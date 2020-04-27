Cereals Prices

as on : 27-04-2020 12:13:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Suratgarh(Raj)162.80-39.75721.5012601255-21.98
Bijay Nagar(Raj)37.00116.37366.9014401440-17.71
Barhaj(UP)27.00-101104.00184018505.75
Lucknow(UP)17.00-15949.001800186025.87
Ghaziabad(UP)8.00-33.3350.5019401980-
Firozabad(UP)4.20-91.9260.4017551760-5.39
Dahod(Guj)2.2015.7912.1015001500-11.76
Maize
Hanagal(Kar)854.0034.9111053.0013421233-36.10
Lingasugur(Kar)432.00105.715501.0021852180NC
Hanagal(Kar)319.00325.334720.0017011766-26.04
H.B. Halli(Kar)285.00-9.521295.0016301600-
Dahod(Guj)138.6069.654033.60220020006.28
K.R.Nagar(Kar)61.00408.332015.001850160020.92
Kheragarh(Cht)56.90848.33116.9014001400-
Charama(Cht)48.008606842.0015001450-3.54
Uttaripura(UP)45.001502028.30175017509.38
Lucknow(UP)37.005.711261.0018251850-8.29
Dahod(Guj)36.20135.061074.4014001375-6.67
H.B. Halli(Kar)36.005.88249.0014001325-
Budalur(TN)33.66326628841.0219001900NC
Ghaziabad(UP)14.00133.3344.0020602080-
Khalilabad(UP)10.00NC1488.001820182012.35
Lakhanpuri(Cht)9.00801816.5015001450-3.54
Naugarh(UP)7.50-6.253686.201710175010.32
Soharatgarh(UP)7.507.141919.10171017408.23
Narharpur(Cht)5.00NC2185.7015001450-3.54
Balrampur(UP)3.0010048.70172517251.47
Richha(UP)3.00-25421.5018801910-
Ajuha(UP)2.50NC44.00192019604.92
Mailaduthurai(TN)1.7410.838.3317601760-
Nagapattinam(TN)1.23-26.3510.2417601760-
Kilvelur(TN)1.07-36.319.9317601760-
Thirukkalukundram(TN)1.00NC2.0014901490-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC25.00149014904.34
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC25.00149014904.34
Kuttulam(TN)0.79-52.9813.1217601760-
Published on April 27, 2020
cereals