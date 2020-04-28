Cereals Prices

as on : 28-04-2020 03:41:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Suratgarh(Raj)191.2017.44912.7012551260-22.29
Lucknow(UP)37.00117.65986.001800180025.87
Barhaj(UP)24.00-11.111128.00184018405.75
Maize
Hanagal(Kar)412.00-51.7611465.0013101342-37.62
Nargunda(Kar)397.00-20.64627.0011801350-41.06
H.B. Halli(Kar)117.00-58.951412.0015001630-
Hanagal(Kar)104.00-67.44824.0017771701-22.74
Lucknow(UP)46.0024.321307.0018401825-7.54
K.R.Nagar(Kar)25.00-59.022040.001700185011.11
Salon(UP)18.0028.57407.0016251725-7.14
H.B. Halli(Kar)2.00-94.44251.0013001400-
Bachranwa(UP)2.00-97.563410.001850186012.80
Thirukkalukundram(TN)1.00NC3.0014901490-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC26.00149014904.34
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC26.00149014904.34
Budalur(TN)1.00-97.0328842.0219001900NC
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Arakalgud(Kar)10.00-10.002700--
Piriya Pattana(Kar)9.00-40423.0021002400-6.67
Published on April 28, 2020
TOPICS
cereals