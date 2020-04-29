Cereals Prices

as on : 29-04-2020 03:14:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Suratgarh(Raj)212.0010.881124.7013051255-19.20
Sindhanur(Kar)129.00-50.76995.00200021008.11
Harappana Halli(Kar)127.00-127.002200--
Manvi(Kar)111.00-30.191750.002062199429.69
Bharuasumerpur(UP)80.00-11.11535.0026003000-7.14
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.00251072.001925192511.59
Bellary(Kar)47.30-7.25249.5027573007-17.55
Lucknow(UP)46.0024.321032.001800180025.87
Mathura(UP)38.00-20.83440.5017451810-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)25.00-25.001525-1.67
Shamli(UP)21.005220.0018501910-
Aligarh(UP)20.00NC866.00171018003.01
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00100215.002265228016.15
Barhaj(UP)20.00-16.671148.00185018406.32
Mahoba(UP)18.40300160.40172517153.29
Ghaziabad(UP)15.0087.565.5019401940-
Karvi(UP)13.0062.5124.80156017701.63
Saharanpur(UP)12.00242.8690.50190020205.56
Bijay Nagar(Raj)8.60-76.76375.5014301440-18.29
Meerut(UP)6.5022516.0018852025-11.29
Charra(UP)5.5057.14532.40170017603.03
Dahod(Guj)4.50104.5516.6015001500-11.76
Etawah(UP)4.5050242.50185018908.82
Firozabad(UP)4.507.1464.9017451755-5.93
Atrauli(UP)4.0033.337.0017101750-1.72
Azamgarh(UP)4.00NC258.60180018102.27
Ballia(UP)4.00-2092.501780180014.10
Fatehpur(Raj)3.90-3.901450--
Gazipur(UP)3.602.86161.701800183012.50
Jangipura(UP)3.206.6778.001780182011.25
Malur(Kar)3.00-3.001766--
Jhijhank(UP)3.0010016.7018401870-
Beawar(Raj)2.5019.05112.6015001525-14.29
Jahangirabad(UP)2.50-2.501720-1.18
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.502534.40190020105.56
Buland Shahr(UP)2.50-507.5017501890-
Allahabad(UP)2.0033.3346.70186019151.36
Rasda(UP)2.00-42.86127.5017601780-
Partaval(UP)1.0066.672.6018121800-
Maur(UP)0.80-0.801800-1.98
Kopaganj(UP)0.80-46.6741.90180018801.98
Maize
Hirekerur(Kar)1673.00510.589966.0013201300-15.38
Mandya(Kar)1443.00104.682944.00165016506.45
Sirsa(UP)1267.00-33.215445.0017601760-0.56
Hanagal(Kar)656.0059.2212121.0012941310-38.38
Bhadravathi(Kar)472.00-2.881624.0015881831-18.94
Surajpur(Cht)464.4018353513.40184018403.66
Madhoganj(UP)410.00642990.0018351825-12.62
Jahangirabad(UP)400.00263.6439657.0024002470-
Nargunda(Kar)341.00-14.114968.0014001180-30.07
Balodabazar(Cht)256.60131.17563.1015001520-
Gondal(UP)239.00-0.4219398.80163016300.62
H.B. Halli(Kar)236.00101.711648.0016001500-
Hardoi(UP)230.004.5553160.001825182514.06
Bheemkhoj(Cht)201.80-201.801400--
Cheyyar(TN)201.66-29.852834.4513961214-8.16
Harihara(Kar)190.00726.092112.001925232510.32
Khedbrahma(Guj)150.00-401350.0015001675-29.25
Dahod(Guj)141.301.954174.9020002200-3.38
Shiggauv(Kar)127.0086.76244.0013001300-
Harappana Halli(Kar)113.00527.783609.0014701420-27.30
Charama(Cht)93.0093.756935.0015501500-0.32
Madhoganj(UP)92.00-12.3844291.50175017506.06
Hanagal(Kar)88.00-15.384912.0015951777-30.65
Sarayapali(Cht)83.20-14.58416.3013251300-14.52
Haliyala(Kar)83.00-174284.0013001300-27.78
Kollegal(Kar)82.00-12.77355.0016001650-
Hardoi(UP)70.00NC2791.2018601850-5.58
Arakalgud(Kar)67.0023595.0012001820-
T. Narasipura(Kar)66.001202796.00177018501.14
Honnali(Kar)65.00-89.0812199.0014001480-27.27
Sorabha(Kar)65.00282.35134.0013001275-
Manendragarh(Cht)60.00-60.001500--
Aligarh(UP)60.00-60.002350--
Bagbahra(Cht)56.70-90.38646.1014301450-
Sorabha(Kar)56.0047.37213.0017001600-
Arakalgud(Kar)55.00-55.001500--
Dahod(Guj)50.8040.331125.2014001400-6.67
Pathalgaon(Cht)50.00400314.0018201820-
Lakhimpur(UP)50.0042.8681435.00170017501.80
Takhatpur(Cht)46.80-34.6418486.8015001550-14.29
Narayanpur(Cht)42.60-15.81294.9013001300-
Haliyala(Kar)42.0016.671414.00180017005.88
Amoda(Cht)41.00485.7177.50147515001.72
Kasdol(Cht)40.007003838.0013001300NC
Ramanujganj(Cht)40.00-90.791365.9017701770-
Shiggauv(Kar)40.00-25.93132.0019001900-
Lucknow(UP)40.00-13.041347.0018501840-7.04
Vyra(Guj)39.1359.71196.2116251607-
Honnali(Kar)35.00-58.821573.00190018805.56
Gondal(UP)34.00-1.452007.5018001800-0.55
Mohamadabad(UP)30.1014.891263.9021002010-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00NC1500.0019501920NC
Komakhan(Cht)29.80-60.89106.0014501440-
Bardewri(Cht)27.20136.5285.00147515001.72
Kalipur(WB)26.00-13.331687.00181518153.71
Bangarpet(Kar)23.00-78.11351.0021001900-
Ambikapur(Cht)22.80-50.7699.9017651765-
Choubepur(UP)21.5058.09639.05200019759.29
Narharpur(Cht)20.003002205.7015501500-0.32
Dudhawa(Cht)20.00-3.85225.10147514501.72
Jagalur(Kar)20.00-20.001250--
Basti(UP)20.001004260.50175017509.38
Sitapur(UP)19.3013.5327845.801705176015.59
Sarona(Cht)19.00413.51186.90147515001.72
Partaval(UP)19.00-5452.50178517852.00
Naugarh(UP)18.001403704.201720171010.97
Utraula(UP)18.00-10345.0016351630-
Santhesargur(Kar)16.00-80.95396.00170016506.25
Villupuram(TN)14.3045.92185.4014361460-2.11
Sirsi(Kar)14.00-14.001675--
Jafarganj(UP)14.00-33.33523.001600155022.14
Bellary(Kar)13.60-15119.8014071400-31.27
Santhesargur(Kar)13.00-95.52670.00160016881.39
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)13.00-186.001150--33.33
Gadaura(UP)13.0044.446104.70178017702.89
Lakhanpuri(Cht)12.0033.331828.5015501500-0.32
Rona(Kar)12.0050028.0012351300-
Gorakhpur(UP)12.00-14.29320.0016601750-
Vellore(TN)11.87-59.49109.0415351450-4.06
Choubepur(UP)10.50-6.25926.19188019007.43
Kanker(Cht)10.00-64.2990.50147515001.72
Pratappur(Cht)10.00100441.5017601760-
Chikkamagalore(Kar)10.00NC472.00184018405.14
Harappana Halli(Kar)10.00-246.001800--
Kallakurichi(TN)10.00-33.331397.3014671519-32.68
Faizabad(UP)10.00NC3464.501720170010.97
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00-28.57838.001850186018.59
Sultanpur(UP)10.00-204702.5016601670-
Khalilabad(UP)9.00-101497.001825182012.65
Lalganj(UP)9.00-502194.4016251625-7.14
Sangarapuram(TN)7.90-67.0889.3015051509-5.76
Pratapgarh(UP)7.007.69304.5016801680-4.00
Ghaziabad(UP)7.00-5051.0020502060-
Champaknagar(Cht)6.00-87.825528.1814001450-3.45
Mundaragi(Kar)6.00-701232.0013531326-31.53
Richha(UP)6.00100427.5018951880-
Somvarpet(Kar)5.00-5.001500--
Chorichora(UP)4.00-86.67941.5016551780-5.43
Sivagangai(TN)3.00-82.3541.0020002000-
Bahraich(UP)3.0050624.60181518255.83
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00NC514.2019402030-7.62
Saharanpur(UP)3.00200251.0019402025-8.06
Pratapgarh(UP)2.50-16.6768.5019151920-
Allahabad(UP)2.50-16.6786.00188519254.72
Ajuha(UP)2.50NC46.50193519205.74
Shamli(UP)2.2037.5108.0019602060NC
Utraula(UP)2.0010019.4018001800-
Sembanarkoil(TN)1.9625.6411.4217701760-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)1.80-14.2934.002000192040.85
Nawabganj(UP)1.8020129.301800180012.50
Kilvelur(TN)1.5746.7311.5017701760-
Sirkali(TN)1.56-1.278.4817701760-
Balrampur(UP)1.50-5050.20174017252.35
Nagapattinam(TN)1.4618.711.7017701760-
Sangarapuram(TN)1.40-33.33532.3014541530-29.72
Muradabad(UP)1.4040155.10188018802.73
Mailaduthurai(TN)1.35-22.419.6817701760-
Thirupoondi(TN)1.3398.516.9417701760-
Vedaranyam(TN)1.27-28.658.9617701760-
Kuttulam(TN)1.0532.9114.1717701760-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)1.00-56.52793.0012601520-8.03
Thirukkalukundram(TN)1.00NC4.0014901490-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC27.00149014904.34
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC27.00149014904.34
Budalur(TN)1.00NC28843.0219001900NC
Naanpara(UP)1.00NC78.90181518006.76
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Kollegal(Kar)8.00-8.003000--
Piriya Pattana(Kar)8.00-11.11431.00240021006.67
Tindivanam(TN)0.60-9.303070-18.26
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)1.5050252.703006342433.66
Published on April 29, 2020
TOPICS
cereals