar)51.00325202.2030072968-10.08
Mathura(UP)48.0011.63402.5018101815-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)40.0014.291022.0019251935-1.28
Lucknow(UP)20.0017.65932.001860187530.07
Shamli(UP)20.0025199.0019101915-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)17.10-51.14329.9014401450-8.28
Dausa(Raj)15.1010.2228.8015221516-
Ghaziabad(UP)12.0033.3342.5019802030-
Ballia(UP)5.002588.50180018407.46
Buland Shahr(UP)5.00-5.001890--
Mahoba(UP)4.60-29.23142.0017151785-0.58
Nimbahera(Raj)4.00-95.92108.0013901415-
Azamgarh(UP)4.00-11.11254.60181018004.32
Charra(UP)3.50-12.5526.9017601800-
Gazipur(UP)3.5075158.10183018408.93
Saharanpur(UP)3.5016.6778.50202020202.54
Rasda(UP)3.5016.67125.5017801810-
Etawah(UP)3.00-33.33238.0018901890-0.53
Jangipura(UP)3.0030.4374.80182018408.98
Beawar(Raj)2.10-40110.1015251475-11.59
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00NC31.90201020202.03
Meerut(UP)2.00-209.5020252030-4.71
Dahod(Guj)1.905.569.9015001450-
Muskara(UP)1.6014.2930.0017001730-1.45
Jhijhank(UP)1.50-5013.7018701860-
Partaval(UP)0.60-401.6018001800-
HybridCumbu
Sindhanur(Kar)119.00138846.002130205012.70
Manvi(Kar)83.00-50.89787.00215020279.58
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.0025713.002260227517.40
Hospet(Kar)16.00-16.001500--
Bellary(Kar)7.00NC40.00194218206.64
Vikkiravandi(TN)4.0030075.002100238415.26
Maize
Sirsa(UP)1897.00-16.834178.0017601760-0.56
Shikaripura(Kar)1305.0016.738585.0015201600-
Hospet(Kar)798.002801008.0016261852-
Hanagal(Kar)633.0081.910199.0012331305-31.50
Honnali(Kar)595.0091.9412134.0014801450-22.11
Nargunda(Kar)500.00410.24230.0013501400-32.57
H.B. Halli(Kar)315.008.251010.0016001640-
Cheyyar(TN)287.46-8.872632.7912141512-20.13
Madhoganj(UP)250.00-4.212580.0018251835-6.41
Gondal(UP)240.00-1.2319159.80163016300.31
Soundati(Kar)228.00307.14284.0015001575-
Lingasugur(Kar)210.00-55.795069.00218019307.92
Shivrinarayanpur(Cht)195.4096.22315.5815001450-
Ammoor(TN)193.34408.25620.16150214255.33
Shikaripura(Kar)128.00-26.442367.001750175025.00
Pithoura(Cht)114.0090334.0014501500-
Balodabazar(Cht)111.0076.75306.5015201500-
Saunsar(MP)108.50-108.501350--
Bangarpet(Kar)105.00303.851328.0019001750-
Madhoganj(UP)105.0029.6344199.50175017654.79
Haliyala(Kar)100.0042.864201.0013001300-27.78
Sarayapali(Cht)97.40-9.9333.1013001380-16.13
Kollegal(Kar)94.00168.57273.0016501600-
Honnali(Kar)85.0097.671538.0018801880-3.59
Bachranwa(UP)82.00-3.533408.001860186013.41
Dahod(Guj)81.70-63.543895.00200017502.56
Hanagal(Kar)75.00-22.684401.001766177410.38
Baradwar(Cht)74.9057.68122.4016001600-
Takhatpur(Cht)71.60155.7118440.0015501500-11.43
Channagiri(Kar)71.00-36.04597.0014001400-26.32
Jangipur(WB)67.50-0.74673.5018051810-
Tarapur(Guj)57.34-48.5717699.7620282052-0.20
Chura(Cht)56.20-56.201400--
Gharghoda(Cht)52.00217.0768.4014001400-
Manendragarh(Cht)50.00-30.56330.0018401840-
Champaknagar(Cht)49.20-38.8825522.18145014200.69
Devbhog(Cht)48.60-48.601550--
Sarsiwan(Cht)45.00-51.001425--10.94
Katwa(WB)42.0013.51315.0018151815-
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)41.007.89644.0018151815-
Sorabha(Kar)38.00-29.63157.0016001550-
Arang(Cht)36.70-7.79296.3014011410-9.03
Haliyala(Kar)36.0016.131372.0017001700NC
Bhatgaon(Cht)35.00-41.67107.0014001400-7.28
Lucknow(UP)35.0012.91224.0018501860-7.04
Lakhimpur(UP)35.00-3081385.00175017402.94
Gondal(UP)34.50-1.431973.5018001800-0.83
H.B. Halli(Kar)34.00-41.38213.0013251650-
Singampuneri(TN)30.23-30.231900-NC
Lormi(Cht)30.0010047.0015001500-
T. Narasipura(Kar)30.00-64.712730.00185018005.71
Vikkiravandi(TN)30.00-50290.2014931505-4.29
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00-251470.00192019250.26
Pathalgaon(Cht)29.8049187.3018001800-
Sirsaganj(UP)26.807.2181.7021302130-13.77
Payagpur(UP)24.50-74.727624.1014001400-6.67
Surajpur(Cht)24.00-73.033049.00184018403.66
Sangarapuram(TN)24.00-81.401509--1.44
Mundaragi(Kar)20.00-201226.0013261310-32.89
Partaval(UP)20.00-4.76433.50178517802.00
Utraula(UP)20.00-20327.0016301635-
Harappana Halli(Kar)18.00-643496.0014201355-29.77
Lalganj(UP)18.00-33.332185.4016251625-7.14
Uttaripura(UP)18.00-401983.30175017509.38
Sorabha(Kar)17.00-59.5269.0012751300-
Sivagangai(TN)17.00-19.0538.0020002000-
Sitapur(UP)17.00-3.4127826.501760174018.92
Katghora(Cht)16.30-54.7272.3016501650-
Bellary(Kar)16.0033.33106.2014001407-31.61
Chikkamagalore(Kar)16.00-20923.00176017603.53
Dahod(Guj)15.40-21.031038.2013751380-8.33
Kustagi(Kar)15.007.14149.0015001300-27.18
Kallakurichi(TN)15.002001387.3015191522-25.50
Salon(UP)14.0040389.0017251730-1.43
Choubepur(UP)13.6028.3617.55197519257.92
Devbhog(Cht)12.60-84.67120.0014501450-
Sultanpur(UP)12.50-58.334692.5016701680-
K.R.Nagar(Kar)12.00NC1954.00160016004.58
Choubepur(UP)11.20-2.61915.69190018858.57
Kaveripakkam(TN)10.4116.1833.7517601780-
Nagari(Cht)10.20-82.77191.9013001300-23.53
Pathalgaon(Cht)10.00-50264.0018201820-
Basti(UP)10.00-33.334240.50175017509.38
Villupuram(TN)9.80-84.07171.10146014135.80
Sakri(Cht)9.20-39.47307.1014001400NC
Gadaura(UP)9.00-18.186091.70177017804.12
Naugarh(UP)8.00-33.333678.701750174011.11
Pratapgarh(UP)6.508.33297.5016801670-4.00
Tiruvennainallur(TN)6.00-6.001369--6.55
Ghaziabad(UP)6.00-14.2930.0020802100-
Sahiyapur(UP)6.00204605.00175017509.38
Thiruvarur(TN)5.88-5.881935--
Pratappur(Cht)5.00NC431.5017601760-
Sehjanwa(UP)5.00-16.672063.00170017503.03
Sakra(Cht)4.60-4.601400--3.45
Devariya(UP)4.50-10735.0017501755NC
Richha(UP)4.00-50418.5019101945-
Jaspur(Cht)3.10-79.3370.5018201820-
Thiryagadurgam(TN)3.00-33.33200.6013801069-8.55
Pratapgarh(UP)3.002066.0019201920-
Allahabad(UP)3.0010083.50192519254.62
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.0050511.20203020252.27
Ajuha(UP)2.502541.501960196215.29
Sangarapuram(TN)2.10-70530.9015301350-28.17
Dongargaon(Cht)2.00-85.1917.5014001680-
Rona(Kar)2.00-85.7116.0013001270-
Beawar(Raj)2.00-57.45449.9019001850-10.59
Bahraich(UP)2.00-20621.60182518205.80
Vedaranyam(TN)1.787.887.6917601760-
Kuttulam(TN)1.6835.4812.3317601760-
Kilvelur(TN)1.68-21.58.8617601760-
Nagapattinam(TN)1.6712.849.0117601760-
Shamli(UP)1.6060105.80206020305.10
Sirkali(TN)1.582.66.9217601760-
Mailaduthurai(TN)1.5715.446.5917601760-
Sembanarkoil(TN)1.56-21.219.4617601760-
Nawabganj(UP)1.50NC127.501800180016.13
Balrampur(UP)1.502545.70172517401.47
Tulsipur(UP)1.20-52209.4016301630-
Penugonda(AP)1.00-5.001860--
Rajahmundry(AP)1.00NC4.0018201820-
Thanjavur(TN)1.00NC694.6022502250NC
Thirukkalukundram(TN)1.00-1.001490--
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00-24.001490-4.34
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00-24.001490--4.49
Budalur(TN)1.00NC28807.3619001900NC
Muradabad(UP)1.00NC153.70188018902.73
Saharanpur(UP)1.00-33.33248.00202520252.02
Utraula(UP)1.00-54.5517.4018001800-
Naanpara(UP)1.00-16.6777.90180018005.88
Thirupoondi(TN)0.67-49.245.6117601760-
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Harappana Halli(Kar)352.00162.691101.002450239534.62
Bangarpet(Kar)10.00-23.002600--
Arakalgud(Kar)4.00-6014.0025002700-
Vikkiravandi(TN)1.00-2.003104-23.42
T.V.Cumbu
Thiruppur(TN)55.00-55.001900--
Thiryagadurgam(TN)1.00-66.67270.003421356589.95
Published on April 22, 2020
TOPICS
cereals